Pictured: Is your neighborhood accessible to everyone?

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Moderna COVID vaccine gets full FDA approval

On Jan. 31, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the full approval of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older. The vaccine was, until now, being administered under an Emergency Use Authorization.

The vaccine will be marketed under the name Spikevax.

In August of 2021 the FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which has since been marketed as Comirnaty for those 16 and older.

Earlier this month, the FDA limited the use of two monoclonal antibody treatments — bamlanivimab and etesevimab (administered together) and REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab) — for use only when a patient was exposed or likely infected with a particular variant those treatments target.

League of Women Voters hosts talks with local officials

The Ventura County League of Women Voters is hosting a series of conversations with local elected officials including the Ventura County Sheriff, Tax Assessor, District Attorney and more. Upcoming talks include Mark Lunn, the Ventura County Clerk-Registrar (Feb. 2), county treasurer-tax collector Steven Hintz (Feb. 9) and Ventura County Supervisor Linda Parks (Feb. 23).

Videos of past talks with Bill Ayub, Ventura County Sheriff; Dan Goodwin, County Tax Assessor and Erik Nasarenko, Ventura County District Attorney are online.

All talks are free and take place online. Register and view recordings at https://my.lwv.org/california/ventura-county.

Beer garden “family entertainment venue” replacing carousel and arcade

The Ventura Port District has signed an agreement with Aarmark Beer Gardens, Inc., resulting in major changes to the 5,736-square-foot site of what has long been the Village Carousel and Arcade at the Ventura Harbor Village.

Aarmark will operate a “family entertainment venue” at the site, which is slated to open in 2023. The new business will include “artisan food, top-rated international beers,” wine and other “entertainment activities,” according to a statement released by the Ventura Port District. Virtual reality activities and arcade games are listed as planned attractions as well as “stadium seating” for sports viewing.

As part of the agreement, the Ventura Port District states it will spend $725,000 on the building’s facade and other improvements with Aarmark investing another $651,500 in the site.

Aarmark Beer Gardens, Inc., operates venues in Moorpark, Santa Maria, Solvang and Santa Barbara.

Catalytic converter theft suspects caught

On Jan. 25, 2022, as a result of a cooperative effort between multiple law enforcement agencies, officers with the Thousand Oaks Police Department arrested two suspects in Thousand Oaks after a high-speed pursuit for allegations related to recent thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles.

Two 19-year-old suspects, Ramiro Juaquin Garci Nunez of Bell Gardens and Anthony Guierrez of Los Angeles, are being held on charges including grand theft, conspiracy to commit a crime and evading an officer.

Garcia Nunez’s bail was set at $50,000 and Gutierrez’s bail was set at $25,000.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department reports a significant increase of catalytic converter thefts within Ventura County over the past year. Catalytic converters are easy to remove quickly from vehicles and can be sold for recycling. The VCSO is asking the public to report any suspicious vehicles or activity that may be related to catalytic converter thefts by contacting. Sheriff’s Dispatch at 805-654-9511.

County Transportation Commission seeks public help: Community Walk Audit

By Feb. 28, the Ventura County Transportation Commission is asking residents across the county to walk their neighborhoods and identify ways to make them more accessible and walkable. Children and people of all ages and mobility abilities are encouraged to do a walking audit of their neighborhood.

The information gathered will be used in the update of the commission’s Comprehensive Transportation Plan to improve mobility issues and plan for transportation needs over the next 30 years. The update includes walking, biking, driving, public transit and airports.

After your neighborhood walk, complete a 10-question survey available online and in hard copy in both English and Spanish.

If you finish your survey by Feb. 28 you will be entered in a drawing to receive a $50 bookstore gift card. Receive a paper copy by emailing: KPAoutreach@katherinepadilla.com.

The survey is online at: www.goventura.org/vc-county-comprehensive-transportation-plan/#public-input.