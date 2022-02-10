Pictured: Southern California Gas Company’s natural gas compressor station on Olive Street in Ventura. Google Maps image.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Solar supporters protest state plans to de-incentivize rooftop solar

On Saturday, Feb. 5, a small group of Ventura residents gathered at the Ventura County Government Center in opposition to plans being considered by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to reduce incentives for rooftop solar installations statewide.

They held signs saying “Honk for Solar.”

The issue had been scheduled for a vote before the CPUC on Jan. 27, but in what is being touted as a victory by opponents of the incentive reduction, the CPUC removed the item from that day’s meeting agenda. Residents from Ventura County submitted public comments for that agenda item, which included statements about how reducing the incentives would be in opposition of the state’s carbon emission reduction goals and could negatively impact jobs in the solar industry in the state.

MOWD refused offer of private mediation in lawsuit with customer

Based on an email obtained by the Ventura County Reporter dated Feb. 8, 2022, the Meiners Oaks Water District (MOWD), through attorney Greg Jones with the Ventura firm of Hathaway, Perrett, Webster, Powers, Chrisman, and Guiterrez, has declined an offer of mediation from attorney Trevor Quirk to help resolve a multi-year lawsuit with Susan Moll.

As reported last week by the VCReporter, MOWD filed suit against Moll for trespassing and other claims, and is asking her to agree to a survey of her property and theirs, which neighbors her property.

Quirk’s email to all parties stated that he’d “work on this case for as little or as long as necessary to get it settled” for a fee of $5,000. Quirk’s offer followed a conversation with Moll, in which she agreed to the offer.

Jones’ responded via email, stating, “I have reviewed the offer with my clients, and we feel that another mediation session would not be productive at this time.” The matter has gone through several Mandatory Settlement Conferences since the case was filed in 2018.

So far both parties have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on the active litigation. Trial is currently set for March 7, 2022.

The next scheduled meeting of the MOWD Board of Directors is Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Agenda, and online meeting details are online at: http://meinersoakswater.com/?page_id=368

County resolution includes potential relocation of SoCalGas site

On Feb. 1 the Ventura County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to ask the California Environmental Protection Agency to conduct a health needs assessment that will consider a “potential relocation” of the Southern California Gas compressor facility in West Ventura.

Community opposition to the facility’s proposed expansion has drawn the attention of local and state government, along with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), citing policies that show such a site would never be built in the current location today – across from an elementary school and a Boys and Girls Club.

The Ventura City Council passed a similar resolution opposing the SoCalGas plan, echoing the community’s demand for an environmental impact report that looks at the cumulative effects of the facility, along with the risks, on the surrounding community.

Language in the resolution passed on Feb. 1 included noting “the current site’s close proximity to numerous sensitive populations and the risks historically associated with gas compressor sites including . . . ruptures, leaks and explosions.”

Several organizations – including the Westside Community Council, Food and Water Watch and Climate First:Replacing Oil and Gas – have been part of the Westside Clean Air Coalition, which points to the risks to people in the “blast zone” should their be an explosion at the site. There are 500 people living within a quarter mile of the location and 4,750 people within a half mile.

Ventura city facilities remain closed

Certain facilities in the city of Ventura remain under temporary closure due to the pandemic and will remain closed, as a precautionary measure, through mid- to late February.

Facilities that remain closed include Ventura City Hall, the lobby at Fire and Police Headquarters, Sanjon Maintenance Yard, Ventura Avenue Adult Center, Barranca Vista Center, Westpark Community Center, Ortega Adobe and the Olivas Adobe. Senior nutrition meals are available for pickup onsite at the Ventura Avenue Adult Center.

The Ventura Aquatic Center, Buenaventura Golf Course and the Olivas Links Golf Course remain open with precautions in place.

Nyeland Acres piloting pesticide notification system

As part of a statewide pilot program, the community of Nyeland Acres in Oxnard will be notified when pesticide application will occur in the surrounding area. The program is expected to launch in April and will be managed through the Ventura County Agricultural Commissioner’s office.

The statewide program is operated through the California Department of Pesticide Regulation and information gathered during the pilot program will help design the statewide system aimed at creating a more effective and transparent notification system that provides equitable access to information before pesticides are used near where people live.

For questions or concerns related to local pesticide application, contact Ed Williams, the Ventura County Agricultural Commissioner, at 805-388-4222.