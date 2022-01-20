VALENTINE MOSAIC WORKSHOP | Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2:30-4 p.m, In Person, outdoor event. Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Join Mosaic Artist Melissa Welch for a fun, easy class and make a heart(s) mosaic for your special Valentine. The workshop will be outside on the patio. $29, plus $7 materials. No experience needed. Limited space. Register in advance. Poppies Art and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai. www.poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.

Happenings includes community events, meetings, classes, resources, needs and Arts Listings. To submit an item for inclusion email to: happenings@vcreporter.com

THURSDAY

EAST VENTURA COMMUNITY COUNCIL MEETING | 7 p.m. Items on the agenda include City of Ventura Environmental Sustainability Program, and Friends of the Library. Details and Zoom link at: www.facebook.com/events/1972020596293255/ .

PRIVATE GROUP LESSONS AND SHOW WITH “TRICK SHOT” TIM CHIN | 8 p.m. Champion billiards trick shot artist Tim Chin “The Dragon” is in town for just one night and is inviting the public to be dazzled by his feats on the table. Two earlier time slots are available for group lessons. Spectators are welcome to video the show! Limited seating available. VIP tickets available include unlimited pints. Ojai Valley Brewery, 307 Bryant St., Ojai, www.ojaivalleybrewery.com

FRIDAY

FRAUD PREVENTION WORKSHOP FOR SENIORS | 2-3:30 p.m. Senior Victim Advocate Kellie Tyndall will share information on fraud prevention and resources available for seniors. Presentation is approximately one hour followed by a Q&A session. Tyndall works with seniors who have been victims of elder abuse and is also a Ventura County Financial Abuse Specialist Team (F.A.S.T.) member. Hosted by the City of Camarillo, Public Library. For more information and to register call 805-388-5811, www.camarillolibrary.libcal.com/event/8642449

SATURDAY

SPANISH GUIDED HIKE AT HARMON CANYON / CAMINATA GUIADA EN ESPAÑOL EN HARMON CANYON PRESERVE | 9 a.m. Únase al personal de Ventura Land Trust en una caminata guiada en la reserva de Harmon Canyon. Esta caminata de 90 minutos, cubrirá un circuito de 2 millas en la parte inferior de Harmon Canyon con paradas para aprender sobre los elementos naturales y culturales de la reserva. Se recomienda traer agua, protección solar y zapatos cerrados. Esta caminata es gratuita y abierta al público. RSVP: www.venturalandtrust.org/spanishguidedhike. Join Ventura Land Trust staff on a guided hike of Harmon Canyon Preserve. This easy to moderate 90-minute hike will cover a 2-mile loop in lower Harmon Canyon with stops to learn about natural and cultural elements of the preserve. Water, sun protection, and closed-toe footwear are recommended. This hike is free and open to the public.

VENTURA BEACH CLEANUP | 9 – 11 a.m. Bring your sun hats, water bottles and closed toed shoes to help Surfrider and the City of Ventura keep the beach clean. Buckets, grabbers and gloves will be provided. Volunteer waivers need to be signed in advance. Gather on the promenade in front of the Aloha Steakhouse. Details and waivers are online at: www.facebook.com/events/944670559491417/

MELODY BIRD GUITAR WORKSHOP | 1-3 p.m. Melody Bird offers a “pay what you can” monthly music and guitar workshop. Register online or by calling 805-479-1635. Workshop held at Namba, 47 S. Oak Street, Ventura. www.melodybird.com

SUNDAY

BEGINNER BIRD ID CLASS | 2 p.m. FREE, Zoom event. Frank the Bird Guy will give a talk about the variety of birds that spend the winter in the Ventura area and learn some common ID tips for common backyard birds including sparrows, finches, woodpeckers, nuthatches and more. Hosted by Ventura Audubon Society, Wild Birds Unlimited (Ventura) and Frank the Bird Guy. www.facebook.com/events/874318206586387/

MONDAY

FIFTY AND BETTER PROGRAM AT CALIFORNIA LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY | Courses beginning in Jan. California Lutheran University offers college level ongoing education for those over 50 on a wide range of interesting topics including British Art, Black Activists in Popular Music, Legendary Hotels and Restaurants of Los Angeles. Courses generally meet for six sessions, once a week. $40 each session. Register in advance: 805-493-3290, fab@callutheran.edu. www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/

THE FOUNDATIONS OF OUR REPUBLIC, TAKE II | 5:30-6:30 p.m. A free, online course offered by the Agora Foundation. This session will review Lincoln’s Mexican War and House Divided Speeches, 1848 and 1858. The moderated discussion will explore questions including What are the fundamental principles of our Republic? Are these principles based on a view of objective reality/nature, or simply the “consent of the governed?” Details and registration online at: www.agorafoundation.org/current-seminars

TUESDAY

PUBLIC MEETING ON UNMET TRANSIT NEEDS | 12 – 1 p.m. The Ventura County Transportation Commission (VCTC) is seeking public input regarding Unmet Transit Needs in order to improve bus service in Ventura County. Meeting links and written input can be provided online: www.goventura.org/unmet-transit-needs.

WEDNESDAY

EMBROIDERERS GUILD OF AMERICA | 9:30 a.m. Are you an experienced embroiderer? Or are you just getting started? Come to a meet-up with the Channel Islands Chapter of the Embroiderers Guild of America, a national group aiming to inspire passion for the needle arts through education and the celebration of its heritage. RSVP to president@channelislandsega.org. United Methodist Church, 291 Anacapa Dr., Camarillo. www.channelislandsega.org.

HOUSING RIGHTS WORKSHOPS FOR TENANTS | Wednesday, Jan. 19, 6-7 p.m. FREE, Zoom event. An online workshop hosted by the nonprofit Housing Rights Center providing information about fair housing laws, emergency eviction protections, rental assistance and resources and fair housing rights for families, immigrants and those needing disability accommodations. The sessions include a Q&A. This workshop will offer English/Spanish interpretation. 213-387-8400, ext. 1018. Registration online at www.housingrightscenter.org/workshops.

LEGAL ISSUES FOR ARTISTS: PROTECTING YOUR WORKS FROM THE MOMENT OF CREATION AND BEYOND | 12 – 1:30 p.m. FREE, Zoom event. Artists working in all types of media are invited to this panel-workshop offering professional advice regarding copyright law, musicians’ rights, fair use issues (what an artist can use from works of others, as well as what an artist can prevent others from using from the artist’s own works), estate planning, non fungible tokens, and more. Presented by the Museum of Ventura County and the Ventura County Bar Association. RSVP at www.venturamuseum.org

OUR COMMUNITY PROMISE | 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. FREE, Zoom event. The Housing Trust Fund Ventura County is holding their annual public meeting with keynote speakers Ray Pearl, executive director of the California Housing Consortium and Troy Brown, city manager of the City of Moorpark, who will each present on housing equity and affordability. Online registration at www.housingtrustfundvc.org

THURSDAY

CHANNEL ISLANDS NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY MANAGEMENT PLAN PUBLIC COMMENT | 6 – 8 p.m. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is seeking public comment on the draft management plan for the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary and is hosting two public virtual meetings during the comment period, through Feb. 24, this is the second and final meeting. The draft plan sets priorities and strategies for managing the sanctuary for the next decade. Written comments may be submitted online, by mail, or in person at virtual public comment meetings. Send comment by mail to: Attn: Public Comment, NOAA Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary, UCSB Ocean Science Education Building 514, Santa Barbara, CA 93106. Submit written comments online at www.regulations.gov, use docket number: NOAA-NOS-2019-0110. The draft plan and meeting registration are online at: www.channelislands.noaa.gov

SUPERFOODS COOKING CLASS | 6:30 p.m. Chef Allison will lead an evening of learning all about Superfoods! When incorporated into a well-balanced diet, Superfoods can promote heart health, weight loss, improve energy levels and even reduce the effects of aging. Class is a demo style class with plenty to sample throughout the evening and includes SuperFoods Cookbook (valued at $19.95). Limited class size. Reserve a spot early. $45. Spicetopia, 576 E. Main Street, Ventura. www.spice-topia.com

COMMUNITY NEEDS, OPPORTUNITIES AND RESOURCES

HOMEBOUND VACCINATION INFORMATION | Are you or a loved one homebound and in need of the vaccine? Please call the Ventura County Area Agency on Aging at 805-477-7300 or email covidmobileclinic@ventura.org to request a visit from the mobile team. There is no cost for the visit. This service is available for any homebound individual 12 years old or older.

ONGOING/UPCOMING EVENTS

WINTER WHALE WATCHING | Daily through April 23, 2022. It’s the time of year when Pacific gray whales can be seen along the Ventura County coastline during their migration from their feeding grounds in Alaska to their breeding grounds in Baja. Other species commonly seen include humpback whales, fin whales and sometimes orcas. Common dolphins are year round residents of the area. Island Packers, operating out of the Ventura Harbor Village, offers daily whale watching trips and excursions to the Channel Islands National Park. Whale watching, $42 adult, $30 children, 3-12. Kids 2 and under are free. All day trips are $63-$120 per adult. Book trips in advance. www.islandpackers.com

ARTS LISTINGS

Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

OPENING THEATER

HARVEY Jan. 21-Feb. 12. A comedy of errors ensues when a social-climbing woman attempts to have her eccentric brother committed to a sanitarium because of his imaginary friend . . . a six-and-a-half-foot-tall rabbit named Harvey. $18-20. Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-495-3715, conejoplayers.org.

THE SPITFIRE GRILL: A MUSICAL Jan. 22-Feb. 13. A young woman with a difficult past arrives in a small, struggling town where she finds healing and family at a local eatery. $20-28. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 805-583-7900, www.svvac.org.

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Jan. 21-Feb. 13. Hijinks ensue when two middle-aged siblings living on a cherry orchard in rural Pennsylvania get a visit from their movie-star sister and her young lover. $18-20. Ojai ACT, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-640-8797, ojaiact.org.

WAITRESS Jan. 20-23. Waitress/baker Jenna sees a way out of her small town and failing marriage when a baking contest kicks off in a nearby county. $48-135. Fred Kavli Theatre, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com.

OPENING ART

SPICETOPIA Jan. 20-March 31. New Buenaventura Art Association members’ show. Details to come. Through Jan. 20, 2022: $100 and Under Holiday Show, items ready for gift giving. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Jan. 20-March 31: New Buenaventura Art Association members’ show. Details to come. Through Jan. 20: Inspirations from Nature, images of the natural world by Buenaventura Art Association members. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3540, very-ventura.com.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

BYE BYE BIRDIE JR. Jan. 23-25. Conejo Players Theatre is seeking actors for its Young Performers edition of this musical send-up of 1960s American teen and rock and roll culture. When a teen heartthrob gets drafted, he plans a publicity stunt featuring an all-American girl and a final farewell kiss. Non-union, no pay, proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Performances April 29-May 8. For audition guidelines and more information, visit conejoplayers.org/audition/bye-bye-birdie-jr/.

DAB ART Ongoing. The contemporary art organization is currently seeking submissions of work in any media for group and solo exhibitions at H Gallery and Studios in Ventura. Submit three to 20 images; $35 entry fee. For submission guidelines, online application and more information, visit www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

GREATER CONEJO VALLEY STUDENT AWARDS JURIED ART SHOW 2022 Through Jan. 30, 2022. The Westlake Village Art Guild and the City of Agoura Hills Arts Council are pleased to sponsor this art show, which recognizes the talented students and dedicated art teachers that enrich the fabric of our community. The show is open to high school juniors and seniors attending school and/or living in the Greater Conejo Valley. Seventy-five of the strongest entries, as determined by the jury, will be invited to compete in the show for ribbons and cash prizes. Entry deadline is January 30, 2022. The Show Prospectus and Entry forms are available online at www.westlakevillageartguild.org.

ONGOING THEATER

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Jan. 20, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom: Online poetry reading by Louise Cathcart and open mic streamed live from the EP Foster Library, 651 E. Main St., Ventura. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 6 p.m. via Zoom: Online poetry reading by Jean Colonomos and open mic streamed live from the Newbury Park and Thousand Oaks Libraries. More information at vcpoetryproject.org.

ONGOING ART

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through June 26: Tomols to Trains: County Transportation through the 1900s. Ongoing: Farm to Market, an interactive exhibit promoting healthy lifestyles through role play; plus antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Feb. 26. Ojai Visions, featuring members of the Ojai Studio Artists. Reception on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2-4 p.m. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Upper Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION Through March 12. Knowing Your Identity, a solo show of photography by Stella Kuyumjian exploring her journey toward mental health. Reception on Friday, Feb. 4, 5-8 p.m. Studio 99, Bell Arts Factory, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-648-1235, buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CANVAS AND PAPER Through Feb. 20, 2022. Works on paper by Henry Moore, Barbara Hepworth and Pablo Picasso. 311 N. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-798-9301, www.canvasandpaper.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through March 25, 2022: Coast Guard Art, portraits, search and rescue scenes and depictions of everyday life created by those participating in the Coast Guard Art Program. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through April 17. Nature’s Theurgy featuring oil paintings by Robert Wassell inspired by his hikes and connection to God. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800, www.foxfinejewelry.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through March 15: New members show, with works by 10 resident artists. Ongoing: Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Feb. 3, 2022. Now Is the Happiest Time of Your Life, vivid and violent oil paintings by representational artist Carl Dobsky that focus on crude, cruel and savage human behavior. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through May 8: Arte Para la Gente, the collected works of Margaret Garcia. Online: Out and Back: Ventura County Outdoor Adventures, a newly digitized collection of photographs taken from reels of film created by lifelong Ventura County resident and avid outdoorsman Herman Keene (1879-1965). Ongoing: MVC Gallery Marketplace, exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through March 3. A One Man-One Woman Artist, works by the masculine and feminine sides of artist-in-residence Paul Whitehead/Trisha van Cleef. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org/art.html.

OJAI INSTITUTE Through Feb. 26, 2022. Carolyn Glasoe Bailey Foundation is pleased to present Sounds For Survival, a solo exhibition project by Jovan C. Speller, a Minnesota artist known for interpreting historic narratives through contemporary discourse. 248 S. Montgomery St., Unit A, Ojai, 805-633-9188, theojaiinstitute.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through March 13: Ojai Warming: Flora and Fauna in the Time of Climate Change, images and photos that show us the rare and endangered species in this area . . . and what we stand to lose due to drought, wildfires, extreme temperatures and habitat destruction. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s <em>The Romance of the Adobe</em> will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.

POPPIES ART AND GIFTS Ongoing. Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through March 21. It’s My House!, an immersive installation-exhibit undertaken in collaboration with CURA Art celebrating the role of art collectors in supporting creative pursuits. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The 40-acre landmark and museum is one of the best surviving examples of an early California rancho and honors the area’s Spanish and Mexican heritage. “Last Sundays at the Landmark” take place the last Sunday of every month, and include docent-led tours, music and more. Open every Sunday for docent-led tours; group and special-focus tours by appointment. Situated off of Highway 126, two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.

realART Opened Jan. 9. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square will host a new show with works by a variety of contemporary artists. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Through Feb. 27. FBI: From Al Qaeda to Al Capone, covering the history of the organization from its inception to modern day. Exhibit will include a Thompson machine gun, the getaway car used by Bonnie and Clyde and the original Unabomber Manifesto. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through May 8: En Plein Air: An Exploration of Malibu and Ventura County, works by 32 artist members of the famed, 113-year-old California Art Club. Through March 6: The 13th Annual Art About Agriculture, with 66 fresh works from 60 distinct artists that explore the many facets of agriculture. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Feb. 3: The Otherworld, visionary paintings by artists that imagine the world as another place. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.