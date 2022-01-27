by David Goldstein

In response to last week’s column about the beginning of curbside residential food scrap recycling in most of Ventura County, several people sent emails to me with questions and suggestions. Here are the ones relevant to most readers.

Kitchen garbage disposals

Joe Hammock of Simi Valley asked how kitchen garbage disposals “fit into this new law.” Food disposal down sinks counts as compliance with the mandatory organics recycling rules only in cases where the sewage sludge generated by the receiving wastewater treatment facility is composted. If too many more people rely on garbage disposals, however, wastewater treatment facilities will be overwhelmed. Phil Archer, former Lead Wastewater Operator at Ventura’s Water Reclamation Facility, explained, “At some point, the space we have available for adding microorganisms would not be enough.”

Ventura Water’s Assistant General Manager of Operations Gina Dorrington added a concern related to the ratio of water to solids. Increased food without large increases in water could cause rotting food to accumulate in sewers, resulting in hydrogen sulfide toxicity build-up in the pipes. To cope, upgrades to cleaning mechanisms and increases in frequency of cleaning sewers would raise water management costs.

With permits, some supermarkets discharge to sewers, using industrial-sized garbage disposals. These permits are expensive, however, as the revenue must pay for wastewater infrastructure improvements to handle the flow.

Food scrap collection in rural areas

Dennis Zine, general manager of the Bell Canyon Community Services District, summarized concerns of some residents in rural areas. Bell Canyon homes are on large lots, shared with coyotes, mountain lions and other wildlife. Residents are concerned the food scraps mixed with yard waste and lumber in their curbside carts will attract scavenging animals.

Using baking soda and rinsing avoids container smells. Addressing the food itself is harder. Some people have found their freezer to be a good place to store food scraps prior to taking the scraps out to a curbside organics cart. Freezing minimizes odor. Add frozen food scraps to carts on the morning of collection.

For those without the space or the stomach to store food scraps in their freezer, another strategy is to place the scraps under a layer of thatched yard clippings. On the morning before you or your gardener mows your lawn or gathers leaves, place food scraps at the bottom of your yard waste cart.

Cleaning up spilled carts

Joseph Silvia of Thousand Oaks emailed to me a concern about the “last resort” solution for cleanup of carts spilled by animals, wind or other surprises. In some areas, the last resort for cleanup is municipal street sweeping trucks. However, as Mr. Silvia noted, too many vehicles park on streets on street sweeping days. “Each vehicle prevents sweeping three times its length,” he wrote.

Lining kitchen containers

Cheryl Snider of Ventura asked about kitchen-sized containers, who gets them, and how they can be lined. Ventura city staff distributed pails to all single-family homes, Ojai offered pails for pick-up, but most local residents must use their own container in the kitchen. Lining with a plastic bag is recommended only for areas requiring food scraps to be bagged in organics carts. Others wanting to keep containers clean can line containers with newspaper or a paper bag, which can also be dumped into the cart.

Proper cart placement

Refuse collectors also have concerns about the program. Place carts at curbs with hinges facing your home. Leave enough space between carts for automated grippers. If you cannot close your cart lid, ordinances in some cities require you to buy additional service from your hauler, rather than risk spills during collection or by scavenging birds.

If some of your precariously balanced load spills, pick it up.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries Summary, the on-the-job death rate for trash truck drivers is higher than the rate for police. Exiting truck cabs to clean spills is dangerous. Truck idling pollution and collection costs are also good reasons not to expect cleanup service by drivers.

The new recycling program presents challenges, but it is important to cut methane emissions from landfills and to comply with state law. Please let me know if you have suggestions.

