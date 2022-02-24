PICTURED: Healthy and delicious açai bowl from Sandbox Coffeehouse. Photo by N. Lackey Shaffer

by VCReporter Staff

The staff of the Ventura County Reporter is made up of individuals who vary widely in their lifestyles and interests, but we do have some key things in common. We love our community, we love to get out and about to enjoy it (albeit in really different ways) and we all look to our favorite eateries to fuel up for a day of adventure. Here are some of our top picks for filling our bellies before — and sometimes after — filling our souls with the beauty of the outside world.

WARREN BARRETT, ASSOCIATE PUBLISHER

Sandbox Coffehouse

204 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura

805-641-1025

sandboxcoffeehouse.com

On a warm day their açai bowls always hit the spot. Also love their iced coffee.

Maggie’s on the Avenue

4200 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura

805-641-2548

When headed for any adventure in Ojai, Maggie’s has my favorite breakfast burritos in town. I call my order in and they are ready mintues later.

Spencer Makenzie’s Fish Co.

806 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-8226

311 Carmen Dr., Camarillo, 805-643-8226

spencermakenzies.com

Can’t beat their happy hour! Two-for-one fish tacos available Monday through Thursday, 3-5 p.m. I really enjoy all the different hot sauces as well. If it’s not happy hour, I’ll go for the fish and shrimp burrito. And they always a good selection of local beers on draft and good tunes playing.

Peirano’s

204 E. Main St., Ventura

805-628-9028

www.peiranosmarket.com

Great selection of sandwiches to go to bring along for any outdoor adventure. The Italian and roasted vegetable are my go-tos.

Harbor Cove Cafe

1867 Spinnaker Dr., Ventura

805-658-1639

harborcovecafe.net

After surfing the Ventura Harbor, I enjoy walking over to Harbor Cove Cafe. Great breakfast option and waterside seating to watch the boats go by.

BARBARA KROON, ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE

Aqua Beachfront Bar

at Crowne Plaza Ventura Beach

450 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura

805-648-2100

cpventura.com/dining

I’m more inclined to stroll than hike. I enjoy being close to, or on the water. So, logically, my first pick would be the Aqua Bar at the Crowne Plaza before walking on the beach boardwalk in Ventura. Whether indoor by the bar, outside at the high tops or lounging on the couches both in and out, the staff is friendly, there are lots of tasty bites to choose from and the cocktails satisfy. Not to mention, the view of the ocean and the pier can’t be beat. Stick around by the huge fireplace after sundown and make new friends!

Toppers Pizza Place

2701 Peninsula Road, Oxnard

805-385-4444

www.topperspizzaplace.com

At the Channel Islands Harbor you can enjoy Toppers Pizza for a delicious seaside slice and their epic salad bar before wandering around by the fun shops and boats.

Rabalais’ Bistro

861 E. Main St., Santa Paula

805-525-2109

rabalaisbistro.com

I live in Santa Paula, so locally, my favorite stroll is a few blocks from my house to the Historic Downtown and I usually wind up at Rabalais’, where I love to sit outside on the patio and enjoy a cappuccino and a lovely baked good like a scone or muffin — outdoor dining at its best!

NANCY D. LACKEY SHAFFER, EDITOR

Corrales Mexican Food

1951 E. Thompson Blvd., Midtown Ventura

805-643-6138

795 E. Thompson Blvd., Downtown Ventura

805-643-1043

I love Mexican food, and I don’t need much encouragement to seek it out . . . and that goes doubly so for Corrales. We eat here once a week, at least, and it is definitely my go-to spot for the post-beach burrito. Sometimes that means a weekday breakfast burrito after the kids are dropped off at school and my husband and I have finished a lengthy stroll along the Promenade. Sometimes that means an easy, filling, affordable lunch after hiking the Carpinteria Bluffs Trail, when everyone is starving and no one has the patience for a lengthy wait. I’ve made my best friend a convert as well: When she comes up from Burbank to surf Mondo’s, we refuel here after hitting the waves.

I suspect the entire menu is good, but in all honesty, I can’t confirm that: We have our favorites and we stick to them. Carne asada for the high schooler, chicken for my husband, the classic BRC (beans, rice, cheese) for both the middle schooler and me. Although I am also partial to a breakfast burrito with eggs, beans and potatoes, and that deliciously spicy salsa wrapped inside. Oh, and the horchata is great, too.

This hole-in-the-wall is very popular and food is made to order, so Corrales is not the speediest spot — I recommend giving them a solid 20-minute heads up. We usually call our orders in right when we’re getting back to the car to head home; my favorite burritos are there waiting for me, hot and fresh, every time.

Cajun Kitchen

301 E. Main St., Ventura

805-643-7701

cajunkitchencafe.com/ventura

I love the Ventura Botanical Gardens, because they are so close and so pretty. True, it’s not the most demanding trek, which made it ideal for a family hike when the kids were younger. Now they can run circles around me, but we still enjoy the low-stress outing, flowers in bloom, the ocean views . . . and the proximity to Cajun Kitchen Cafe. No VBG visit is complete without a meal here.

I’ve been a fan of this place for more than three decades — I was a regular at the downtown Santa Barbara restaurant as a college student, and was delighted when they opened up a location on the corner of Palm and Main streets in Ventura. My husband and kids love it as much as I do, and it’s become the gold standard for breakfast dining. We have had some fine meals at other restaurants, to be sure . . . but many fall short of the flavorful offerings available at Cajun Kitchen.

I’m fairly certain there isn’t a sub-par option on the menu. The omelets are fantastic, and you can get them filled and topped with just about anything. Pancakes and waffles? You bet — buttermilk, berry, chocolate chip, tropical… Eggs Benedict is available in everything from classic to veggie to seafood and even fried chicken, and the breakfast burritos are enormous. But make sure you start your day with an order of bite-size beignets!

Cajun Kitchen is just a few blocks from city hall and VBG, so it’s an easy drive to the trailhead . . . but honestly, we usually just walk it (a great way to work off some of those beignets!). For an added “adventure,” we’ll head back to the car via Poli, where we can easily take the steps down to the old water filtration building behind Mission San Buenaventura, and then pop into the Albinger Archaeological Museum.

KIMBERLY RIVERS, STAFF WRITER

When we’re heading out for an outdoor adventure, it means planning for a picnic, food easy to eat on the go, or something that won’t make a mess in the car. And by the time we get the teenager out the door with all the necessary gear, hats and sunscreen, we are all starving and wanting to get on the road quickly — so there’s no time for a sit down service affair.

WinCo Foods

4750 Telephone Road, Ventura

805-289-9431

www.wincofoods.com

You probably don’t think of bulk food bins when you’re prepping to head out the door, but some bulk food items hit the spot perfectly in a healthy way. Trail mix is an obvious choice, but don’t skip the dried fruit or fig Newtons (yes, an acquired taste, I know). WinCo in Ventura has a fantastic bulk food section, maybe the largest I’ve seen in the area, and with the size of the store you can zip in and out quickly, snacks in hand, ready for adventure.

Westridge Family Markets

131 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-4082

802 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-2762

https://www.westridgemarket.com/

Rainbow Bridge

211 E. Matilija St., Ojai

805-646-4017

rainbowbridgeojai.com

If you’re in the Ojai Valley, Westridge Market and Rainbow Bridge are the go-to spots for bulk options to bag up on the way out into the Los Padres National Forest, the local swimming hole or a day at the beach. Two great locally owned, independent grocery stores.

Farmer and the Cook

339 W. El Roblar Dr., Ojai

805-640-9608

www.farmer-and-the-cook.com

You just hiked 10 miles or spent the day playing in the waves. In the hot sun. It was a great day but the whole family is drained. A cold, healthy smoothie tastes great and gives your body some of what it needs to recover after a day in the Ventura County sun.

The Green Mango at Farmer and Cook in Meiners Oaks is my favorite smoothie at the moment. It’s got the greens, but you only taste the fruit. Don’t get too concerned if they run out of mango; banana and strawberry are a satisfactory replacement. Check out the Figgy Stardust smoothie for something a little different.

DEK//Marché Gourmet Delicatessen

133 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai

805-646-1133

marchegourmetdeli.com

The tried-and-true deli sandwich is just the thing for a picnic at the trailhead. Keeping things simple adds to the enjoyment.

Our family’s go-to sandwich spots are the deli at Westridge (Midtown, Ojai, see above) with pre-made options or made to order sandwiches, easy to get after bagging up some trail mix.

When mom is craving a slightly more gourmet approach to the pre-adventure sandwich, we’ll order out from Marche Gourmet, a small spot between the playhouse and library, where cash is preferred and the peanut butter cookies are divine.

Productos La Flor de Michoacan

702 W. El Roblar Dr., Ojai

805-640-8189

In SoCal, the alternative to the sandwich is the burrito, and we’ve just discovered a spot in our new neighborhood called Productos La Flor De Michoacan. At the west end of El Roblar Avenue in Meiners Oaks, this shop is a step above the typical corner store: fresh ingredients, items quickly made to order, with great salsa and tables out front. Look for the blue building.