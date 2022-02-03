Feb. 3, 2022

Down with Valentine’s Day

According to hospital records, I was born one minute before midnight on February 14. I maintain their damned clock ran slow. If my birth was recorded on February 15, as it SHOULD have been, many of the problems in my life around that cursed holiday could have been avoided. But no…

Ask yourself this: how many birthday parties have you attended on Valentine’s Day? Just like people with December birthdays which morph into Christmas, I never had an official party, but instead a heart-shaped cake as dessert after dinner, a real two-fer.

My father was in the Army, we moved constantly. First grade, Valentine’s Day, I’m the new kid in town. Everyone in the class exchanges those stupid little cards. For me, something generic from the teacher. February 14 in schools that followed never got much better. I was always the newbie who didn’t fit in.

Worst of all, my mother died on Valentine’s Day. She’d been sick for a long time and my father finally had to give her doctor the okay to pull the plug. I know it was hard on him, but he didn’t help matters much when he married our next door neighbor, on Valentine’s Day, a year later.

In the love department, neither one of the boyfriends I’ve had remembered my birthday or Valentine’s Day. Both were conveniently out of town when the date arrived. Ask your women friends how many guys have broken up with them just before February 14. Truly amazing!

So, yes, it’s a big step to quit my job and start the Anti-Valentine’s Day movement, but really, what else can I do? There’s a “Festivus for the Rest of Us” around Christmas. I say It’s time for a February Festivus. Please join me this February 14 in boycotting schmaltzy hearts and chocolates. No overpriced flowers or intimate dinners. Save the everyday romance for February 15 or any other day of the year.

People can still chow down on sweets, enjoy spring flowers and swoon over marriage proposals, but in an orderly fashion, not for a hyped up holiday that only enriches companies like Hallmark. Do we really need an official reminder of our precious love lives (or lack of same)? Send me a note of support at I HATE VALENTINES DAY. And get ready to party on February 15!

Judith Ayn

Camarillo

RE: “Purple is the New Party: New wave of civil rights”

Mr. Moomjean;

I quite enjoyed your Op Ed in the current issue. I agree with your analysis that the workforce is changing. I for one, age 58, decided to stop working for much the same reasons you alluded to; however, I disagree with your last paragraph. I reject the notion that workers do not care for the older generation’s wellbeing. I think a more appropriate conclusion is that after millennia of bosses, CEOs, landowners, etc. having control of workers’ lives, it is the workers that are finally getting control of their lives. I don’t think society wants to quit working, I think that we want more control.

Thanks for your writing!

Vince Kinsch

Ventura

I’m writing to let the management know that the “opinion piece” by Paul Moomjean was a trifling excuse for an article in your publication. Paul espouses the Nazi sympathizer credo of “the means justify the ends.”

It’s appalling that the paper would allow this propaganda fluff piece that asserts the current ills of the workforce were all an eventuality of the naturally correct, inevitable economic structure of Carl Marks’ communist utopia.

The same utopian goal, that has killed 100’S of millions of innocent victims by their own government (Democide).

Also the irony is not lost on me that paul uses a free press to advocate for a system that would never allow different ideas uttered, and would be met with deadly force; from the governmental structure he advocates for.

Obviously I’m for free speech, expression of thought and association. This business of a news paper however will have to face the consequences of allowing such views that are antithetical to the very existence of the American foundation.

As a small businessman, I will never advertise in this publication again and I will no doubtably encourage all other businesses associates, friends to pull their adds or not consider advertising with this publication. It’s amazing the failure I’ve seen in media outlets while holding them to the standards I learned in journalism 101 I took in collage.

In an effort to keep things civil I propose the paper write an apology for allowing this article to be publish and the promise they will not employee writers who support ideologies that are anti-human rights, pro-violence, pro-communist and pro-democide.

For the advertisement purchasers, I hope if you agree you will let the the paper know by “replying all” to this email so your voice is heard.

Very Respectfully

Drew Dillon

Santa Paula