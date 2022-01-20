Pictured: The Mystic Whaler, soon to be rechristened Mystic Cruzar motors into Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard on Jan. 9, 2022. Photo by Jeb Chernabaeff/Channel Islands Harbor.

by Madeline Nathaus

Early on the beautiful, sunny morning of Sunday, Jan. 9, at Channel Islands Harbor, Maritime Museum Executive Director Adri Howe waited out on the dock anticipating the arrival of the New England tall ship, the Mystic Whaler. With nautical bundt cakes and champagne ready for the crew, Howe excitedly watched the ship approach as other spectators gathered.

“To see those tall masts — that’s what we could see first — you almost feel like a little kid on Christmas,” Howe said. “As she kept getting closer, really seeing her in person was such a different experience. The beauty of the crew and how they were working together was like a beautiful ballet. It’s a neat experience to have right here at the museum.”

By 8 a.m. the ship coasted up to the dock of the Channel Islands Maritime Museum, completing its long journey all the way from the East Coast. The schooner will be the first ship to remain docked in the Channel Islands Harbor for the majority of the year, rather than just a week or two (as has been the case with visiting vessels, such as the San Salvador, in the past).

Well traveled

The 83-foot-long, 110-foot-tall Mystic Cruzar was built in Florida in 1967 as a replica of a late-19th century coastal cargo schooner and underwent a rebuild in 1993. This modern replica has GPS, 3,000 square feet of sail and a diesel engine.

The ship, which called Connecticut its home for the past 40 years, began its journey to the west in mid-October of last year. Storms caused a bit of delay as it traveled down the coast to Florida, but soon after it made its way to the Panama Canal where it was loaded on a ship carrier and offloaded in Ensenada, Mexico in late December.

The assembled crew, captained by Christine Healey, sailed the schooner to San Diego, where it remained until weather conditions were appropriate to sail the rest of the way up the coast. On the evening of Jan. 8, the crew sailed through the night and arrived at the harbor the following morning to an enthusiastic crowd.

“You are facing a very unpredictable world when you set sail,” Howe said. “But watching them bring her in was beautiful and seamless, they made it look easy.”

Education aboard

The ship was obtained by the harbor thanks to the generosity of Roger and Sarah Chrisman of Montecito, who had been looking to acquire a tall ship for their programs. The Chrismans’ nonprofit, Central Coast Ocean Adventures, will build a program using the ship to create an ocean-based classroom. Michael Tripp, the Channel Island Harbor Director, said this experience will offer an immersive environment where visitors can learn about the history of sailing and sea trade.

“I was very excited to hear that the Chrismans had chosen Channel Islands Harbor as the ship’s new home,” Tripp said via email. “It will be a great draw for locals and tourists alike and a great opportunity for young people to learn about our country’s seagoing past.”

The Chrismans’ will be renaming the ship the Mystic Cruzar as a nod to Santa Cruz Island. Howe said this will make the ship feel more personable to its new home on the West Coast.

“The Chrismans are very dedicated to education, which I think is tremendous and very needed,” Howe said. “What I like about this opportunity is it’s experiential. You can show people paintings and ship models or they can read a book, but it’s not the same. When these kids grow up, those experiential activities are going to be more hardcoded into them.”

One of the activities they’re considering is administering groups of kids to simulate the crew of the ship. She hopes this will aid in team-building and give a more hands-on approach to how these ships are operated. It also offers the chance to take students into the past and show them a more lifelike experience of how hard conditions would’ve been aboard ships of the 1800s.

“I think it’s a wonderful way to teach cooperation,” Howe said. “It’s putting you in a different situation than you’re in everyday and putting you in a new circumstance that maybe you know nothing about. That’s how it would’ve been for anyone, no matter when it was, the first time they stepped onto a ship.”

“She brings so many positive things with her”

Although it is not known when exactly the Mystic Cruzar will be done with maintenance, Howe said they’re hoping the ship will be prepared and activities will be readily organized for visitors within the next couple months or so.

Bob Nahm, the managing owner at Seacoast Yachts, said the temporary use permits allows the vessel to stay in its current location until June 30.

“Once the programs have been developed and the requirements for access and parking have been determined, we will be working with the harbor to determine an appropriate location for the vessel,” Nahm said via email. “The vessel still has its regular United States Coast Guard inspections and certifications to complete this spring before we start any programs.”

Howe said the ship also offers an opportunity for a greater partnership between the Channel Islands and Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. The Mystic Cruzar will be traveling between the two museums to offer tours and a chance to learn about life aboard 19th century vessels in both Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

“She brings so many positive things with her,” Howe said. “It’s not just the ship, it’s people working in partnership, and the mission for her is going to be that she can educate people.”

Tripp said that during the Mystic Cruzar’s previous life, it offered one- to five-day sailing cruises along with brunch, lunch, dinner and sunset cruises out of Mystic, Connecticut, likely where it gets its name. The ship is also no stranger to educating its passengers, as it was used in environmental education programs during its time in Mystic. In 2006, the schooner was relocated to City Pier, Connecticut where it participated in various maritime festivals.

Tripp added that the ship historically carried 3,000 to 4,000 passengers each year from May to October. In 2018, both Connecticut Magazine and Yankee Magazine named it the best coastal cruise in Connecticut.

“I’m hoping that it will offer a fun and engaging learning experience,” Tripp said. “While people are here, they should also visit the Channel Islands Maritime Museum, which is located next to the Mystic Cruzar, and has a lot of great exhibits.”

“I think ships like this and the stories we can share about them help to bridge the past to the present,” Howe said. “There’s something so magical about being able to take ourselves back. For better or for worse, we’ve always sought to voyage, and maybe folks can get on the ship and get a little bit of that sensation.”

Mystic Cruzar can currently be seen in the waters near the Channel Islands Maritime Museum,

3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard. For more information, including future programming, call 805-984-6260 or visit cimmvc.org.

Find out more about the Mystic Cruzar’s history on the Channel Islands Harbor blog at www.channelislandsharbor.org/blog/central-coast-will-be-home-to-new-england-tall-ship/.