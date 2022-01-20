Pictured: The Emergency Room entrance at Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

On Monday, Jan. 10, staff of Community Memorial Health Care System (CMHS), including the hospital and clinics, received an email (1) from Gary K. Wilde, president and CEO of CMHS, informing staff about a policy in effect through Jan. 21 that involves allowing some who have tested positive for COVID-19 to return to work. However, in speaking with the Ventura County Reporter on Thursday, Jan. 13, Wilde clarified that the policy was in fact a contingency plan for a “crisis” situation in terms of staffing at the hospitals, and that the CMH-managed hospitals were not in that position at the moment.

“I don’t think we are going to have to pull that trigger,” said Wilde. “People who were out two weeks ago are coming back to work virus free,” helping to stem the tide in the staffing crunch.

The email to staff “tee’d up” the plan with staff in the event that the staffing shortage did not abate, and grew worse. “Like a lot of our surge planning . . . it’s among the arrows in our quiver.”

Wilde explained that the California Department of Public Health issued guidance that allows for, in certain circumstances, hospital employees to “come back within five days of isolation after having tested positive.” As of Jan. 13, Wilde said the CMH system was not in the position yet to implement that policy. Asked if he thought that crisis-level policy would be implemented, he responded, “I doubt it. In our case, we would not require [staff to] come back.” Returning to work would be optional and depend on staff members’ ability to safely care for patients, said Wilde.

“Our hospitals in California are experiencing a significant increase in COVID-19 patients as well as a critical staffing shortage,” said Christina Zicklin, director of external communications with Dignity Health, the company that owns St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard and St. John’s Hospital in Camarillo. She responded via email. “Every possible step is being taken to prioritize the safety of our physicians, nurses and all of our employees, while also ensuring we are able to treat the surge of patients…,” with decisions being made “daily on a facility-by-facility basis depending on their specific situation,” said Zicklin. The hospitals have been ensuring staff have the right PPE, “at the right time and are using it correctly,” as well as limited visitors, pausing “non-essential surgeries,” and temporarily closing non-essential services. She said that guidance from the state on quarantine and isolation of health care staff who have been exposed is being implemented.

Spokespersons with Ventura County Medical Center did not respond by press deadline.

Staff absences much higher than usual

Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura and Ojai Valley Hospital are the two hospitals managed by CMHS in Ventura County; it manages several clinics as well. Wilde said the entire CMH system has approximately 3,000 employees.

“At any given time we might expect 90 to 100 of those to be out, for various leaves of absence,” such as medical, maternity and other reasons. “On Monday [Jan. 10] we had 266 employees out because of COVID-related issues.” Some had tested positive, some reported a known exposure. He noted these exposures were “always outside of the hospital.” Of those 266 employees out, “half tested positive.”

Despite this, Wilde said that during the past few weeks and currently, CMHS hospitals have continued to meet all state-mandated ratios for staff-to-patient care. And, as of Thursday, Jan. 13, “the number [of absences] went down to a little less than 200.” He described a rebound in staffing, noting that “fewer employees are being called off of work and more are returning after a period of isolation when they are no longer infectious.”

CMH following CDC, California guidelines

Wilde acknowledged that the crisis-level policy was less than ideal. “I don’t think it’s the best approach, obviously.”

He explained that the policy originated with recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) attempting to forecast the situation with the Omicron variant. (2)

“They believed hospitals would be swamped,” Wilde said. The situation on the East Coast made that possibility real. “Then the CDC changed its guidance and created three categories” for approaching patient care situations. First is the regular staffing scenario that requires no changes. Then there is “contingency staffing,” where some policies are adapted in order for the hospitals to be prepared for a surge or fluctuations in needs. The final “crisis” category involves major changes.

“The CDC for the first time said, they opined that in a crisis . . . when a hospital is overwhelmed, when they have more patients than can be handled normally, if employees are asymptomatic or with minor symptoms and are fully vaccinated, they could come back [to work] safely . . . if they continuously wore an N95 mask.”

About two weeks ago, California issued its “own guidance,” combining the contingent and crisis CDC categories into one “critical” level which allowed for “employees to come back [after] five days of isolation, having tested positive.” Previously it had been 10 days of isolation.

“I’m guessing the state of California saw the same wave” the CDC was seeing and determined that “in a real crisis . . . it would be permissible” for those staff members to return to work and it would be “relatively safe, without exposing” patients.

In that instance CMH’s policy aligns with the state recommendations that allow a fully vaccinated employee, who has tested positive for COVD-19 and has symptoms???KR–SHOULD THIS BE has NO symptoms???, to return to work so long as they wear an N95 mask.

While the policy sent to staff indicated no need to isolate for even five days, Wilde explained that policy was for crisis situations and he did not think the hospital would ever reach that level. It is simply a plan in place.

Challenges with crisis policy

He said the idea of having those positive for COVID who opt to return to work only treat COVID patients is at first glance “ a good idea . . . we’ve talked about it.” But that approach would bring its own challenges as the staff, particularly nursing staff, “is specialized within the hospital. A Labor and Delivery nurse would not work well in a COVID unit.”

In addition, COVID patients need various levels of care, and “specially trained nurses” are needed in various capacities and areas.

The CDC has recommended a regional approach to treating COVID-19 patients and suggests that hospitals in an area designate a single location to take in and treat those suffering from the coronavirus.

Wilde, who served as chair of the Hospital Association of California, said the hospital industry studied the issue and determined that such a plan would “not be possible in California.”

Nevertheless, CMHS has attempted to “focus” its COVID patients. Staff at CHM have created “COVID units.” Patients are currently congregated on the fifth floor, east. The sixth floor has no COVID patients. And COVID patients are not being treated at Ojai Valley Hospital at all.

“Our situation is going to get worse before it gets better. The good news is that we discharged 27 people today.” He said CMH expects to discharge more in the coming days and that the hospital will be able to “absorb more COVID patients through the emergency room. We will be able to hold our own so long as the number of employees that go out is similar to those coming back.”