by David Goldstein

Information intended for the residents of one city is seen by the residents of other cities, and new programs are confusing, so over the past two weeks, I have received several inquiries about new residential food scrap collection programs.

Here is a compilation of some of the most common questions.

Why did this new program start?

To combat climate change and conserve resources, in 2014, the California legislature passed Senate Bill 1383, setting deadlines for cities and counties to implement, monitor, facilitate and enforce many programs to reduce landfilling of organics. Organics are anything that was once alive, including yard clippings and food. Organics degrading without oxygen in landfills create methane emissions, a powerful climate changing gas. Organics degrading in aerated compost facilities emit far less.

Is curbside food scrap recycling available in my area?

Cities, the county and haulers implementing programs have informed residents. If you are unsure whether the program is available in your area, you can call the phone number on your refuse bill. Call center staff will ask for your address and give you information specific to your area.

Should I bag my food scraps?

In cities served by Harrison Industries, residents should keep food scraps in a bag and place filled bags in yard waste carts (now renamed “organics” carts).

Residents of the city of Oxnard also must bag food scraps in yard waste/organics carts.

In cities served by Athens Services and cities served by Waste Management/GI, residents are asked to not use bags. Food scraps should be placed directly into organics carts.

Where is it composted?

Areas using bag-based programs are keeping food separate from yard clippings and lumber so haulers can continue taking material to local compost sites, including Agromin’s Limoneira facility near Santa Paula and Shoreline facility at Ormond Beach.

Since no facility in Ventura County has yet obtained a permit to compost food waste, all food scraps and yard clippings contaminated with food scraps must be hauled out of the county for composting. The most popular destinations are in Kern County.

Agromin expects its Limoneira facility to soon receive permits for food scrap recycling, but upgrading the site to mandated standards could take nearly two years. In the meantime, later this year, Agromin expects to open its Mountain View Food Waste Processing Facility in Oxnard. The facility will mash residential and commercial food waste, sending it to other locations to be used as animal feed or made into bioenergy or compost.

How much is this going to cost me?

Some cities, including Thousand Oaks and Santa Paula, have newly negotiated contracts with a refuse hauling company, already including organics recycling service in rates.

Haulers for other cities have so far managed to implement food collection without rate increases, but this added recycling is expensive and likely to affect rates in the future. Yard clippings are about 30% of the residential waste stream. It used to be relatively inexpensive to recycle collected clippings and lumber at local compost sites. Now, instead, bags must be pulled out of the mix in some cases, and in other cases food-contaminated loads must be hauled to distant compost sites.

The success of the bag program is one key to holding down costs in areas implementing the program. If inspectors find that food exceeds 1% of loads at sites authorized to handle only yard clippings and lumber, three violations could result in a requirement for the facility to obtain a full solid waste facility permit.

Eventually, when Agromin’s Limoneira facility begins accepting yard waste with food waste, costs may decline. The cost of pulling out bags will end for some, and the availability of a local facility will reduce hauling distances.

Who is going to buy all this compost?

Farmers balance the purchase price plus the cost of spreading compost against the agronomic benefit, so farms are not expected to buy enough to match supply. Consequently, the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) set ambitious procurement goals for cities and counties, requiring extensive purchasing of compost, mulch or bioenergy to consume increasing supply in upcoming years.

Residents can keep public costs lower and benefit from increasing organics recycling programs by buying locally produced mulch and compost.

David Goldstein is a Resource Management Analyst with the Ventura County Public Works Agency and may be reached at 805-658-4312 or david.goldstein@ventura.org.