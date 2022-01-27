Pictured: A photo of Kathy Ann Willcuts offering a blessing. Photo submitted.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Blessings offered to the land on Jan. 27 and 28 at California Lutheran University are being held to begin what the university is calling a “journey of intention” in acknowledging that the campus sits on Chumash land.

“I have learned that land acknowledgment is a process based on relationship versus a product,” said Dr. Lorri J. Santamaría, director of faculty development and inclusive excellence at CLU. She is a Black Louisiana Creole of Choctaw descent, and holds a doctorate in bilingual special education rehabilitation and school psychology. “To this end, these Indigenous educators are coming to Cal Lutheran as teachers and brokers of Indigenous knowledge to work with students, faculty, professional staff and the greater community on co-decolonization initiatives.”

Scheduled for 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, at Kingsmen Park is a sacred tobacco blessing and Eagle Dance offered by Kathy Ann Willcuts, a Lakota, and Steven Jon Garcia, a Tongva, Mescalero Apache and Yaqui.

Willcuts and Garcia will be sharing their knowledge in a new honors class, “Indigenous Rights and Practices,” being taught by Colleen Windham-Hughes, a religion professor at CLU. The class will lead students in exploring applicable legal rulings, historical narratives, political movements and theologies that shaped the experiences and identities of Indigenous people in the U.S.

On Friday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m., a second ceremony will be held with participants walking from the Luther statue in front of Pearson Library across the Olsen Road bridge to north campus for a land blessing.

Santamaría said the events, the new class and other plans are part of “learning and fostering respectful relationships to collectively move closer to a place where we can create the basis for bringing in more Indigenous students, form meaningful partnerships with Chumash elders and leadership, and create circumstances from which a land acknowledgment may organically emerge.”

Visitors must complete a Daily Health Check at CalLutheran.edu/visitors before coming on the Cal Lutheran campus. For more information on the event, contact Santamaría at lsantamaria@CalLutheran.edu or 805-493-3368.