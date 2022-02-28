Pictured: City of Ventura Fire Department crew respond to gas line breach in West Ventura on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Photo by Barry Harrington.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Residents have been sheltering in place for several hours due to a broken high pressure gas line in West Ventura.

At 8:52 this morning crews with the City of Ventura Fire Department responded to reports of a gas leak at Barnett and Olive Streets in West Ventura. According to Tony Hill, Battalion Chief with the City of Ventura Fire Department, a construction crew in the area had hit and “breached a high pressure two inch gas main,” causing a strong gas odor in the area.

Crews went door to door informing residents within a three block area “downwind” from the incident to shelter in place and close windows and doors. Staff at Sheridan Way Elementary School were notified, however Hill said “they were never in any danger.” The school is several blocks away from the location of the broken gas line.

As of 12:45 p.m. that day, Hill said the gas was “still flowing” and crews with Southern California Gas Company will have to rip up the street and do a “bypass” to repair the main line that is leaking. He estimated it would still take at least a few hours for the repair to be complete.

This story will be updated.