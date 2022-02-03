Pictured: Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura), Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Westlake Village), and Senator Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara). Photos submitted.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

An update on pending or new legislation that impacts Ventura County and a check on the work of elected and appointed officials representing the people of Ventura County.

Irwin’s bill to take on retail thieves

On Jan. 5, 2022, Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) introduced legislation, Assembly Bill 1613, aimed at ensuring suspects charged with retail theft in multiple counties can be charged efficiently for all alleged crimes in a combined case in one of the counties where part of the crime occured.

“Organized retail theft is a persistent and growing concern for our communities. We need more tools to address this increasingly brazen trend and keep our communities safe from those who would prey upon it,” said Bill Ayub, Ventura County Sheriff. “Assemblymember Irwin’s legislation is a step in the right direction, and I wholeheartedly support her effort.”

Irwin’s office reports that large criminal groups are targeting stores across the state, including Ventura County. During 2020-21 there were 173 instances of organized retail theft in Ventura County, with a total value over $300,000.

Erik Nasarenko, Ventura County District Attorney, said AB-1613 “will enable prosecutors to crack down on roving theft rings who use planning, communication and coordination to victimize multiple targets.”

Limón bill prohibits discrimination in health insurance

Signed by Gov. Newsom in October 2021, Senate Bill 280, introduced by Sen. Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara), requires that any group health insurance policy “issued, amended, or renewed on or after July 1, 2022,” is required to cover basic health care services deemed medically necessary, including women’s reproductive services, HIV medicines, cancer treatments, obesity care and organ transplants. The bill codifies a federal provision from the Affordable Care Act, which prohibits both discriminatory designs and marketing practices used by large group health insurance companies, and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Penalties include fines of up to $2,500 for the first violation and $5,000 for subsequent violations, up to a maximum of $100,000.

Bennett aims to streamline licensing for breweries, wineries and distilleries

On Jan. 31 Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) introduced AB 1734, an amendment to the Business and Professions Code that supporters say fixes a redundancy in licensing requirements for retail sales of various alcoholic beverages by streamlining licensing for wineries, breweries and distilleries. The proposed changes would allow multiple license holders, under identical ownership, to sell their beer and wine product together at their locations.

“Many of these types of restrictions are leftover from prohibition and need to be brought into the 21st Century. If we can play a role in responsibly reducing regulatory requirements, we should.” said Bennett in a written statement released Monday.

According to the state’s legislative counsel’s summary of the legislation AB1734 would “authorize the holder of a beer manufacturer’s license, winegrower’s license, brandy manufacturer’s license, distilled spirits manufacturer’s license, craft distiller’s license, any rectifier’s license, or any importer’s license, that holds more than one of those licenses for a single premises, to maintain a designated area upon that premises where retail sales authorized under any of those manufacturer’s licenses may occur.”

The bill is pending referral to committee.

Bill to add COVID vaccine to list required for schools

A bill has been introduced in the California Senate that would add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of vaccinations required for attending public schools in the state, effectively removing the current personal exemption loophole for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Senate Bill 871, titled the Keep Schools Open and Safe Act, was introduced by Sen. Richard Pan (D-Sacramento), who also authorized the 2015 vaccination mandate legislation removing the personal belief exemptions from the other required vaccines. Pan is also a pediatrician. If the bill becomes law, it would go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.

Bill lets adult children put elderly dependents on health insurance

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 570, authored by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles), which allows dependent parents or step-parents to be added to their adult children’s health coverage in the same way that dependent children can be added to their parents’ health coverage. The coverage option will be available during open enrollment in November 2022, with coverage effective Jan. 1, 2023.