by Paul Moomjean

paulmoomjean@yahoo.com

Every week there are new stories about workers calling out sick, quitting and going to new places of employment. The older generations are complaining that no one wants to work anymore, whereas the younger generations are re-evaluating their financial and sociological futures. In a world where buying a house and living like previous generations seems impossible, the excitement to start a 30-year career is fading.

Since the start of the Industrial Revolution and the American Dream, every group of people has fought hard to enter the workplace to make their economic and domestic dreams come true. Now that we’ve reached a moment where everyone has had their moment in the sun and can feel at least the freedom to apply or start a business, the new wave of worker’s civil rights is to become equal to the owner. Call it naïve or silly, but this is essentially what Karl Marx predicted almost 200 years ago in the mid-to-early 1800s. With people being offered platforms to run their own business and create content, the workplace will have to adapt from allowing different groups coming in to now allowing different ideas.

Since the 1920s the workforce has seen different waves of workers’ civil rights. In the 1920s through the 1940s it was about unions and safety. The 1950s introduced teenagers into the workforce. The 1960s and 1970s were about bringing women, Latinos and Black workers into Corporate America. The 1980s were about introducing LGBTQ+ communities, promoting people into new positions, and perfecting the unions. By the 1990s, workers were looking to entrepreneurship — both in physical spaces and online. The 2000s and 2010s adopted remote positions and flexible hours.

Somehow though all of this, at the core, was the idea that the employee should beg the employer to hire them or the bank to loan them money. Today we are finally seeing the worker want the employer to beg them. After 70-80 years of people chasing a check, the modern educated worker is no longer thinking about loyalty to a business by offering skills, but now wanting the business to entice them by offering benefits and more freedom. In a world where most millennials and Gen Zs know they’ll never get the house or lifestyle they wanted, they figure they might as well get the job they can tolerate. Everyone is now able to participate in the workforce. All have been accepted, at least in progressive states. So they feel the power to choose. Just realize that the “people don’t want to work anymore” expression is what Marx predicted would happen.

In 1846’s <em>The German Ideology,</em> Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels argued that for individuals, the mode of production is “a definite form of expressing their life, a definite mode of life on their part. As individuals express their life, so they are. What they are, therefore, coincides with their production, both with what they produce and how they produce.” People are now asking if what they do is properly defining them. If it isn’t, then the package that comes with it better provide benefits and flexible working conditions.

Inc.com reports, “according to new research from Gloat, a workforce agility and talent marketplace platform, nearly half (48.1 percent) of employees are looking to leave their current jobs, highlighting the internal labor crisis that many employers are encountering.” Inc.com goes on to report, “Gloat’s study revealed two big reasons for employees’ exodus, which should come as no surprise: better pay and a desire for more growth opportunities.”

People will no longer accept the idea that an employer “owns them” for $15/hour for eight hours a day. When you look at the skyrocketing costs of gas, food, rent, etc., there is no reason to allow a business to dictate your daily activities. With people able to express themselves on social media and/or be entertained by exciting streaming content all day, the idea of working for a person who will become exceptionally wealthier while they struggle seems fraudulent and downright immoral.

To the older generations, please understand that the idea that your workers care about your wellbeing is over. Today, after years of self-centered social media platforms and socialist ideas being interwoven into our school system, the world is a new place, and those who still want to run a business will have to adapt or die. You may not like Marx’s prediction seeing fruition, but you might remember Bob Dylan’s words, “the times they are a-changin’.”