Pictured: Plan drawings for phase two of the Surfers Point project that is moving forward. Source: City of Ventura plans.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

At the Jan. 25 meeting of the Ventura County Fairgrounds Board of Directors, the phase two plan for Surfers Point — in the works since before 2019 — received a final approval from the board, and the first gun show of 2022 was approved for March.

Gun show approved for March

In a split 4-to-3 vote, the fairgrounds board approved a 22-page contract with Crossroads of the West, a Utah-based company which the board has contracted with in the past. Crossroads of the West will rent part of the fairgrounds for a gun show scheduled for March 5-6, 2022 for a rental price of $14,218.

Two local residents spoke during public comment in opposition to the board approving the contract. Beth Mansfield stated that a Public Records Act request demonstrated gun shows only contributed 1% of the fairgrounds income over five years. Karen Peters with the Ventura County Chapter of Brady United Against Gun Violence urged the board to “vote against any further gun shows,” and questioned the board about what would happen if “just one [gun sold at a show] was used to take one or more lives.”

Prior to the vote, board member Michael Bradbury confirmed with staff that the contract included a provision prohibiting “ghost guns” from being sold, which CEO Barbara Quaid noted was included. Page 18 of the contract states, “No vendors may sell on premises or take orders for privately/home assembled firearm kits or non-serialized firearm parts.”

Board President Leah Lacayo and Vice President Armando Lopez, with directors Bradbury, and Leslie Cornejo voted to approve the gun show contract. Directors Dan Long, Shanté Morgan-Carter and M. Cecilia Cuevas voted against approving the contract. (Online correction)

According to advertising information, Crossroads of the West has two additional gun shows planned for the Ventura County Fairgrounds, Aug. 27-28 and Oct. 22-23. The board has not yet voted on those contracts and will do so individually.

Surfers Point Plan

The project is aimed at protecting the fairgrounds property and beaches from erosion and includes more parking spaces.Today there are 466 spaces; when complete the project would include 480 spaces. Stormwater runoff filtration units are being improved to reduce maintenance for removing hydrocarbons from stormwater runoff that drains into the Ventura River.

Phase two involves adjusting the parking lots at the far west end of Shoreline Drive. The plan has received the important Coastal Commission permit, and applications have been submitted to the Army Corps of Engineers and the State Water Board, which governs stormwater runoff issues.

Leslie Cornejo described the project, which has been in the works since 2001, as “an amazing collaboration of agencies.”

The Coastal Commission permit requires six electric vehicle parking/charging stations to be installed with infrastructure for six more. The chargers will be tied into the fairgrounds grid, and will be “cost neutral” for the fairgrounds because EV drivers will pay for charging.

The project will total over $12 million dollars, and is about half funded right now. Officials from the city of Ventura are confident that grant funding can be obtained for the remaining portion.

Construction will be based on when funding is obtained and scheduled to avoid the fair dates.

The board voted unanimously to approve this phase of the project, as presented on Jan. 25, which allows the city to move forward with seeking the additional funding.

The next meeting of the Fair Board of Directors is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10, at 4 p.m. Details and Zoom link are online at www.venturacountyfair.org/administration/meetings-and-public-notices/.