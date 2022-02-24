by Kimberly Rivers

Whether you’ve got a full day or just half an hour, the Ventura River offers a wonderful habitat for a breather from our busy lives and a reconnection to the natural world in our backyard. You can hike a trail, ride a path, or sit and enjoy birds gliding on updrafts. The many parts of the Ventura River Watershed make up a symbiotic whole that is influenced by upstream and downstream activities.

This land is a rich and diverse riparian habitat that once provided an ideal home to the Chumash who relied on the entire watershed. Its geology attracted early oil barons and became a lucrative extraction locale for oil and natural gas for over 100 years.

Due to several local land conservancies providing public access to stretches of the river between Ojai and the Pacific Ocean, there are several access points to enjoy the beauty of the Ventura River and many of its tributaries. It is fed by dozens of smaller named and unnamed creeks and streams, from Lion Canyon and San Antonio creeks in the eastern reaches of the Ojai Valley to the North Fork and Upper North Fork of Matilija Creek in the northern areas heading into Los Padres National Forest.

If you have enough time, exploring the upper portions of the watershed can feel like you’re light years away from technology and, if you pick the right day, you might get the trail all to yourself.

Matilija Creek/Wheeler Gorge

Just over three miles up Highway 33 from Vons in Ojai, explorers can turn left onto Matilija Canyon Road and travel to the end of the two-lane, winding road — keep a sharp eye out for large rocks, as they frequently fall from the steep cliff face above. At the end of Matilija Canyon Road is a small dirt parking lot available to hikers who can head out on the aptly named Matilija Canyon Trail. The first part of the trail passes through private property and hikers are asked to stay on trail. Then the trail heads to the right along the Upper North Fork of Matilija Creek and makes for a nice hike with spots to enjoy the water. If it’s later in the summer, there might not be much water, and it can get hot. Spring, early summer and fall are great times to explore this spot which offers plenty of oak trees and other native plants (great for bird watching) and meandering single-track trails that cut back and forth across the creek.

Highway 33 past Matilija Canyon Road travels along the North Fork of Matilija Creek and there are several spots along the highway with turn-out parking. For safety reasons, make sure you park well off the road, and be aware of making U-turns on the highway with oncoming traffic; the highway is a favorite of motorcycle riders. Wheeler Gorge Campground, Visitors Center and Nature Trail are about eight miles from Ojai and offer an easy access parking spot with a great trail and access to the creek. A perfect family-friendly spot.

Cozy Dell

Just three miles from Ojai is the Cozy Dell Trailhead. Parking is on the left side of Highway 33 when you’re coming from Ojai; you’ll have to cross the highway to get to the trail on the right side. This trail winds up a hillside and, if it’s after a rain event, can be muddy and slick. The trail can get hot when the temperature rises. Great views of the Ojai Valley are your reward. Hike back down the way you came (just over seven miles in and out) or continue onto the Foothill or Pratt trails, which will add a couple of miles.

Ventura River Preserve, Ojai Valley Land Conservancy

The Ventura River Preserve is accessed from several locations. The two most popular parking lots are the Oso Trailhead off of Meyer Road and the Riverview Trailhead lot on Rice Road, both in Meiners Oaks. The Oso lot is closer to the Ventura River (perhaps easier for little ones and canines on hot days) although the river is accessible from both lots. Equestrian access (horse trailers) is provided at the Oso Trailhead.

A third access point is off of Old Baldwin Road, another spot with horse trailer parking and an ADA accessible trail.

All access points join up with miles of loops along sandy river sidepaths or canyon trails. There are challenging hill climbs on the west side of the river. Wildflowers are starting to bloom now throughout the preserve.

Ventura River Parkway

The Ventura River Parkway includes the Ojai Valley Trail and the Ventura River Trail.

The Ojai Valley Trail is a walking, biking and equestrian trail from Ojai to the ocean that meanders alongside the path of the Ventura River following the path of an old railway, and is part of the Ventura River Parkway. The trail is a great way to get a sense of the varied habitats along the river and the way people interact with the river today. The trail begins at Soule Park in Ojai, and ends at the ocean with various access points in between. Be aware that it’s all downhill from Ojai to the ocean, which means it’s uphill the whole way back.

Mission Aqueduct

A short distance up Cañada Larga Road there are still remnants of a stone and cement aqueduct built by the Chumash people who were conscripted by the priests at the San Buenaventura Mission. The aqueduct diverted water from San Antonio Creek to the mission.

Foster Park and Big Rock Preserve, Ventura Land Trust

Just south of Casitas Springs is Foster Park, a county-operated campground and day use area that provides river access. Large oak trees provide shade for afternoon barbequing. Just south of Foster Park is the Big Rock Preserve, owned and managed by the Ventura Land Trust. This preserve has several sandy pathways that weave in and around native willows and other native riparian plants. An important location for the Chumash people, this spot tends to have flowing water and deeper pools later into the summer than other locations on the river.

Willoughby Preserve, Ventura Land Trust

A small network of trails on 8.75 acres in the lower Ventura River area between the Main Street bridges and the 101 freeway. This area transitions into the estuary and provides fantastic bird watching as the freshwater from the river begins to blend with the saltwater at the ocean. It is accessed by the West Main Bikepath parking lot off of Main Street in Ventura.

Surfers Point and Emma Wood State Beach

The Ventura River flows into the Pacific Ocean just north of Surfers Point and the Ventura Pier. Emma Wood State Beach stretches north from the river mouth. Depending on the tide and weather conditions, the river may be flowing into the sea, or a sand berm may stop the surface flow, forcing the mixing of salt and freshwaters to happen through the sand.

As you walk on the sand at the beach, think about where it comes from. Much of the sand and silt that makes up these coastal beaches comes downstream from the Ventura River. When a dam was put in Matilija Creek it impacted the amount of sand and silt that was washed down the river to the beaches. Today, that sand and silt has built up behind the Matilija Dam, which is slated for removal.

Watersheds are large places and trying to understand how local residents are impacted by the health of the watershed can be challenging. But by exploring parts of the watershed and thinking about how each part is connected, we can start to see how everything flows downstream, eventually touching everything.

Maps of the Ventura River Parkway are available at Patagonia, Real Cheap Sports, Ventura Bike Depot, Ventura Parks & Recreation Department, Ventura Vistor’s Bureau, REI in Oxnard, The Mob Shop in Ojai and other select locations, and online at http://friendsofventurariver.org.