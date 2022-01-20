PICTURED: Bailey McCall stars as Jenna in Waitress, part of the Broadway is Back in Thousand Oaks series and coming to the Bank of America Performing Arts Center Jan. 20-23. Photo by Jeremy Daniel

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

nshaffer@timespublications.com

The pandemic surge has not gone unnoticed by local theater companies, but the curtain will rise all the same on a new year of dramatic, comedic and musical productions. Stages across the county are kicking off 2022 this weekend — and beyond — and the selections are as diverse as they are widespread.

THE SPITFIRE GRILL

Jan. 22-Feb. 13

Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley

805-583-7900

www.svvac.org.

In the poignant and heartfelt category is The Spitfire Grill: A Musical, which opens Jan. 22 (a week later than originally planned) at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center. It tells the story of a young woman recently released from prison who tries to make a new start in a small rural community. When she finds work as a waitress at the rundown Spitfire Grill, redemption and a path forward eventually follow . . . for both her and the town. This folksy, bluegrass-laden production debuted off-Broadway in September 2001, where it proved to be a balm to souls in agony following 9/11. Based on the 1996 film by Lee David Zlotoff, with music and book by James Valcq and lyrics and book by Fred Alley.

WAITRESS

Jan. 20-23

Fred Kavli Theatre

Bank of America Performing Arts Center

2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks

805-449-2787

bapacthousandoaks.com

Another heartfelt musical, also about a waitress, comes to the Bank of America Performing Arts Center starting Thursday, Jan. 20. Here, the waitress in question isn’t an ex-con but an unhappy wife who finds herself unexpectedly pregnant. But Jenna is also a an ambitious baker who sees a way out of her troubles via a local pie contest. The 2007 film directed by Adrienne Shelly and starring Keri Russell was a sleeper hit, and the 2015 musical, notable for its all-women production team, made a big splash on Broadway. Sweet but not saccharine, with plenty of sass and humor, Waitress is part of the Broadway is Back in Thousand Oaks series and has a limited engagement. Catch it while you can!

PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE

Jan. 28-Feb. 13

The Elite

2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard

805-483-5118

www.theelite.org

Scientist Albert Einstein and artist Pablo Picasso are recognized as two of the most formidable intellects in their respective fields. Roughly the same age, they both came into their own nearly simultaneously. Einstein’s annus mirabilis (“miracle year”), which included his theory of relativity, took place in 1905, while Picasso painted his seminal proto-cubist work “Les Demoiselles d’Avignon” in 1907. An imaginary meeting of these two great minds in a Paris bar in 1904 is the premise behind Picasso at the Lapin Agile.

The multi-talented Steve Martin (yes, that Steve Martin) took a break from the banjo, the film industry and hosting Saturday Night Live to pen this original play wherein these two icons of the 20th century engage in lengthy, insightful discussions about genius, talent, the creative process and the role imagination plays in both art and science.

Another production with a delayed premiere, it was originally set to open Jan. 14, then Jan. 21, and will hopefully be onstage at the Elite Theatre in Oxnard starting Jan. 28.

HARVEY

Jan. 21-Feb. 12

Conejo Players Theatre

351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks

805-495-3715

conejoplayers.org

Imagination drives the plot of this Pulitzer Prize-winning work as well, which has seen numerous adaptations since its 1944 debut (including a Jimmy Stewart vehicle in 1950). Of course, in Mary Chase’s Harvey, imagination takes the form of a large, anthropomorphic rabbit — the unseen (some might say imaginary) friend of mild-mannered Elwood P. Dowd. Elwood happily introduces his buddy Harvey around, causing his social-climbing sister no end of alarm and embarrassment. In a classic comedy of errors, however, her efforts to have Elwood committed to a sanitarium end up with her hospitalized instead. Hijinks ensue, lessons are learned and a good time (with lots of laughs) are guaranteed for all who head out to Conejo Players Theatre.

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE

Jan. 21-Feb. 13

Anton Chekhov is best known for works that plumb the depths of human nature, its tragedy underlined by biting comedy, often explored through complex family dynamics. Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike borrows the settings and themes of the great Russian writer and turns them on their head to create this hilarious satire.

Brother and sister Vanya and Sonia live in a farmhouse with a cherry orchard, paid for by their movie-star sister Masha . . . who shows up unexpectedly with her sexy, much younger lover, Spike, in tow. When Masha expresses a desire to sell the property, everyone is awash in emotions — bitterness, jealousy, regret, insecurity, self-doubt — that come spilling over in explosive interactions, unexpected developments and wistful monologues.

Fans of Chekhov will immediately recognize nods to Uncle Vanya, The Seagull and The Cherry Orchard. The rest of us can simply enjoy this madcap family tragicomedy by Christopher Durang and presented by Ojai ACT.

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Feb. 4-13

Fred Kavli Theatre

Bank of America Performing Arts Center

2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks

805-449-2787

bapacthousandoaks.com

5-Star Theatricals opens its 2022 season with this funny and entertaining mashup spoof of Shakespearean classics. Something Rotten! is set in the year 1590 and follows the Bottom brothers, two hapless fellows running a theatre troupe who are trying to get a leg up on their greatest competition: the cheeky up-and-comer Shakespeare. In this wild ride, the first musical (of a sort) is born. This is Shakespeare for people who don’t think they’ll like Shakespeare, and farce at its best.

MATILDA

Jan. 28-Feb. 27

High Street Arts Center

45 E. High St., Moorpark

805-529-8700

highstreetartscenter.com

Roald Dahl’s story about a bright and magical girl who rises above her unfortunate circumstances to find friendship and family has enchanted readers young and old for decades. Matilda has also become a tremendous success on stage and screen, and comes to Moorpark’s High Street Arts Center this month to delight audiences of all ages. Meet clever, telekinetic Matilda, her hapless parents, cruel headmistress Miss Trunchbull and beloved teacher Miss Honey in this rollicking adventure that’s full of surprises!

THE JUNGLE BOOK

Feb. 4-27

Hillcrest Center for the Arts

403 W. Hillcrest Dr., Thousand Oaks

805-381-2747

www.hillcrestarts.com

Another production that’s perfect for the younger set. Young Artists Ensemble presents a family-centric mini season starting with Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book, opening Feb. 4 at Hillcrest Center for the Arts. Join orphaned human boy Mowgli on his jungle adventures with his adopted wolf family, his black panther mentor Bagheera, his bear buddy Baloo and the menacing Bengal tiger Shere Khan. Conejo Theatre for Everyone features disabled and non-disabled performers during the Feb. 25-27 performances.

THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE

Feb. 25-April 3

Santa Paula Theater Center

125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula

805-525-4645

www.santapaulatheatercenter.org

Santa Paula Theater Center gets its season off to a later start, with its first 2022 production kicking off Feb. 25. Things I Know to Be True, a dark comedy directed by Jessi May Stevenson and starring Sindy McKay-Swerdlove, sees Bob and Fran Price, married for over 30 years, eager to enjoy their golden years. Their plans, however, come crashing down when their four adult children begin to embark on surprising and diverging paths . . . which lay bare their own discontents and plans for the future. Set over the course of one year, each family member attempts to redefine their own life independent of familial expectations, and make sense of love in all its myriad forms.

STILL TO COME

While the 2022 theatrical season starts this month, the entertainment continues all year long. Keep an eye out for The Belle of Amherst, A Bench in the Shade, and ’Night Mother this spring at The Elite. Young Artists Ensemble’s Family Theatre Mini-Season continues in May with Freaky Friday. In the Heights will be onstage at the High Street Arts Center in April, while Ojai ACT will present Steel Magnolias (March) and All In the Timing (April).

Bank of America Performing Arts Center has a particularly vibrant spring, with Jersey Boys, Spamilton, L.O.L. Surprise! Live, South Pacific and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical on the schedule. Friends! The Musical Parody was slated for January, and got postponed to May 11-12, so if you’re a fan of the television show . . . or just want to see what this much-lauded musical production is all about, be sure to check it out.

Santa Paula Theater Center, Camarillo Skyway Playhouse and Rubicon Theatre Company have yet to announce their spring productions, so keep an eye on their listings in the weeks and months to come! And of course, all Ventura County stages have plays planned for summer, fall and winter as well — stay tuned!

Because no matter how you like your theater, there’s something onstage for everyone in 2022.