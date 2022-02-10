PICTURED: Dimitri Poulos, 19 of Ventura, winner in the Rincon Brewery Pro Division of the 2022 Channel Islands Surfboards Rincon Classic, Jan. 15-16, 2022. Photo by Jeff Fennell, @photographyjeff

by Vince Burns

vinceburns805@gmail.com

Despite near calamitous rain, wind and even a tsunami, the Channel Islands Surfboards Rincon Classic returned this year (Jan. 15-16) for its 40th iteration to the delight of 805 surfers and fans. Last year’s classic was a COVID casualty, and for a moment this year’s version looked a little dicey.

“Turning 40 is never easy, I guess,” was contest director Chris Keet’s straightforward summary of the contest’s challenges on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 15, before clouds and tides receded to allow the beloved celebration of one of the best point breaks in America.

Despite the elements’ threats to Rincon’s usual easygoing perfection, the one element that really mattered (surf) was very good for the whole weekend and near-perfect on the event’s second day. With the surf in hand, the other requirements for a successful Rincon Classic (RC) fell into place: cameos by wave-riding dolphins (demonstrating that humans aren’t the only surfing mammals), comradely competition and some monster performances by the assembled stars of 805 surfdom. By the time of the awards ceremony late on Sunday, Jan. 16, another successful classic was in the books.

Rincon regular Andy Neumann (who took second in the Super Legends category) put it this way: “It takes a Herculean effort to put on this event and Chris Keet deserves so much credit. The logistics must be overwhelming . . . undeterred [by Saturday morning’s challenges], the Rincon Classic goes on and winds up with epic surf conditions on Sunday afternoon! Hooray for Chris Keet!”

But that’s not how it looked on Saturday morning. Evening winds tossed around the carefully constructed sponsor tents on Friday night. And then, just after the first heat was in the water on Saturday morning, the unthinkable: a tsunami warning. “Everyone out of the water!” was the call and surfers, judges and fans beat a tactical retreat to higher ground. When the all-clear was called 70 minutes later, competition went forward.

Surfers are known for their studied imperturbability and flexibility when it comes to challenges and the unexpected. But after the wind, rain, tsunami and (oh yes) a power outage, Keet must have been wondering if the classic was having a fatal mid-life crisis.

In the end, the “Queen of the Coast” was just working things out on Saturday morning and the rest of the event came off without a hitch. And then Sunday brought glorious surf, consistent with classics of the past (connoisseurs usually give 2004 or 2016 the nod for biggest RC surf).

“Sunday was a great blessing,” said Keet. “My favorite moment of the weekend was waking up at 5 a.m. on Sunday morning and looking at the buoy forecast which jumped 3.5 feet from what was predicted the night before. The conditions on Sunday were why we love to surf Rincon.”

So, after a tumultuous beginning, the surf god (Poseidon?) had rewarded Keet for his patience, boldness and pluck. Was there ever a doubt?

A Unique History

Surf contests generally come in two flavors. There are pro-ams that bring together the best professionals and amateurs from anywhere and everywhere who care to show up. The other type are contests that limit competitors to locals of a particular break or locale. The Rincon Classic takes pride in being the latter type, but it’s nonetheless influential for its seeming parochialism. First, the contestants come from pretty much the entire 805 and, second, Rincon’s fame as one of the top surf spots anywhere means that finishing strong here gives beaucoups bragging rights. Finally, the longevity of the classic has created its own momentum, as former rivals and friends can now watch their offspring go head-to-head just as they did a generation before.

Eligibility for the RC is governed by the unique and longstanding Rincon “ripple effect,” meaning that where you live determines your entrance in the competition. Priority goes (in this order) to residents of Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Goleta, Oxnard and then the rest of the 805 depending on location and entry date. Localism? Yes, but that’s what makes it special.

2022 Results

And as it turned out, Ventura’s own locals ably represented at the RC.

The premier category, the Rincon Brewery Pro, had the area’s best professional and amateur surfers going head-to-head in an event with a world-class pedigree of past winners (Conner Coffin, Tom Curren, Chris Brown, just to name a few). Fast-rising comer Dimitri Poulos won the category this year. Second in the Pro went to another Venturan, Cory Arrambide. Previous RC standouts Kilian Garland and Jabe Swierkocki finished third and fourth in the Pro.

On the women’s side, yet another Venturan made her mark this year: college freshman Makena Burke.

Burke’s allegiance is to her hometown: “Ventura will always be home to me. Nothing can beat our famous right-hand point breaks.”

Burke went to El Camino High School and calls Ventura Point her hometown break. She said that doing well at a competition is fine but surfing in the Rincon Classic is a whole other ballgame. “The classic is close to home, so I can spend time with friends and family. It’s a community-oriented event that is hard to find and I cherish every second of it.”

Community is a word you hear a lot in connection with the Rincon Classic. To Neumann, one of the joys of the weekend is “seeing the 10- and 12-year-olds, the aunts and uncles, parents and grandparents all whooping it up on the beach.” Another one bringing up the theme was Britt Merrick, leader of RC sponsor Channel Islands Surfboards. Merrick notes that the storied company’s inspiration has always come from Rincon Point so the relationship is a natural. “Channel Islands Surfboards was born and bred at Rincon, so to be able to give back to our community by supporting the Rincon Classic is a joy and a privilege for us.” Merrick knows his stuff, not only as the son of company founders Al and Terry Merrick, but also because he took to the waves himself, finishing strong in this year’s Grand Masters category.

This was Keet’s take on the women’s competition this year: “The Wahines [U17, or girls age 17 and under] were particularly amazing. Both [U17 winner] Vela Mattive and Makena Burke got two perfect 10s.”

For a complete list of categories and the top finishers, see rinconclassic.com/results-2022-rincon-classic/. Tip: Check out the beautiful footage, including drone captures, of this year’s RC at the same url.

Surf Contests and Clubs

At first blush the aesthetics and culture of surfing — a kind of ballet with a wave performed mostly for one’s own personal enjoyment — seems at odds with the formality and enforced structure of a sports contest with all the necessary rules, potentially subjective judging, entry fees, hard-and-fast begin and end times, commercial sponsorships and so on. In short, “purists” might say, how do you even create a structured competition for an activity and lifestyle that’s the very antithesis of most organized sports (or organized anything)?

But check in with longtime surfers, and you’ll get a different take. They point out that surf contests are not an aberration or modern corruption; they’ve been around from the beginning. Whatever the rules, surfers have always sought to establish a pecking order at a particular break. Think of it like the afterhours “cutting contests” held by early jazz pioneers to informally determine musical primacy. In the same way, surf contests have served to showcase ability and provide a competitive outlet.

The fact is that while purists have occasionally criticized what they viewed as contests’ commercialization and commodification, these elements have been present from the very origins of the sport. As surf historian Matt Warshaw has pointed out, even the “no contest” proponents like surf legend Miki Dora (1934-2002) — who infamously once lowered his shorts to moon the judges’ stand to show his disdain for not receiving the proper respect — entered competitions whenever the mood struck them. Whether drawn by the potential fame, prize money or something else, almost all noteworthy surfers of the past have participated in contests.

Listen again to Andy Neumann: “Surf contests are one of the few venues when you get to mingle with the rest of the surfing community. I love to compete, strategize and feel the thrill of choosing what you hope will be the best wave or two in a tight time frame.”

It’s important to remember that early surf contests were often closely tied to local surf clubs, which played a key role in developing the sport. In the 805, clubs like the Hope Ranch Surf Club and the Hollister Ranch Surf Club had become extremely influential by the 1960s. Inter-club competitions were a chance to see where one’s skills — or those of the entire club — stacked up against peers from down south. Today’s modern surf “schools” with a group of groms following a coach up and down the coast follow in the footsteps of the surf clubs of the past.

The Contest Window: A Moveable Feast

Another unique element of surf contests new and old is their dependence on something completely out of the hands of both surfers and contest promoters: good surf, which tends not to follow conventional schedules. To ensure the best possible surf on the big day, the Rincon Classic announces in December an eight-week “window” (usually running from mid-January to March) when the competition couldtake place, if the right conditions develop. In other words, the RC leadership will make a call on the preceding Wednesday whether the contest will go ahead the following weekend. After that, there’s no turning back, come hell, high water, or flat conditions. To say that this puts tremendous pressure on the contest director is an understatement.

This is just one reason why the hardest job in surfing might be presiding over a surf contest. While modern wave models and sophisticated forecasting can take some of the guesswork out of date-picking, this is still art rather than science. Once a date is selected, plans are made, equipment rented, trophies ordered and media and sponsors summoned, there’s little the contest director can do other than pray that surf happens, that wind and rain (and tsunamis) abate, and that all is well on D-Day.

Fortunately, Chris Keet has saltwater in his veins and has seen a few contests in his day. “You got to let go of what you can’t control.”

Back to Andy Neumann for the final word on this year’s RC: “I have surfed in contests around the world but the Rincon Classic is by far my favorite. It is very competitive with incredible surfing but what stands out above that is the sense of community.”

Local historian Vince Burns is researching, writing, and collecting historical photographs and accounts for an upcoming book on the history of Rincon Point and the surrounding area. If you have historical photos of Rincon Point or additional information to share, get in touch with Vince at vinceburns805@gmail.com.