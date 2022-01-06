Pictured: Moorpark City Hall.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Moorpark Housing Element comment period

The City of Moorpark has announced the public input period on the city’s draft Housing Element. This section of the city’s General Plan, the document that governs all land use in the city, is being updated. All cities and counties must have a General Plan document.

A city’s Housing Element analyzes housing needs and shows how those needs will be met. All income levels of residents must be included and state law requires cities to address housing affordability and availability.

The public input period on the draft Housing Element ends on Jan. 21, 2022.

The draft document, and details on the process are online at: https://www.moorparkca.gov/1055/2021–2029-City-of-Moorpark-Draft-Housing. Written feedback can me emailed to infot@moorparkgeneralplan.com.

Simi Valley redistricting workshop

The City of Simi Valley is hosting a virtual Redistricting Workshop on Saturday, Jan. 8, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. as part of the mandated redistricting process following the U.S. Census. The deadline to submit input on the draft maps is Jan. 18.

This is an important process as it determines what neighborhoods are grouped together for voting to elect City Council members. Residents are invited to participate in this process by sharing comments and proposing maps for redrawing the lines.

On the agenda for Jan. 8 is a review of the mapping tool and a discussion about “Communities of Interest.

The public can view the proposed districts and submit ideas on new district lines through the mapping tool online at: redistrictsimivalley.org. Paper maps can be viewed at Simi Valley City Hall and at the Simi Valley Public Library.

The Zoom link for the Jan. 8 public meeting is: https://simivalley.zoom.us/j/83485288853, or via phone: 248-248-7799, Webinar ID: 834 8528 8853. Live Spanish translation of the Workshop will be available.

Additional meetings are set for Jan. 24 for the first reading of the final map, and Feb. 14 for the adoption of the final map. Details at: www.redistrictsimivalley.org.

Deceased man found in Santa Paula Creek

On Friday, Dec. 31 at 3:01 p.m. officers with the Santa Paula Police Department (SPPD) were dispatched to help a crew from the Ventura County Fire Department with a male subject floating in the Santa Paula Creek near 17000 block of East Telegraph Road.

Firefighters entered the water as part of a rescue effort, but the man was found to already be deceased. Detectives from the Santa Paula Police Department and an investigator with the Ventura County Coroner’s Office were called to the scene. According to a report from the SPPD the coroner did not locate any obvious indication of foul play. A full coroner’s report is being conducted.

At the scene the deceased was identified as a 47 year old Hispanic male, called a “transient” in the police report, who is known to frequent the Santa Paula Creek area.

The man’s name was still withheld as of press deadline pending notification of family.

Police officer strikes pedestrian with vehicle

The Santa Paula Police Department reported an incident that occurred on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:02 a.m., in which a 37 year old female pedestrian was struck by a SPPD patrol vehicle when an officer driving the patrol vehicle was making a southbound turn onto 10th Street from Main Street. The woman sustained injuries described as minor by responding paramedics, according to a police statement issued on Jan. 3.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Hotel at the harbor, vacant for a decade, demolished

The Ventura County Harbor Department reported the commencement of demolition of the Casa Sirena Hotel at the Channel Islands Harbor at the end of December 2021. Preparation for demolition had been taking place for about a month before the actual demolition began.

The process included the relocation of some unhoused individuals in the area.

The demolition is slated to take about six months, and then the Harbor Department will repair the riprap material used to stabilize the south end of the nearby peninsula.

The demolition and proposed development is being conducted by Brighton Management, and includes a new 210 room, waterfront Hyatt House Hotel and 5,000 square foot restaurant, which was already in the works prior to the recent visioning process that took place for several others parcels at Channel Island Harbor and Fisherman’s Wharf.

Ventura gets new Chief Building Official

Shawn Huff has been named Chief Building Official for the the City of Ventura’s Community Development Department. Huff is leaving his post as Deputy Director of the City of Chico’s Community Development Department, and prior to that position he was Chief Building Official for the City of Visalia.

Huff holds a master’s in public administration from Golden Gate University, a Bachelor of Arts degree from California State University Chico, and an Associate of Science degree in Building Inspection Technology from Butte Community College and has experience in the construction trades.

Duties of the Chief Building Official include managing all building regulation services and programs. www.cityofventura.ca.gov/CommunityDevelopment.