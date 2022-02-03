PICTURED: Diners can win prizes by checking into venues included in the Visit Oxnard Restaurant Pass. Photo from the Visit Oxnard website

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

Oxnard is mixing things up in 2022. The city’s annual restaurant week is being replaced with a special pass, and the popular taco trail is getting a revamp, too.

Visit Oxnard Restaurant Pass

visitoxnard.com/food-drinks/restaurantpass/

Some years ago, the state’s tourism branch dubbed January “California Restaurant Month” — presumably to encourage diners to get out and about during a time when the food service industry tends to slow down. Not every city participates, and some have their own restaurant weeks during other times of year, but Oxnard was one area that offered special deals and menus at participating restaurants during one week in January. This year, however, in lieu of a specific time period devoted to encouraging people to support local eateries, Visit Oxnard has created a special restaurant pass.

Debuting in February 2022, the Visit Oxnard Restaurant Pass makes it easy for diners to support the community’s bars, cafes and other dining establishments — whether it is “restaurant week” or not. The organization calls it a “gamified check-in challenge,” as pass holders will unlock prizes every time they check into an Oxnard restaurant that’s part of the program. Diners who check into three spots will get either a flying disc or a set of playing cards; seven spots yields a journal or water bottle; and those who check into 12 spots can receive either a beach towel or a candle. All prizes are provided by Visit Oxnard, and will be mailed directly to diners once they reach each milestone.

The restaurant pass is absolutely free, and no downloads are required. Participants sign up online and passes are delivered upon email and text (information will not be shared with third parties). To check in, open the pass on your phone and have a a staff member at the location enter a validation code. Some participating venues will be offering special deals and discounts just for pass holders, too, which can be redeemed upon check-in. Restaurants featured in the pass include BG’s Cafe, Masala Twist, Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill and the Waterside. There are also breweries, such as Red Tandem, coffee shops such as Ragamuffin and Heritage, and even the Gourmet District food truck.

Oxnard Taco Trail

visitoxnard.com/blog/best-places-tacos-oxnard/

Oxnard is widely known as a Mexican food mecca. From Victoria to Rose, near the beach or downtown, and on either side of the 101, Oxnard boasts any number of taquerias, mom and pop shops, food trucks and more, all serving mouthwatering meat, fish and vegetarian tacos. Many a fan of south-of-the-border cuisine has happily munched their way down the city’s own Taco Trail.

Due to its popularity . . . and the sheer volume of eateries serving up amazing tacos . . . Visit Oxnard is updating and expanding its handy guide to the city’s hottest culinary treasures. Over the next few months, the tourism organization will be unveiling its “new” Oxnard Taco Trail, which will include longstanding favorites, hidden gems and newly established places to check out. Grilled or fried, super spicy or deliciously mild, true to tradition or with a modern twist, there will be plenty of tasty treats inside of a tortilla to try.

The post-holiday slump often means leaner times for the restaurant industry. Oxnard is using the downtime to create new opportunities — for foodies and food purveyors alike. In 2022, there’s a lot on the city’s menu . . . and plenty of reason to Visit Oxnard!