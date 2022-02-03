PHOTO: Scooby, a one-year-old dog being cared for by SPARC. Photo submitted

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

On Jan. 29 and 30 the community came out to help reopen the Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center (SPARC) Second Chance Store in Ventura following a theft of over $6,000 that took place on Jan. 22.

“This is a community that comes together,” said Roxanne Olmos, store manager. “We all support each other, and we all support the animals.”

The store, located on Main Street in downtown Ventura, helps the nonprofit organization raise funds for the Santa Paula-based rescue center which Olmos said is the first and only no-kill animal shelter in Ventura County. SPARC saves over 1,100 animals every year.

The funds stolen were allocated to pay for food and supplies for over 75 animals currently in the shelter in Santa Paula. A portion of the funds was also slated to cover the medical needs of four animals, including Scooby, a dog currently in the ICU for constant monitoring due to grand mal and cluster seizures.

The reopening was a successful kick to help replenish the lost funds. The investigation into the robbery is ongoing and SPARC has a photograph from a security camera of the man who is being sought in connection with the robbery.

“We won’t let this stop us,” said Lance Hunter, director and CEO of SPARC. “The animals need us, and we won’t ever let them down.”

www.santapaulaarc.org