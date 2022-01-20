Pictured: Delaying tree trimming until next fall is recommended to protect nesting birds including hummingbirds.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Thefts at Harmon Canyon Preserve trailhead

The Ventura Land Trust sent out a public notice warning the public about two thefts over the Jan. 15-16 weekend at the Foothill Road trailhead for the Harmon Canyon Preserve in Ventura. The windows in two vehicles were smashed in order to steal contents inside.

The public is reminded to not leave valuables inside vehicles at trailheads.

DEK// Ventura extends temporary closures through Jan. 31

The city of Ventura announced that the temporary closure of facilities and the cancellation of most recreational programming is extended until Jan. 31 due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases in the county. The date for reopening and in-person programming resuming has not been set, but will be determined based on monitoring of the status of the pandemic locally.

​​Temporary facility closures include Ventura City Hall, the lobbies at fire and police headquarters, Sanjon Maintenance Yard, Ventura Avenue Adult Center, Barranca Vista Center, Westpark Community Center, Ortega Adobe and the Olivas Adobe.

Senior nutrition meals are available for pickup onsite at the Ventura Avenue Adult Center.

Some city facilities remain open with safety protocols: the Ventura Aquatic Center, Buenaventura Golf Course and the Olivas Links Golf Course.

Ventura City Council, Commission and Committee meetings will continue to meet virtually during regularly scheduled times. In addition, city staff remain available online or by phone during regular business hours. All public safety services will continue regular operations, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For questions regarding Ventura Water, visit www.venturawater.net or call customer care at 805-667-6500. For a water emergency, contact 805-650-8010.

Hotline to report price gouging on home test kits

On Tuesday, Jan. 11, the office of the Ventura County District Attorney established an electronic hotline for residents to report price gouging by sellers of COVID-19 home test kits.

The hotline was created in response to a Jan. 8 executive order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom prohibiting sellers from increasing the sales price of tests by more than 10 percent of what the same test was sold for on Dec. 1, 2021.

Tests being sold by those who were not selling tests at that time may not put more than a 50% markup above what the sellers paid for the test.

Violations of the order are misdemeanors and punishable up to six months in jail, a $1,000 fine or both.

Newsom’s order is in effect until March 31, 2022,

To report a possible incident of price, gouging email the date and time of purchase; seller’s information including address, phone number and email; current cost of the test kit; cost of the test kit on Dec. 1, 2021, if known, from the same seller; and contact information for the reporting party to: DAOpricegouging@ventura.org.

Winter is hummingbird nesting season

The nonprofit organization Ventura Hummingbird Rescue is reminding Ventura County property owners that hummingbirds are currently nesting and therefore trees should not be trimmed as the tiny nests can be hard to see.

The rescue reports that tree trimming is the main reason it receives orphaned and injured baby hummingbirds and encourages all tree trimming to be postponed until the fall, which helps protect many other bird species as well.

Ventura Hummingbird Rescue rehabilitates and releases many species of local wild birds. For more information, call 805-320-2438 or visit www.facebook.com/VenturaHummingbirdRescue/.

Tsunami surges damage Ventura Harbor Patrol boat

Some damage was reported at the Ventura Harbor and one harbor patrol boat was capsized by a surge tide as a result of the underwater volcanic explosion off the coast of Tonga on Friday, Jan. 14, that led to tsunami warnings being issued for the western coast of North America and other areas.

The public launch ramp and recreational water activities were closed due to strong tidal activity.

On Saturday, Jan. 15, Ventura Harbor Patrol reported no immediate threat remained but discouraged the public from paddling and other recreational boating activities due to stronger than normal and unpredictable currents.

The public launch ramp and recreational activities were reopened on Monday, Jan. 17, but Ventura Harbor advised the public that navigation buoys were absent from the waterways and there could be debris.

Fake bomb threat at Fillmore High

On Jan. 14 teams from multiple agencies including the Fillmore Police Department, Ventura Police Department’s K9 Unit and the bomb/arson squad with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bomb threat for Fillmore High School. The threat was made via phone at approximately 11 a.m.

The students were evacuated while the campus was searched. No evidence of a bomb or any suspicious items were found. When the campus was deemed safe, students returned to campus for their final period.

An investigation into the source of the threats is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ventura Police Department at 805-650-8010 or Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Perfume thieves pleaded guilty

Two people charged with eight felony counts related to theft of perfume in Camarillo and Oxnard pleaded guilty.

Areonah Walker (DOB 07/29/03) of Riverside and Terrion Phillips (DOB 10/13/03) of Los Angeles were charged for thefts on Nov. 27, 2021 of a total of 79 bottles of perfume. The pair used “booster bags” that are built to thwart security detection systems and led Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies on a high speed chase, eventually being apprehended that day. Walker was also connected to thefts that took place on Oct. 30, 2021, in Camarillo and Thousand Oaks.

Items stolen were valued at over $38,000.

An investigation is ongoing into whether Walker was also involved in 19 other thefts in other counties with losses reporting over $150,000.

Sentencing for the charges Walker and Phillips pleaded guilty to is scheduled for Feb. 10, 9 a.m. in courtroom 23 of Ventura County Superior Court. Maximum sentences are three years in county jail for each count.

Ventura County celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

On Monday, Jan. 17, over 600 people attended the Ventura County Martin Luther King Jr. Day Committee’s annual event celebrating the day. This year’s event was virtual with keynote speaker Professor Perry Martin, Jr., professor of business at Moorpark College, senior adjunct faculty of leadership at the University of La Verne and the former executive director for the Community Advocacy Coalition (CAC).

Cost-Share program for organic growers deadline extended

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that the deadline for certified organic growers or those transitioning to organic agriculture to apply for a share of $20 million in additional cost-sharing funds has been extended to Feb. 4, 2022. The additional funds are part of the USDA Pandemic Assistance for Farmers program through the National Organic Certification Cost-Share (NOCCSP) program.

Application help is available at: 877-508-8364. Details online: www.farmers.gov/pandemic-assistance/otecp.

County sealer under Ag commissioner office

At the Jan. 12 meeting of the Ventura County Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee (APAC), it was announced that the position of Ventura County Sealer is now under the Agricultural Commissioner’s office. The sealer’s office conducts inspections and verification regarding weights and measures in all businesses that involve selling any item by weight or other measurement such as gas pumps and scales at grocery stores in order to assure consumers pay the stated and correct price.