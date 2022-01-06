THE POWER OF MUSIC IN ENHANCING SPIRITUALITY | Monday Jan 10, 3 p.m. FREE. An uplifting afternoon of music with Grammy Award winning musician Cantor Mike Stein who has been featured with Pete Seeger, and recorded fiddle for Mary Chapin Carpenter and Tom Paxton. Registration is required. Hosted by Congregation Am HaYam, 4839 Market Street, Ventura. www.congregationamhayam.com Pictured: Mike Stein.

Happenings includes community events, meetings, classes, resources, needs and Arts Listings. To submit an item for inclusion email to: happenings@vcreporter.com

THURSDAY

FIFTY AND BETTER LECTURE SERIES | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Jan 6, 10 and 13. FREE online lecture series is part of California Lutheran University’s educational program for lifelong learners over fifty. January topics include Traces of the Holocaust: Artistic Lives Cut Short. This two part series (Jan. 6 and 13) explores the years following WWII as scholars and historians focused on locating art thought lost to looting, while missing the art left behind by those caught in the war. The second lecture in January is Harvey Houses and the Architecture of Mary Colter (Jan. 10) and is an architectural survey of Harvey’s railroad eating houses, the very first chain restaurants in the U.S., including the designs of Colter and Zoraster. $10 per lecture. Registration deadlines apply. fab@callutheran.edu or 805-493-3290.

EMERGENCY FOOD BOX PICK-UP | 2 p.m. A walk-up only food pick- up location for all who may be experiencing food insecurity. Hosted by Ventura County FoodShare. Poder Popular, 113 N. Mill Road, Santa Paula.

AFTER SCHOOL TEEN COUNSELING | 4-5:30 p.m. Certified addictions counselors with Palmer Drug Abuse Program in Ventura County will be available. FREE. All Saints Episcopal Church, 144, South C Street, Oxnard.

OJAI BASIN GROUNDWATER MANAGEMENT AGENCY | 3 p.m. A public meeting of the OBGMA related to the Groundwater Sustainability Plan. Meeting planned to be held in Ojai City Hall and via Zoom. Link information is online. Call in to meeting 1-669-900-9128. Meeting ID: 827 5712 7464, Password: 218792. Ojai City Hall, 401 S. Ventura Street, Ojai. www.obgma.com

SATURDAY

GUIDED HIKE, HARMON CANYON | 9 a.m. HIKE IS FILLED – FREE guided hike led by Ventura Land Trust staff member at the Harmon Canyon Preserve. This 90 minute, easy pace hike will explore this newest addition to the Ventura Land Trust managed lands. Space is limited. Registration required. Harmon Canyon Preserve, www.venturalandtrust.org/events

EMERGENCY FOOD BOX PICK-UP | 12:30 p.m. A drive-thru only food pick- up location for all who may be experiencing food insecurity. Hosted by Ventura County FoodShare. RC Charities, 5700 South Rose Avenue, Oxnard.

SUNDAY

POPPIES SECOND SUNDAY ART MARKET | 9:30-2 P.M. Participating Poppies artists will share their latest creations. There’s lots to see inside the shop, too! Poppies carries locally made jewelry, pottery, photography of Ojai and other places, original paintings, prints, ceramics, décor, self-care products, and more. Poppies Art and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai. www.poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

MONDAY

VENTURA CITY COUNCIL MEETING | 6 p.m. City Council meetings are held virtually due to COVID-19. The public can attend the meetings through a WebEx Meeting through their computer or other devices. Additionally, the public can connect to the WebEx Meeting through an “audio” only connection. The meetings can also be watched through live streamed videos or on Cable TV. www.cityofventura.ca.gov/712/City-Council.

TUESDAY

OJAI CITY COUNCIL MEETING | 7 p.m. Meetings are currently being held virtually and can be seen on the city’s YouTube channel. More information is online at the city’s website. www.youtube.com/user/ojaicity/channels

TWILIGHT GATHERING: LIVING WITH INTENTION | 7 p.m. A special evening event with music provided by Eduardo Del Signore of A Call to Peace and original poetry with Atul Ranchod. Rev. Maddie Sifantus will lead the gathering with Sound, Silence and Spoken Word at the Universalist Unitarian Church of Santa Paula, 740 E. Main Street, Santa Paula. www.uucsp.org

WEDNESDAY

MARKETING FOR ARTS NONPROFITS | 2-4 p.m. This online six week course with Kathleen Kaiser covers all the need to know aspects of marketing your art nonprofit. From determining your target audience, to having an effective website, creating an effective press release and a review of effective use of social media and online advertising. $195 for six classes. Register at www.kathleenkaiser.com

REAL ESTATE VENDORS EXPO | 6:30-7:30 p.m. and 9:30-10:30 p.m. Hosted by the Ventura County Real Estate Investors Association this event will provide access to private lenders, title companies, data services, CPAs, escrow companies and more. FREE. Reservations recommended. River Ridge Country Club, 2401 W. Vineyard Ave., Oxnard. www.VCRealEstateInvestors.com

THURSDAY

THE SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB | 11:30 a.m. The monthly luncheon meeting of the local women’s club invites guests and prospective members to hear a presentation about the local Coast Guard division. RSVP to 805-469-5059 or email patti.dizazzo@gmail.com. Club house, 5380 Bell Street, Somis. to RSVP.

ROOM TO ROAM: WILDLIFE OF HARMON CANYON | 7 p.m. FREE Environmental speaker series hosted by the Ventura Land Trust features Mike Watling, certified wildlife animal tracker. Watling has placed wildlife cameras in Harmon Canyon Preserve, which have captured residents from the diverse ecosystem including many species from birds to badgers. $10 suggested donation. RSVP requested. Held at the Pavilion at Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main Street, Ventura. www.venturalandtrust.org/events

ARTS LISTINGS

Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

OPENING THEATER

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Jan. 6, 6:30 p.m. Poetry reading by David Starkey and open mic. Live at the EP Foster Library, 651 E. Main St., Ventura, and online via Zoom. More information at vcpoetryproject.org.

OPENING ART

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION Jan. 7-March 12. Knowing Your Identity, a solo show of photography by Stella Kuyumjian exploring her journey toward mental health. Reception on Friday, Feb. 4, 5-8 p.m. Studio 99, Bell Arts Factory, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-648-1235, buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Friday, Jan. 7, 2 p.m.: Live U.S. Coast Guard Rescue demonstration in the waters directly in front of the museum. Free and open to the public. Through March 25, 2022: Coast Guard Art, portraits, search and rescue scenes and depictions of everyday life created by those participating in the Coast Guard Art Program. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Jan. 8-March 3. A One Man-One Woman Artist, works by the masculine and feminine sides of artist-in-residence Paul Whitehead/Trisha van Cleef. Opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 8, 7-9 p.m. Sand painting creation Jan. 12-14, 12:30-4 p.m. TED Talk “Creativity, What It Is and Is Not” on Saturday, Jan. 15. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org/art.html.

realART Opening Jan. 9. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square will host a new show with works by a variety of contemporary artists. Opening reception on Sunday, Jan. 9, 3-5 p.m.. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

DAB ART Ongoing. The contemporary art organization is currently seeking submissions of work in any media for group and solo exhibitions at H Gallery and Studios in Ventura. Submit three to 20 images; $35 entry fee. For submission guidelines, online application and more information, visit www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

EMERGENCE Through Jan. 10, 2022. Studio Channel Islands invites submissions of any visual media from emerging artists — juniors, seniors and recent graduates from local universities — to participate in an exhibit opening Feb. 5, 2022. Participating artists will be considered for the Gerd Koch Award for Excellence. Deadline for submission: Jan. 10, 2022. For submission guidelines and more information, visit studiochannelislands.org/emergence.

GREATER CONEJO VALLEY STUDENT AWARDS JURIED ART SHOW 2021 Through Jan. 30, 2022. The Westlake Village Art Guild and the City of Agoura Hills Arts Council are pleased to sponsor this art show, which recognizes the talented students and dedicated art teachers that enrich the fabric of our community. The show is open to high school juniors and seniors attending school and/or living in the Greater Conejo Valley. Seventy-five of the strongest entries, as determined by the jury, will be invited to compete in the show for ribbons and cash prizes. Entry deadline is January 30, 2022. The Show Prospectus and Entry forms are available online at www.westlakevillageartguild.org.

ONGOING ART

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Farm to Market, an interactive exhibit promoting healthy lifestyles through role play. Tomols to Trains: County Transportation through the 1900s. Antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Jan. 9, 2022: GIFTED: Collecting the Art of California at Gardena High School, 1919-1956. For nearly 40 years, seniors at Gardena High School selected, purchased and donated works of art to the school. Today, the collection is regarded as one of the nation’s finest selections of early 20th century California art, from plein air painting to the Arts and Crafts Movement. Ongoing: Some online exhibits continue to be available. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CANVAS AND PAPER Through Feb. 20, 2022. Works on paper by Henry Moore, Barbara Hepworth and Pablo Picasso. 311 N. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-798-9301, www.canvasandpaper.org.

DOWNTOWN VENTURA (various locations) Through Jan. 7, 2022. Women’s Qualities, an outdoor art installation by New York-based artist Ghada Amer. Steel-framed planters create letters that spell out Beautiful, Caring, Determined, Loving, Nurturing, Resilient and Strong, which are placed at a variety of locations throughout Downtown Ventura. Originally commissioned for Desert X 2021 and loaned to the city courtesy of the Museum of Ventura County, Downtown Ventura Partners and Ventura Botanical Gardens. For more on information and locations of the installations, visit www.venturamuseum.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through January 2022. Purely Portraits, featuring paintings by Galina Richardson and Sandy Treadwell. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800, www.foxfinejewelry.com.

H GALLERY AND STUDIOS Through Jan. 9, 2022: Major Tom, a group exhibition of work from experimental artists facing the unknown through unconventional materials, innovative techniques and unusual subjects. Also on display: Just Another Day in Paradise and Biotic Beings. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Jan. 11, 2022: New members show. Ongoing: Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Feb. 3, 2022. Now Is the Happiest Time of Your Life, vivid and violent oil paintings by representational artist Carl Dobsky that focus on crude, cruel and savage human behavior. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Spring 2022: Arte Para la Gente, the collected works of Margaret Garcia. Online: Out and Back: Ventura County Outdoor Adventures, a newly digitized collection of photographs taken from reels of film created by lifelong Ventura County resident and avid outdoorsman Herman Keene (1879-1965). Ongoing: MVC Gallery Marketplace, exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI INSTITUTE Through Feb. 26, 2022. Carolyn Glasoe Bailey Foundation is pleased to present Sounds For Survival, a solo exhibition project by Jovan C. Speller, a Minnesota artist known for interpreting historic narratives through contemporary discourse. 248 S. Montgomery St., Unit A, Ojai, 805-633-9188, theojaiinstitute.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through March 13: Ojai Warming: Flora and Fauna in the Time of Climate Change, images and photos that show us the rare and endangered species in this area . . . and what we stand to lose due to drought, wildfires, extreme temperatures and habitat destruction. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s The Romance of the Adobe will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.

POPPIES ART AND GIFTS Ongoing. Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The 40-acre landmark and museum is one of the best surviving examples of an early California rancho and honors the area’s Spanish and Mexican heritage. “Last Sundays at the Landmark” take place the last Sunday of every month, and include docent-led tours, music and more. Open every Sunday for docent-led tours; group and special-focus tours by appointment. Situated off of Highway 126, two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Through Feb. 27. FBI: From Al Qaeda to Al Capone, covering the history of the organization from its inception to modern day. Exhibit will include a Thompson machine gun, the getaway car used by Bonnie and Clyde and the original Unabomber Manifesto. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through March 6, 2022: The 13th Annual Art About Agriculture, with 66 fresh works from 60 distinct artists that explore the many facets of agriculture. Through Jan. 9, 2022: Work From Home, work created close to home during the pandemic by 50 California artists. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SPICETOPIA Through Jan. 20, 2022. $100 and Under Holiday Show, items ready for gift giving. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Ongoing. Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Starting Nov. 20: Second Annual ’Tis the Season for Holiday Giving event: Customers who spent $25 or more will receive a free gift (one gift per customer; while supplies last). Ongoing: Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through Jan. 20, 2022. Inspirations from Nature, images of the natural world by Buenaventura Art Association members. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3540, very-ventura.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Feb. 3, 2022: The Otherworld, visionary paintings by artists that imagine the world as another place. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.