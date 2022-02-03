Pictured: Richard Yao, Ph.D., president of CSUCI. Photo submitted.

by Kimberly Rivers

On Jan. 26, the California State University Board of Trustees announced that Richard Yao, Ph.D. has been selected as the fourth president of California State University Channel Islands (CSUCI).

“Our university is primed for growth as we continue to increase graduation rates and confer more high-quality degrees that enrich the lives of the residents and the communities throughout Ventura and Santa Barbara counties,” said Yao, who assumes the president position immediately after serving as interim president since January 2021.

He is a licensed clinical psychologist who came to CSUCI from Nevada State College in Henderson, where he was the founding dean of students and the chief student affairs officer. He previously served for eight years as a senior lecturer in psychology before his transition into student affairs. He first joined the CSUCI team as vice president

for student affairs in 2018, leading the departments of Campus Life, Housing and Residential Education, Student Affairs Assessment, Data and Evaluation; Retention, Outreach and Inclusive Student Services and Associated Students, Inc.

Yao, who identifies as a Chinese Filipino American, earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in clinical psychology from Eastern Illinois University, and his Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Fielding Graduate University in Santa Barbara.

Wenda Fong, CSU trustee and chair of the CSUCI search committee, cited his record of “improving access and success for students coming from diverse backgrounds,” adding that “he is an innovative leader whose vision and experience make him the ideal candidate to lead CSUCI to even greater heights.”

Yao’s annual salary is set at $338,514, plus a $1,000 a month vehicle allowance and a $5,000 monthly housing allowance. Other benefits include a tenured professorship designation in the College of Arts and Sciences.

