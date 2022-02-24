Pictured: A view of Santa Cruz Island from Santa Rosa Island. Aug. 2020. Photo by Vince Burns.

by Vince Burns

How does spending a week on a nearly deserted island sound to you, with nothing more onerous to do than a little hiking or beachcombing? If it sounds good, then this article is for you.

Many of us in the 805 and beyond are familiar with the Channel Islands National Park, usually thanks to a day trip aboard a ship belonging to Island Packers, the official Channel Islands boat concessionaire. The trip takes us to a nearly pristine chunk of California that’s just 30 miles off our Ventura shores but a world away in terms of vibe. A side benefit to the trip: On the way, the Island Packers crew are on the lookout for wildlife in the form of dolphins, seals, sea lions and even whales.

Once you’ve disembarked on one of the islands, you’ll notice a relaxing decrease in blood pressure and stress. But soon (too soon!) it’s time to catch the boat back to the harbor, possibly a humdrum existence, traffic, buzzing phones, and all the other annoyances of the modern world.

This article is for those who might have found it hard to leave the islands at the end of their day trip. What precisely are the opportunities for campers on the islands? Can you really spend the better part of a week on one of them? The short answer: Yes.

The Archipelago

There are eight Channel Islands, including a few that most of us will never be able to set foot on.

San Clemente Island is controlled by the U.S. Navy. Although its $21 million “simulated city” used by special forces for training sounds interesting, the whole island is off limits unless you’re a SEAL (or a seal).

Santa Catalina (southwest of Los Angeles) is a developed tourist island. But there is still a backcountry opportunity via the Trans-Catalina Trail, is a 38-mile circuit that’s been getting good reviews.

San Nicolas is also controlled by the Navy and no civilians are allowed — you may not even kayak within 300 feet of the place, even if you’re a fan of Scott O’Dell’s classic Island of the Blue Dolphins, which tells a fictional version of the “Lone Woman of San Nicolas Island” whose cave was definitively identified in 2012.

For the four northern islands of the Channel Islands National Park (CHIS in National Park Service lingo) and how to spend a night or more on one of them, keep reading.

CAMPING OPPORTUNITIES

The NPS Channel Islands website (www.nps.gov/chis/planyourvisit/camping.htm) will tell you that all five of its islands have camping, but that’s not the case. At the moment, both Anacapa and Santa Barbara islands’ campgrounds are closed. The latter is out of commission indefinitely, the former will

hopefully be opening this summer. According to Park Ranger Derek Lohuis, “August is our conservative estimate for re-opening Anacapa for camping.” But as Lohuis points out, that’s still a guesstimate. We all know about construction projects and delays. All that goes double for construction projects in the middle of the ocean.

All this means your CHIS camping options at the moment are on Santa Cruz Island (31 campsites), Santa Rosa Island (15 sites), and San Miguel Island (9 sites). That’s definitely “limited availability” as they say in the hospitality industry.

If you’re interested, the next step is to log on to recreation.gov for island camping reservations. A couple points and tricks for booking your campsite:

You must coordinate your camping dates with Island Packers’ own dates and times for the boats that will get you to and from your island. In other words: Just because a campsite is open on a particular date, that doesn’t mean that you’ll be certain of having transportation to or from the island that day. Of course, none of this applies if you can arrange your own arrival and departure from the island on a private craft. Most of us, alas, aren’t that fortunate.

Sometimes spaces that were booked will open up later as campers cancel their reservations. And, although it can be a little inconvenient, it is possible to extend your stay by moving from one campsite to another mid-trip.

So exactly how “impacted” are the island campgrounds? At the moment, and picking a random week in May as a reference point, availability goes like this: the Scorpion Canyon campsite on Santa Cruz has a few available sites during the week but the weekend is full, Santa Rosa is similarly booked but has more weekday available sites, and San Miguel shows wide open availability. But that’s a mirage since Island Packers won’t be running trips to San Miguel until July.

GETTING THERE

Until recently, a private company provided air transportation to some of the Channel Islands, even for backpackers – definitely a classy way to arrive. But the company’s owner retired and Island Packers (or private ship) is the only game in town for the moment. Since Island Packers has been taking folks to the islands since 1968, before even the National Park Service and The Nature Conservancy were on the scene, it’s safe to say that they know what they’re doing.

Getting to Santa Cruz is relatively straightforward: a quick shot across the Santa Barbara Channel with (hopefully) glimpses of dolphins, pinnipeds and (if you’re really lucky) whales along the way. You will land at Scorpion Anchorage, and it is just a mile or so to the campground. Arriving at Santa Rosa’s Bechers Bay is also uncomplicated.

On San Miguel it gets a little more interesting. There’s no pier, which means that the only way ashore is via skiffs (think Zodiacs and other inflatables with outboard motors). This can be exciting and fun, unless you don’t like getting wet. Watching the master boaters of Island Packers do their thing when the waves are up at San Miguel Island is worth the price of a ticket.

Another improvement for those interested in the outer islands: Island Packers is currently offering the opportunity to lengthen your trip by “island hopping.” After a spell on San Miguel or Santa Rosa Island, you can hit another island on the return part of your trip. Thus, one could camp on both Santa Rosa and Santa Cruz islands during the same trip. See reserve.islandpackers.com/camper_shuttles.php for more details.

Operations Manager Matt Kelly cautions, however, that those interested in this option will want to call the company to confirm schedules and availability.

ROUGH CONDITIONS

Something to remember: The entire Santa Barbara Channel can be rough anytime, but once one ventures further to the west, conditions are more likely to be rough. Fortunately, some measures can be taken to mitigate the potential queasiness.

If the weather and swells are challenging for a trip to Santa Rosa or San Miguel, for example, the captain will run the ship behind (south of) Santa Cruz, out of the prevailing northwest wind as much as possible, before going through the Santa Cruz Channel slot and arriving at Bechers Bay on Santa Rosa Island. The current fleet of catamarans are faster and more stable than the old monohull ships, too, which were more vulnerable to the rocking and rolling of the bigger swells around the outer islands.

Alex Brodie, Island Packers fleet manager and 30+ year employee, emphasized the ubiquitous warning that conditions in the channel can be both challenging and changeable. He also mentioned the necessity of absorbing the fine print on the CHIS and Island Packers websites, namely that conditions can deteriorate quickly enough that campers might not be able to be picked up as scheduled on a particular day. In other words, always bring extra necessities. Although such occurrences are rare (perhaps one or two times per year), they do happen. Bring extra food!

CAMPING EXPERIENCE ON THE OUTER ISLANDS

So what’s it like camping on one of the outer islands? For this writer, the “deserted island” image isn’t too far from the mark. Santa Rosa Island is particularly comfortable because of the amenities at the campground, the most important of which are available drinking water and flush toilets. Also, since the campground is only about a mile and a half from the pier along a flat dirt road, a wheeled cooler can be dragged to your site to offer the pleasure of a cool beverage during your trip.

There is ample hiking from the campground, although just about every hike is of the “out and back” variety. Likewise, once you’ve exhausted the nearby hikes, you’ll have to hike greater distances to reach new destinations. Even the hardiest hikers capable of 15+ miles a day are still limited to a portion of the island because of the necessity of being back at the campground by the end of the day. A couple longer hikes within reach from the campground are Lobo Canyon (10 miles roundtrip) and East Point (14 miles from the campground).

On San Miguel Island, the situation is entirely different. You’ll need to bring ALL your own water, the hike to the campground is short but extremely steep (no wheeled cooler here), and there’s just a pit toilet. And you are not free to hike the island on your own, other than venturing back to the beach and around the campsite area. Instead, a volunteer or NPS staff will guide you on a spectacular hike at the end of which you’re likely to see many (maybe hundreds of) seals and sea lions, depending on the season. Because the island is smaller, hiking from the campground to Point Bennett on the other side along a relatively flat dirt road is quite doable, despite the 14-mile roundtrip.

Why the need for chaperoning? San Miguel Island is still believed to have unexploded ordnances (i.e., bombs) here and there. The chaperones and a required liability waiver are the remaining fallout from decades of practice bombing at San Miguel from World War II until the 1970s. Fortunately, a recent Navy survey of high-use areas for ordnance came up negative and allowed the park to reopen to visitors.

Besides the bombs, there are two other good reasons for the chaperones: making sure that the pinniped population is given the space it needs and because these guides have tons of insight into the island and all its flora and fauna.

Bombs aside, being on San Miguel Island — whether for a few hours or a few days — is about as special an experience as one can have just 65 miles from Ventura. It’s isolated, wild, rich in animal life, and unbelievably beautiful.

SANTA CRUZ ISLAND

Possibly the most visited of the Channel Islands, and the largest. The Nature Conservancy (TNC) owns 76% of Santa Cruz Island and for the most part this land is closed to the public with a couple of exceptions.

On the island’s isthmus, the TNC donated land to the National Park Service for the Del Norte Campground, which is accessed via Prisoners Harbor and a 3.5 mile, moderate-to-strenuous hike with backpack. Because there’s no water here, this is for experienced backpackers rather than casual campers.

WORTH THE EFFORT

With several islands to choose from — each quite different — I asked Ranger Lohuis for his personal favorite spot in the CHIS. A great spokesman for the islands, he pointed out that each island had its own experience and highlights, although he did mention that a clear day on Anacapa with its 360-degree view and crystal clear waters was special. He also wanted visitors to remember that some of the best parts of the Channel Islands are under the water. A great point.

So, between the unexploded ordnance, skiff landings, likelihood of strong or even gale-force winds, and potentially territorial pinnipeds, camping Channel Islands National Park isn’t quite as easy as making a quick reservation for Big Sur and jumping in the car. But isn’t the journey half the reward, especially if it includes a nice boat ride? And once you’re on San Miguel, Santa Cruz, or Santa Rosa watching the sunset and looking back to the mainland — where the poor plodders are commuting while you’re loafing on a nearly deserted island — it’s well worth a little planning and preparation. Enjoy!

Channel Islands National Park Visitor Center, 1901 Spinnaker Dr., Ventura, 805-658-5730, www.nps.gov/chis.

Island Packers, 1691 Spinnaker Dr., Suite 105B, Ventura, 805-642-1393, islandpackers.com.