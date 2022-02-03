by David Goldstein

Some people hate plastic bags. They do not want to use plastic bags for the new food scrap recycling program, even though residents in parts of the county are required to keep food scraps separate from yard clippings and lumber in curbside organics carts.

The biggest environmental problem with plastic bags is the risk of wind-blown litter. Bags in this recycling program, however, when weighted down with food, are far less likely to become litter. Nevertheless, after many people expressed dissatisfaction with the use of plastic bags, last week Harrison Industries made an accommodation. Customers served by Harrison Industries — residents of Ventura, Camarillo, Ojai, and Fillmore — may now use securely fastened paper bags as long as bagged food is not so moist it is likely to soak paper, create a hole, and spill food out into the organics cart.

For residents of these same areas, as well as residents of other areas, another change requested by some is acceptance of biodegradable plastics. On my desk is a package of supposedly biodegradable plastic bags. A helpful person gave it to me with the hope I would promote degradable plastic bags as a solution for both the “must bag” and the “no bag” areas of the county. Similarly, some people suggested degradable plastic as a solution for diverting from landfills the “to-go” food service items no longer reliably recycled from curbside recycling carts.

Unfortunately, for both local food composting programs, degradable plastic creates more problems than it can solve.

Degradable plastic is visually indistinguishable from regular plastic, and removal of plastic from yard clippings is important for production of quality compost and mulch. Therefore, despite the best intentions of environmentally minded purchasers of plastics made from corn starch instead of petroleum, all plastic collected from organics recycling programs in Ventura County will be painstakingly removed and disposed.

In areas where residents are asked to place food scraps directly into curbside organics carts — Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Santa Paula — plastic bags boost sorting requirements and consequently add cost to the new program. In areas where residents are asked to place food into bags and put the bags into organics carts — Oxnard, Ventura, Ojai, Camarillo, and Fillmore — biodegradable bags, which can be flimsy, pose increased risk of ripping and spillage. If food leaks from bags, excessive food contamination of yard clippings could result in permit violations at local compost facilities handling yard clippings and lumber but not yet permitted to receive the separated food waste.

Brandon Kaysen, the city of Ventura’s recycling manager, was one of the first recycling coordinators to tour new organics processing operations at both the Gold Coast Recycling Center, where bags are removed from mixed loads, and at Agromin’s recycling operation at the Simi Valley Landfill, where food is removed from bags and transferred to Kern County for composting. Kaysen reports that bags are staying intact, despite jabs by co-collected materials. This success at separating food, replicated in a similar sorting operation at Oxnard’s Del Norte Recycling Center, according to Oxnard Environmental Resource Manager Todd Vasquez-Housley, has enabled yard clippings from residents of Oxnard, Ventura, Camarillo, Fillmore and Ojai to be composted locally, at the Limoneria Farm and at an Ormond Beach compost site, both operated by Agromin.

Besides sturdiness, the only other local requirement for bags is from a hauler preferring residents not use bags at all. In areas collected by Athens Services — Thousand Oaks and Santa Paula — residents are encouraged not to bag food scraps, but some customers have insisted on bagging anyway. According to Rondi Guthrie, Athens’ vice president of government affairs, these residents are asked to use only transparent bags. Sorters at a site in Sun Valley remove trash from organics, but if they see that a bag contains food, they will open and empty the bag, she said.

If you live in an area with a bag-based program and hate bags, or if you live in a no-bag area but insist on bagging all your discards, there is another solution. Johnny Johnston, the former Ventura County CEO, checked in with me to ask for a comparison of the new curbside program to backyard composting, which he has been practicing for decades. Home composting is environmentally better than participating in your new curbside program. The fewer times a truck must stop, the less fuel it consumes and the less pollution it creates. Home composting is also better for refuse rates because the less the truck collects, the lower the costs of the program.

