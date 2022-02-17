by David Goldstein

Last week, the Ventura County Board of Supervisors granted Agromin a permit for commercial-scale composting on the Limoneira Farm near Santa Paula. This may look like a recent response to the beginning of residential curbside food scrap recycling in most of Ventura County last month, but the project has actually been in the planning and permitting stages since 2010, six years before state legislation mandated food recycling.

More significantly for the urgent composting needs of the county, Agromin’s expanded operation will not likely be ready to accept food scraps for two years. Plans call for construction of six buildings, development of five onsite wastewater treatment systems, installation of composting equipment, road and access improvements, infrastructure to capture surface water runoff from the site, and other expensive and time-consuming preparations for the transition.

Currently, Agromin’s 15-acre operation on the farm produces mulch and compost just for the farm. This project will expand operations to 70 acres, enabling the company to also compost food scraps and to make compost for commercial sale.

Besides the current, on-farm operation at Limoneira, which handles about 100,000 tons per year, Ventura County has five other organics processing sites, none of which can compost food scraps. This includes Agromin’s operation at the Simi Valley Landfill, receiving and transferring to other locations about 100,000 tons per year; Agromin’s compost operation at Ormond Beach, composting about 50,000 tons per year; Peach Hill Soils near Moorpark, composting nearly 20,000 tons per year; American Soil Amendment Products near Simi Valley, composting over 4,000 tons per year; and the Ojai Valley Sanitary District, composting less than 200 tons per year.

Not counting sewage sludge, but counting all the organics currently coming into Ventura County organics facilities permitted to accept material from elsewhere, Ventura County may need over half a million tons of capacity per year to turn material into compost and mulch. With a likely upcoming loss of capacity at Ormond Beach, and with a desire of most recycling coordinators to divert the material from Simi Valley Landfill to local composters instead of hauling it to Kern County, even the nearly 300,000 tons of capacity coming online through the new Limoneira project will not be sufficient.

Agromin expects to open its Mountain View Food Waste Processing Facility in Oxnard this year, and facility planners hope to mash over 100,000 tons of residential and commercial food waste, sending it to other locations to be used as animal feed or made into bioenergy or compost. Much of this incoming total, however, will come from select commercial loads in adjacent counties. Making animal feed requires carefully selected inputs, and residential food scraps are too unpredictable. This facility will add some local capacity, but will also require new composting capacity, due to the need for transfer of material collected there but unsuitable for animal feed.

Because the approved expansion of Limoneira does not solve Ventura County’s compost capacity needs, another aspect of the board of supervisors’ action last week is also significant. Prior to the board’s action, commercial composting was restricted from covering prime agricultural soils; allowing the composting project to go forward at Limoneira required approval of a zoning amendment. Rather than allowing just the conversion of the project’s 70 acres, the board allowed up to 200 acres of similar agricultural land countywide to be converted.

Athens Services, which may be regarded as a competitor of Agromin’s parent company, Harrison Industries, has been considering potential sites for composting in Ventura County, according to Rondi Guthrie, vice president of government affairs. Athens Services, which recycles the organics from Thousand Oaks and Santa Paula, may be a beneficiary of the zoning amendment initiated by the project approved last week.

By reducing long-haul transportation, development of local compost facilities will reduce pollution and minimize a likely rise in rates needed to manage the new stream of rotting recyclables. Also, local facilities will make compost and mulch more available to local residents. In fact, the Limoneira project is required to provide at least 60% of produced compost to agricultural users.

Companies plan to invest millions of dollars in Ventura County, carrying out plans to improve the environment by better handling our organic discards. These plans depend on us to recycle our food scraps, lumber and yard clippings.

Ventura County Environmental Resource Analyst David Goldstein can be reached at 805- 658-4312 or david.goldstein@ventura.org.