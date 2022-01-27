FOUR SEASONS: A HEALING AND SOUL SATISFYING LIVE CONCERT | Saturday, Jan. 29 and Sunday, Jan. 30. A Masterpiece Series Concert presented by New West Symphony brings audiences Elena Urioste, the violin superstar, with Michael Christie, music director, featuring the work of Vivaldi’s popular Four Seasons. There will be no intermission in this performance and all ticket holders will receive a live concert recording. Saturday’s concert will be at Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd, Suite D. Thousand Oaks. Sunday’s concert is at: Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center, 4235 Mar Vista Dr, Camarillo. www.newwestsymphony.org/2021-22-season-2/four-seasons/ Pictured: Violinist, Elena Urioste. Photo submitted.

THURSDAY

CHANNEL ISLANDS NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY MANAGEMENT PLAN PUBLIC COMMENT | 6 – 8 p.m. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is seeking public comment on the draft management plan for the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary and is hosting two public virtual meetings during the comment period, through Feb. 24, this is the second and final meeting. The draft plan sets priorities and strategies for managing the sanctuary for the next decade. Written comments may be submitted online, by mail, or in person at virtual public comment meetings. Send comment by mail to: Attn: Public Comment, NOAA Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary, UCSB Ocean Science Education Building 514, Santa Barbara, CA 93106. Submit written comments online at www.regulations.gov, use docket number: NOAA-NOS-2019-0110. The draft plan and meeting registration are online at: www.channelislands.noaa.gov

SUPERFOODS COOKING CLASS | 6:30 p.m. Chef Allison will lead an evening of learning all about Superfoods! When incorporated into a well-balanced diet, Superfoods can promote heart health, weight loss, improve energy levels and even reduce the effects of aging. Class is a demo style class with plenty to sample throughout the evening and includes SuperFoods Cookbook (valued at $19.95). Limited class size. Reserve a spot early. $45. Spicetopia, 576 E. Main Street, Ventura. www.spice-topia.com

YOUTH OF THE YEAR CEREMONY | 5-7 p.m. A virtual, live event to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme. www.bgcop.org

FRIDAY

ADVANCED CARDIAC CARE AND HEART SURGERY | 6 p.m. FREE, virtual event. Structural heart and cardiothoracic surgery experts Dr. Omid Fatemi and Dr. Jennifer Wan, with Community Memorial Healthcare System will explain some of the modern approaches to treating structural heart disease, as well as the diagnosis and recovery resources available at Community Memorial Hospital. CMHS is hosting this free online seminar as part of the Speaker Series Online for 2022. A live question-and-answer session will take place. RSVP at www.cmhshealth.org/RSVP.

23RD ANNUAL NORDIC SPIRIT SYMPOSIUM | Friday, Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 29, 9:30 a.m. A virtual event titled “From Northern Lights and Winter Nights: A Symposium of Nordic Stories and Culture,” where the history and lore of trolls will be explored with Britte Rasmussen Marsh (Friday), and the Viking role in controlling maritime traffic in Western Norway will be reviewed with Christopher Fredrik Kvaestad, M.A. Archeologist and Håkon Reiersen, Ph.D. and associate professor at the Archaeological Museum, University of Stavanger, Norway. Sponsored by the Cal Lutheran and the Scandinavian American Cultural & Historical Foundation with grants provided by the Barbro Osher Pro Suecia Foundation and Norway House Foundation in San Francisco. Registration is required. For registration information and a full schedule: www.scandinaviancenter.org

SATURDAY

LEARN THE FUNDAMENTALS OF PORTRAIT DRAWING | Four Saturdays, through March 12, 2 p.m. Virtual and in person sessions. This four part artist workshop offers skills practice for those new to drawing and those wanting to further develop technique and skills in visual expression. Interdisciplinary artist Kelli Sincock will lead this class through the fundamentals of drawing, with focus on proportion, structure and value, and eventually progress to drawing the human face and form utilizing Sincock’s unique grid drawing system. Previous drawing experience is helpful but not required. The first session will be presented via Zoom; all other sessions will take place at the Museum. FREE for museum members. $100 nonmembers. Materials list is provided. Details and registration are online. California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks, 350 W. Hillcrest Dr. Thousand Oaks. www.cmato.org

MONDAY

FUTSAL – INDOOR SOCCER – LEAGUE | 6-9 p.m. Starts Jan. 31 for six weeks. The Thousand Oaks Teen Center with US Youth Futsal is hosting a Futsal League for teens. Two divisions are offered: 6 th -8 th Grade and 9 th -12 th Grade. The league includes a player clinic to enhance skills and review rules. Games held Monday nights. All skill levels are welcome to participate. Full 6 weeks $160. Register now at thousandoaksteencenter.com/programs or call 805-494-5156 with any questions. Thousand Oaks Teen Center Gym, 1375 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks. www.thousandoaksteencenter.com

WEDNESDAY

FREE DIAPER BANK | 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Free diapers and wipes provided. Available to all Ventura County residents, provided by Secure Beginnings. Ojai Unified School District headquarters (drive-through loop), 200 N. Montgomery Street, Ojai. www.securebeginnings.org

MAKE A HEART CLASS | 2:30-4 p.m. In-person, outdoor event. Mosaic artist Melissa Welch is leading this a fun and easy class on making a heart(s) for Valentine’s Day! Using metal, tiles and other objects you’ll assemble a beautiful and totally unique treasure for your special Valentine. $29, $7 materials fee. No experience necessary. Reserve your spot online. Workshop will be held outside on the patio at Poppies Art and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai. www.poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com

THURSDAY

PUBLIC MEETING ON UNMET TRANSIT NEEDS | 12 – 1 p.m. The Ventura County Transportation Commission (VCTC) is seeking public input regarding Unmet Transit Needs in order to improve bus service in Ventura County. Meeting links and written input submittal information is online: www.goventura.org/unmet-transit-needs.

COMMUNITY NEEDS, OPPORTUNITIES AND RESOURCES

HOMEBOUND VACCINATION INFORMATION | Are you or a loved one homebound and in need of the vaccine? Please call the Ventura County Area Agency on Aging at 805-477-7300 or email covidmobileclinic@ventura.org to request a visit from the mobile team. There is no cost for the visit. This service is available for any homebound individual 12 years old or older.

ONGOING/UPCOMING EVENTS

WINTER WHALE WATCHING | Daily through April 23, 2022. It’s the time of year when Pacific gray whales can be seen along the Ventura County coastline during their migration from their feeding grounds in Alaska to their breeding grounds in Baja. Other species commonly seen include humpback whales, fin whales and sometimes orcas. Common dolphins are year round residents of the area. Island Packers, operating out of the Ventura Harbor Village, offers daily whale watching trips and excursions to the Channel Islands National Park. Whale watching, $42 adult, $30 children, 3-12. Kids 2 and under are free. All day trips are $63-$120 per adult. Book trips in advance. www.islandpackers.com

ARTS LISTINGS

OPENING THEATER

LA DIVINA: THE LAST INTERVIEW OF MARIA CALLAS Saturday, Jan. 29, 7 p.m. A one-woman show inspired by the life and work of the great opera singer. $15-20. NAMBA Performing Arts Space, 47 S. Oak St., Ventura, 805-628-9250, www.nambaarts.com.

MATILDA JR.: THE MUSICAL Jan. 28-Feb. 27. Plucky, clever, magical Matilda contends with her difficult family and a cruel headmistress to find friendship and family in this beloved family favorite from Roald Dahl. $23-25. High Street Arts Center, 45 E. High St., Moorpark, 805-529-8700, highstreetartscenter.com.

PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE Jan. 28-Feb. 13. An original play by actor and comedian Steve Martin about an imagined meeting between artist Pablo Picasso and scientist Albert Einstein at a Paris bar in 1904. $17-20. The Elite, 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-483-5118, www.theelite.org.

OPENING ART

RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Saturday, Jan. 29, 1 p.m.: The museum celebrates Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882, visit to Rancho Camulos – which inspired her to make it one of the settings for her famous novel Ramona – with actors dressing up to reenact the event. A meet and greet reception with those portraying Jackson and members of the Del Valle family will follow. $10 suggested donation. The 40-acre landmark and museum is one of the best surviving examples of an early California rancho and honors the area’s Spanish and Mexican heritage. “Last Sundays at the Landmark” take place the last Sunday of every month, and include docent-led tours, music and more. Open every Sunday for docent-led tours; group and special-focus tours by appointment. Situated off of Highway 126, two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

DAB ART Ongoing. The contemporary art organization is currently seeking submissions of work in any media for group and solo exhibitions at H Gallery and Studios in Ventura. Submit three to 20 images; $35 entry fee. For submission guidelines, online application and more information, visit www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

GREATER CONEJO VALLEY STUDENT AWARDS JURIED ART SHOW 2022 Through Jan. 30, 2022. The Westlake Village Art Guild and the City of Agoura Hills Arts Council are pleased to sponsor this art show, which recognizes the talented students and dedicated art teachers that enrich the fabric of our community. The show is open to high school juniors and seniors attending school and/or living in the Greater Conejo Valley. Seventy-five of the strongest entries, as determined by the jury, will be invited to compete in the show for ribbons and cash prizes. Entry deadline is January 30, 2022. The Show Prospectus and Entry forms are available online at www.westlakevillageartguild.org.

ONGOING THEATER

HARVEY Through Feb. 12. A comedy of errors ensues when a social-climbing woman attempts to have her eccentric brother committed to a sanitarium because of his imaginary friend . . . a six-and-a-half-foot-tall rabbit named Harvey. $18-20. Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-495-3715, conejoplayers.org.

THE SPITFIRE GRILL: A MUSICAL Through Feb. 13. A young woman with a difficult past arrives in a small, struggling town where she finds healing and family at a local eatery. $20-28. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 805-583-7900, www.svvac.org.

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Through Feb. 13. Hijinks ensue when two middle-aged siblings living on a cherry orchard in rural Pennsylvania get a visit from their movie-star sister and her young lover. $18-20. Ojai ACT, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-640-8797, ojaiact.org.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Jan. 27, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom: Online poetry reading by Elizabeth Kuelbs and open mic streamed live from the EP Foster Library, 651 E. Main St., Ventura. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 6 p.m. via Zoom: Online poetry reading by Jean Colonomos and open mic streamed live from the Newbury Park and Thousand Oaks Libraries. More information at vcpoetryproject.org.

ONGOING ART

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Closed through Feb. 3. Through June 26: Tomols to Trains: County Transportation through the 1900s. Ongoing: Farm to Market, an interactive exhibit promoting healthy lifestyles through role play; plus antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Feb. 26. Ojai Visions, featuring members of the Ojai Studio Artists. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Upper Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION Through March 12. Knowing Your Identity, a solo show of photography by Stella Kuyumjian exploring her journey toward mental health. Reception on Friday, Feb. 4, 5-8 p.m. Studio 99, Bell Arts Factory, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-648-1235, buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CANVAS AND PAPER Through Feb. 20, 2022. Works on paper by Henry Moore, Barbara Hepworth and Pablo Picasso. 311 N. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-798-9301, www.canvasandpaper.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through March 25, 2022: Coast Guard Art, portraits, search and rescue scenes and depictions of everyday life created by those participating in the Coast Guard Art Program. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through April 17. Nature’s Theurgy featuring oil paintings by Robert Wassell inspired by his hikes and connection to God. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800, www.foxfinejewelry.com.

H GALLERY AND STUDIOS Through March 31. Transmission of Unknown Origin, nonrepresentational displays of human emotion. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, dabart.me.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through March 15: New members show, with works by 10 resident artists. Ongoing: Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.loc8nearme.com/california/ventura/harbor-village-gallery-and-gifts/6508807/.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Feb. 3, 2022. Now Is the Happiest Time of Your Life,vivid and violent oil paintings by representational artist Carl Dobsky that focus on crude, cruel and savage human behavior. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Closed through Feb. 3. Through May 8: Arte Para la Gente, the collected works of Margaret Garcia. Online: Out and Back: Ventura County Outdoor Adventures, a newly digitized collection of photographs taken from reels of film created by lifelong Ventura County resident and avid outdoorsman Herman Keene (1879-1965). Ongoing: MVC Gallery Marketplace, exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through March 3. A One Man-One Woman Artist, works by the masculine and feminine sides of artist-in-residence Paul Whitehead/Trisha van Cleef. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org/art.html.

OJAI INSTITUTE Through Feb. 26, 2022. Carolyn Glasoe Bailey Foundation is pleased to present Sounds For Survival, a solo exhibition project by Jovan C. Speller, a Minnesota artist known for interpreting historic narratives through contemporary discourse. 248 S. Montgomery St., Unit A, Ojai, 805-633-9188, theojaiinstitute.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through March 13: Ojai Warming: Flora and Fauna in the Time of Climate Change, images and photos that show us the rare and endangered species in this area . . . and what we stand to lose due to drought, wildfires, extreme temperatures and habitat destruction. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s The Romance of the Adobe will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.

POPPIES ART AND GIFTS Ongoing. Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through March 21. It’s My House!, an immersive installation-exhibit undertaken in collaboration with CURA Art celebrating the role of art collectors in supporting creative pursuits. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

realART Opened Jan. 9. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square will host a new show with works by a variety of contemporary artists. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Through Feb. 27. FBI: From Al Qaeda to Al Capone, covering the history of the organization from its inception to modern day. Exhibit will include a Thompson machine gun, the getaway car used by Bonnie and Clyde and the original Unabomber Manifesto. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through May 8: En Plein Air: An Exploration of Malibu and Ventura County, works by 32 artist members of the famed, 113-year-old California Art Club. Through March 6: The 13th Annual Art About Agriculture,with 66 fresh works from 60 distinct artists that explore the many facets of agriculture. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SPICETOPIA Through March 31. New Buenaventura Art Association members’ show. Details to come. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through March 31. New Buenaventura Art Association members’ show. Details to come. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3540, very-ventura.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Feb. 3: The Otherworld, visionary paintings by artists that imagine the world as another place. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.