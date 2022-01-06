Pictured: The Calabrese family with their newborn daughter, Thea. Photo submitted

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

Dignity Health-St. John’s Regional Medical Center (SJRMC) in Oxnard welcomed its first baby of the year at 3:39 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022. The healthy baby girl, named Thea Calabrese, came into the world weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces and measuring 19 inches in length. Mom Breanna Calabrese and

her daughter are both doing well.

“We are happy that she came naturally on her own,” said Breanna Calabrese. “She picked her birthday. She wanted to be a New Year’s baby.”

The Mother-Infant Unit team at SJRMC presented the Calabreses with a gift basket filled with goodies to celebrate the hospital’s “New Year baby.”

“It’s always an honor to celebrate the first baby of the year,” said Cristy Daria, charge nurse. “We congratulate the Calabrese family and all of the families who are welcoming a little one in the new year.”

Thea is the second child for the Calabrese family. The proud parents are looking forward to introducing the newborn to her big brother.

