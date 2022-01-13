LEARN TO ID SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BIRDS | Five sessions at various times. Wednesdays and Saturdays, Jan. 19 – Feb. 5th. The introductory bird identification course focuses on Southern California species and will help novice birders learn about birding and ducks, raptors, sparrows and other migrant birds that winter in the Southern California region, with an emphasis on birds of Ventura County. Hosted by the Museum and Research Center of the Western Foundation of Vertebrate Zoology (aka the Bird Museum) with Paul Grindrod, science education coordinator. He has been teaching about nature and science since 1994 with a focus on public education about raptors. The classes include three Zoom sessions, 6-8:30 p.m., and two Saturday field Sessions, Jan. 29 and Feb. 5, 8-11:30 a.m. Locations to be determined. $125 members, $175 non members (just $25/$35 a class) Student rate available. Call for details, 805-388-9944. Sign up online HERE. Pictured: A Cooper’s hawk, a common resident of Ventura County.

Happenings includes community events, meetings, classes, resources, needs and Arts Listings. To submit an item for inclusion email to: happenings@vcreporter.com

THURSDAY

BUILDING LOCAL CLIMATE LEADERSHIP: UC CLIMATE STEWARDS | 12-1 p.m. via Zoom. Hear from new UC Climate Stewards about recent projects in a 40-hour course designed by UC Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and how you can participate and become a Climate Steward. A presentation of the Climate Action Webinar Series offered by the Community Environmental Council, which was an early partner in the UC project and has since trained 24 people in the science behind climate change, how to effectively communicate about climate, and how to take direct community action. Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LWg9WD5MTCm-CDVer8QNUQ

FOOD PANTRY WALK-UP | 2 p.m. Any person experiencing food insecurity is welcome. Lucha Poder Popular, walk-up only. 113 N. Mill Road, Santa Paula.

CANNABIS CURIOUS | 4:30-6:30 p.m. Bring your questions and come learn about cannabis. Enjoy light bites with wine as you learn about various aspects of the local cannabis business including compliance, human resources and staff training, odor mitigation, loitering and nuisance prevention and more. RSVP to events@wheelhouseph.com. Wheelhouse, 4591 Market St., Ventura, www.wheelhouseph.com

COMPOSED SALADS WITH CHEF ALLISON | 6:30 p.m. Learn to create or compose three different, delicious, unique salads — one made with kale, lentil and goat cheese and tossed with a maple harissa dressing; a second citrus salad; and a surprise salad. $45. SpiceTopia, 576 E. Main St., Ventura. www.spice-topia.com/shop/classes/10

FRIDAY

SELF GUIDED MEDIATION | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. This is an opportunity to focus on your intentions, to attune to your soul, to commune with nature, or to simply let your essence emerge naturally. You will have two hours to access the Planetary Garden of Peace, strolling along the pathway, or to sit on a bench and contemplate the Sacred Views. All of our worship activities are conducted outdoors strictly adhering to COVID-19 public safety protocols. No pets please. $10. Meditation Mount, 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai. www.meditationmount.org/events/

SATURDAY

JURASSIC QUEST | 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Jan. 15-17. It’s time for Dino Mania! See over 100 “living,” moving dinosaurs. Bring the kids for fun crafts, fossil digs, baby dinos and dinosaur rides. Timed entry and strong protocols for COVID-19 safety are in effect. $19-$36. Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura. www.jurassicquest.com/events/ventura-ca

FOOD PANTRY DRIVE THROUGH | 12:30 p.m. Any person experiencing food insecurity is welcome. Drive through only. RC Charities, 5700 Condor Drive, Moorpark.

AUTHOR SIGNING, KENNETH R. STRANGE | 1-3 p.m. Presenting his new book, <em>It’s Your Camino</em> author Kenneth R. Strange will share snippets of his story, fully told in the book, of walking the Camino from the Pyrenees Mountains in France to the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Spain. Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura.

EXHIBIT OPENING PARTY | 4- 6 p.m. Fans of En Plein Air painting are invited to celebrate the opening of En Plein Air: An Exploration of Malibu and Ventura County, featuring paintings by 32 artist members of the California Art Club, founded in 1909. Many artists will be in attendance and entry is free. All paintings in the exhibit are for sale. The exhibit is on view through May 8, 2022. Face masks are required. Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula. www.santapaulaartmuseum.org

ART EXHIBIT RECEPTION | 5-7 p.m. Gather with artist Robert Wassell to celebrate the opening of Nature’s Theurgy, showing his landscape oil paintings. Fox Fine Jewelry, 560 E. Main St., Ventura.

TUESDAY

CHANNEL ISLANDS NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY MANAGEMENT PLAN PUBLIC COMMENT | 6 – 8 p.m. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is seeking public comment on the draft management plan for the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary and is hosting two public virtual meetings during the comment period, through Feb. 24. The draft plan sets priorities and strategies for managing the sanctuary for the next decade. The next meeting is on Jan. 27. Written comments may be submitted online, by mail, or in person at virtual public comment meetings. Send comment by mail to: Attn: Public Comment, NOAA Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary, UCSB Ocean Science Education Building 514, Santa Barbara, CA 93106. Submit written comments online at www.regulations.gov, use docket number: NOAA-NOS-2019-0110. The draft plan and meeting registration are online at: www.channelislands.noaa.gov

WEDNESDAY

FREE DIAPER BANK | 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Free diapers and wipes provided. Available to all Ventura County residents, provided by Secure Beginnings. Held on the first and third Wednesdays each month. Ojai Unified School District headquarters (drive-through loop), 200 N. Montgomery St., Ojai. www.securebeginnings.org

CIMM SPEAKER SERIES AND RECEPTION WITH ARTIST KAREN LOEW | Reception at 5:30 p.m., presentation at 7 p.m. Award winning artist Karen Loew will speak as part of a series presented by the Channel Islands Maritime Museum about her artwork on display in the current exhibit “Coast Guard Art.” Free for members. $7 adults. $5 seniors and $3 youth. Channel Islands Maritime Museum, 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, www.cimmvc.org

THURSDAY

PRIVATE GROUP LESSONS AND SHOW WITH “TRICK SHOT” TIM CHIN | 8 p.m. Champion billiards trick shot artist Tim Chin “The Dragon” is in town for just one night and is inviting the public to be dazzled by his feats on the table. Two earlier time slots are available for group lessons. Spectators are welcome to video the show! Limited seating available. VIP tickets available include unlimited pints. Ojai Valley Brewery, 307 Bryant St., Ojai, www.ojaivalleybrewery.com

COMMUNITY NEEDS, OPPORTUNITIES AND RESOURCES

ONGOING/UPCOMING EVENTS

NATIONAL LAW ENFORCEMENT APPRECIATION DAY | Through Feb. 9, 2022. In honor of the many contributions to the community of local law enforcement, all those who work in the field will receive a 20% discount on food and beverages at the Annex Food Hall at The Collection at Riverpark in Oxnard.

WINTER WHALE WATCHING | Daily through April 23, 2022. It’s the time of year when Pacific gray whales can be seen along the Ventura County coastline during their migration from their feeding grounds in Alaska to their breeding grounds in Baja. Other species commonly seen include humpback whales, fin whales and sometimes orcas. Common dolphins are year round residents of the area. Island Packers, operating out of the Ventura Harbor Village, offers daily whale watching trips and excursions to the Channel Islands National Park. Whale watching, $42 adult, $30 children, 3-12. Kids 2 and under are free. All day trips are $63-$120 per adult. Book trips in advance. www.islandpackers.com

ARTS LISTINGS

Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

OPENING THEATER

PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE Jan. 21-Feb. 13 (date change as of Jan. 12, 2022) Jan. 14-Feb. 13. An original play by actor and comedian Steve Martin about an imagined meeting between artist Pablo Picasso and scientist Albert Einstein at a Paris bar in 1904. $17-20. The Elite, 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-483-5118, www.theelite.org.

THE SPITFIRE GRILL: A MUSICAL Jan. 22-Feb. 13. (date change as of Jan. 13, 2022) Jan. 15-Feb. 13. A young woman with a difficult past arrives in a small, struggling town where she finds healing and family at a local eatery. $20-28. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 805-583-7900, www.svvac.org.

OPENING ART

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jan. 15-Feb. 26. <em>Ojai Visions,</em> featuring members of the Ojai Studio Artists. Reception on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2-4 p.m. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Upper Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Wednesday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m.: “Coast Guard Art Program,” a Speaker Series talk with award-winning artist Karen Loew. The evening will also serve as an opening reception. Through March 25, 2022: <em>Coast Guard Art,</em> portraits, search and rescue scenes and depictions of everyday life created by those participating in the Coast Guard Art Program. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Jan. 13-April 17. <em>Nature’s Theurgy</em> featuring oil paintings by Robert Wassell inspired by his hikes and connection to God. Reception on Saturday, Jan. 15, 5-7 p.m. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800, www.foxfinejewelry.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through March 15: New members show, with works by 10 resident artists. Ongoing: Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

PORCH GALLERY Jan. 13-March 21. <em>It’s My House!</em>, an immersive installation-exhibit undertaken in collaboration with CURA Art celebrating the role of art collectors in supporting creative pursuits. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Jan. 15-May 8: <em>En Plein Air: An Exploration of Malibu and Ventura County,</em> works by 32 artist members of the famed, 113-year-old California Art Club. Opening reception/premiere party on Saturday, Jan. 15, 4-6 p.m. Through March 6: <em>The 13th Annual Art About Agriculture,</em> with 66 fresh works from 60 distinct artists that explore the many facets of agriculture. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

DAB ART Ongoing. The contemporary art organization is currently seeking submissions of work in any media for group and solo exhibitions at H Gallery and Studios in Ventura. Submit three to 20 images; $35 entry fee. For submission guidelines, online application and more information, visit www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

GREATER CONEJO VALLEY STUDENT AWARDS JURIED ART SHOW 2021 Through Jan. 30, 2022. The Westlake Village Art Guild and the City of Agoura Hills Arts Council are pleased to sponsor this art show, which recognizes the talented students and dedicated art teachers that enrich the fabric of our community. The show is open to high school juniors and seniors attending school and/or living in the Greater Conejo Valley. Seventy-five of the strongest entries, as determined by the jury, will be invited to compete in the show for ribbons and cash prizes. Entry deadline is January 30, 2022. The Show Prospectus and Entry forms are available online at www.westlakevillageartguild.org.

ONGOING THEATER

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Jan. 13, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Online poetry reading from Diane Frank and open mic streamed live from the EP Foster Library, 651 E. Main St., Ventura. More information at vcpoetryproject.org.

ONGOING ART

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Closed through Jan. 19. Through June 26: <em>Tomols to Trains: County Transportation through the 1900s.</em> Ongoing: <em>Farm to Market</em>, an interactive exhibit promoting healthy lifestyles through role play; plus antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION Through March 12. <em>Knowing Your Identity,</em> a solo show of photography by Stella Kuyumjian exploring her journey toward mental health. Reception on Friday, Feb. 4, 5-8 p.m. Studio 99, Bell Arts Factory, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-648-1235, buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CANVAS AND PAPER Through Feb. 20, 2022. Works on paper by Henry Moore, Barbara Hepworth and Pablo Picasso. 311 N. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-798-9301, www.canvasandpaper.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Feb. 3, 2022. <em>Now Is the Happiest Time of Your Life,</em> vivid and violent oil paintings by representational artist Carl Dobsky that focus on crude, cruel and savage human behavior. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Closed through Jan. 19. Through May 8: <em>Arte Para la Gente,</em> the collected works of Margaret Garcia. Online: <em>Out and Back: Ventura County Outdoor Adventures</em>, a newly digitized collection of photographs taken from reels of film created by lifelong Ventura County resident and avid outdoorsman Herman Keene (1879-1965). Ongoing: MVC Gallery Marketplace, exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through March 3. <em>A One Man-One Woman Artist,</em> works by the masculine and feminine sides of artist-in-residence Paul Whitehead/Trisha van Cleef. Sand painting creation through Jan. 14, 12:30-4 p.m. TED Talk “Creativity, What It Is and Is Not” on Saturday, Jan. 15. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org/art.html.

OJAI INSTITUTE Through Feb. 26, 2022. Carolyn Glasoe Bailey Foundation is pleased to present <em>Sounds For Survival</em>, a solo exhibition project by Jovan C. Speller, a Minnesota artist known for interpreting historic narratives through contemporary discourse. 248 S. Montgomery St., Unit A, Ojai, 805-633-9188, theojaiinstitute.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through March 13: <em>Ojai Warming: Flora and Fauna in the Time of Climate Change,</em> images and photos that show us the rare and endangered species in this area . . . and what we stand to lose due to drought, wildfires, extreme temperatures and habitat destruction. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s <em>The Romance of the Adobe</em> will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.

POPPIES ART AND GIFTS Ongoing. Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The 40-acre landmark and museum is one of the best surviving examples of an early California rancho and honors the area’s Spanish and Mexican heritage. “Last Sundays at the Landmark” take place the last Sunday of every month, and include docent-led tours, music and more. Open every Sunday for docent-led tours; group and special-focus tours by appointment. Situated off of Highway 126, two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.

realART Opened Jan. 9. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square will host a new show with works by a variety of contemporary artists. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Through Feb. 27. <em>FBI: From Al Qaeda to Al Capone,</em> covering the history of the organization from its inception to modern day. Exhibit will include a Thompson machine gun, the getaway car used by Bonnie and Clyde and the original Unabomber Manifesto. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SPICETOPIA Through Jan. 20, 2022. <em>$100 and Under Holiday Show,</em> items ready for gift giving. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through Jan. 20. <em>Inspirations from Nature</em>, images of the natural world by Buenaventura Art Association members. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3540, very-ventura.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Feb. 3: <em>The Otherworld,</em> visionary paintings by artists that imagine the world as another place. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.