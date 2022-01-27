PICTURED: Mavericks’ leader Raúl Malo to perform at The Canyon on Jan. 28. Photo by Alejandro Menéndez Vega

by Mike Nelson

Having just completed a series of live performances with his band The Mavericks in Florida, Raúl Malo is ready for a series of solo shows in Southern California — including Jan. 28 at The Canyon in Agoura Hills — in more ways than one.

“It’s great to be back out on the road,” says the 56-year-old, Miami-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter-guitarist and leader of The Mavericks, winners of a Grammy and several Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music and Americana Music Association awards for its blend of country, Tex-Mex, rockabilly and Latin music.

“We just wish more people would just get vaccinated so we could operate at full speed,” continues Malo, speaking by phone from Nashville where The Mavericks are recording new songs at the famed Blackbird Studio. “If you need any proof that vaccination works, look at us: We’ve been on the road six months, and we’re all vaccinated, all boosted and all healthy. But I had a dear friend, an anti-vaxxer, who died last Sunday from COVID. We’d had discussions about it, and I pleaded with him to get vaccinated. Next thing I know, I get a call from his wife, who’s now his widow.”

As relaxed and engaging in person as he is on stage, Malo has recorded and performed for more than three decades with The Mavericks and as a solo artist. That schedule has increased after 18 months of pandemic-enforced idleness, for which Malo is immensely grateful.

“We need to work, our crew needs to work, and we’re doing our best to navigate these crazy, difficult waters,” he says. “But some people are still undecided about vaccination, and it’s taken a toll on the touring market.”

After three decades-plus of professional performing, Malo still enjoys both solo and group projects.

“Normally I do solo shows before I hit the road with The Mavericks,” he explains. “This year is a lot different, though, because a lot of Mavericks shows were rescheduled from 2020 and we’re committed to them, so solo shows come in between those. But after a year and a half not doing anything, it feels great.”

In some ways solo work can be more challenging, he says. “As a solo, you kind of dangle on a rope with no net,” he says, chuckling, “whereas with The Mavericks, the band is my net, and it’s quite a force. But I have an honest relationship with the audience, and solo shows are a little more relaxed, with time for more stories, anecdotes and conversations. And I play what I want — old stuff, standards, covers, whatever comes to mind. The Mavericks is a whole ’nother monster; we’re there to rock the house. And I love doing both.”

Born to Cuban immigrant parents whose eclectic tastes (from country to Cuban to classical) made him open to all music as he was growing up, Malo is happy to be connected with multiple musical genres, and to avoid being labeled.

“I take a page from the Grateful Dead playbook,” he says. “Jerry Garcia once said, ‘You know, it’s not up to us to define it. We just make music and let you guys define it. This way, we belong to everyone.’ It embodies how I feel about our music.”

Having released its first Spanish-language album in 2020 (<em>En Español</em>), The Mavericks continue to work on new music, with their next album planned sometime next year.

“We’d love to go and record in Jamaica with some of our Jamaican heroes,” Malo says. “And we’re looking at different collaborations with other artists. We always look to expand on what we’ve done, and keep evolving musically.”

The business of making music, he continues with a smile, can be “incredibly gratifying at times, and very frustrating at times. But I love playing music, and I love this band; it’s what I’ve always done.

“And I have no other marketable skills,” he adds, Iaughing, “so I feel lucky to be doing this.”

Raúl Malo performs on Friday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m. at The Canyon Club, 28912 Roadside Dr., Agoura Hills. For tickets and more information, call 888-645-5006 or visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/canyon-agoura-hills.