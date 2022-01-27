PICTURED: Brothers Cicilio and Adam Flores (left and center), founders of HIIT Sports. in Camarillo, with boxing trainer Roger Romo, January 2022. Photo by Chris Mortenson

Story by Madeline Nathaus | Photos by Chris Mortenson

HIIT Sports, the area’s first hypergravity training center (and possibly the first in California), opened three months ago in Camarillo, and clients and coaches say it’s making a big difference in combating neuromuscular degeneration.

“No one has a program who can help me except for these people, this is more specific,” said Dennis Lucier, 72, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease two years ago and has been with the gym since last month. “I saw my cousin deteriorate [from Parkinson’s disease], and I didn’t want to end up like him.”

Lucier said thanks to hypergravity training he feels he’s fighting the effects of Parkinson’s despite his age and condition.

The benefits of hypergravity

Hypergravity is defined as the condition whereby the force of gravity exceeds that on the surface of the Earth. Hypergravity research tends to be associated with flight and space travel, as hypergravity conditions are often created to study the response of equipment and human physiology during, say, aerial combat and space missions.

It has physical therapy applications as well, which James Foster has been developing for 23 years. Foster, a former professional baseball player and boxer, founded Gravity+™ Systems, based in Oxnard and Porter Ranch, and its trademarked Gravity+ Suit™. The suit, essentially, is a weighted jacket and pants that can be made heavier or lighter depending on the ability of the trainee.

When one uses the Gravity+ Suit, larger neurons and deeper muscles are activated while performing specific tasks or exercises in the suit that the user typically struggles with. Once the suit is taken off, neuroadaptation causes those same neurons and muscles to keep firing, causing movement that may have been difficult before using the gear to be more accessible. Foster said users need only to stay in the suit for 10 to 20 minutes in order to feel a difference.

“This is so cutting edge,” said Adam Flores, local pro heavyweight champion boxer and HIIT Sports CEO and coach. “There is absolutely nothing in the world of fitness like this.”

Though that heightened level of neuroadaptation does wear off, Foster said those who keep up with using the suit and exercises can expect to quickly see an improvement in their day-to-day movements. Rather than isolating muscles and simply building mass, the whole body learns to work together to perform actions.

HIIT Sports even has free consultations and assessments available for anyone who is interested in trying out the hypergravity suit.

“This is not a cure for Parkinson’s or any [muscular degeneration],” Foster said. “But what it does do is stop the progression of the symptoms and reverse them. The symptoms don’t advance.”

Unique exercise regimen

HIIT Sports is the result of the work over the past three years between brothers Adam and Cicilio Flores, celebrity fitness trainers, and the Laubacher family. After Hank Laubacher Sr. was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, he decided he wanted to do what he could to combat the symptoms of his condition. This led to his work with the hypergravity suit and the Flores brothers to create and maintain an effective exercise routine.

“Hank’s improved a lot,” Adam said. “Plus he’s been very dedicated. It takes quite a bit of effort. You can’t just think about it, you have to actually do it.”

The family began training on the Laubacher farm. As word spread of their unique exercise regimen, others wanted in. Adam said they aimed to open the gym much sooner, but the timing of the pandemic caused much delay. This didn’t stop the family from eventually sharing their work with the community, however.

“My father has had Parkinson’s for about 12 years now, and it’s amazing what [the suit] can do for people,” said Beth Laubacher-Baumer, Hank Laubacher Sr.’s daughter and a HIIT Sports coach. “I’m so glad we have the gravity suit and a [support] group here because it just takes things up another level.”

The whole Laubacher family are now regulars at the gym. Beth said both her father Hank Sr. and mother Margaret “Gigi” Laubacher have built strength despite their age through their commitment to exercise.

“I think the biggest aspect is not just that Hank and Margaret are taking care of themselves, but also that the family wants to help other people that are afflicted as well,” Foster said.

He explained that diseases like Parkinson’s and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), as well as the natural aging of the body, often lead to difficulty or pain in moving the body — which can then result in afflicted people exercising less. Falling into a sedentary lifestyle, however, tends to further neuromuscular diseases and the body’s aging process.

Foster added that 12% of deaths worldwide are related to neuromuscular diseases, which includes injuries like falling due to not having full muscular control over the body. He said that this can be combated by reinforcing energetic and natural movements rather than defaulting to canes, walkers and inactive habits.

“The elderly need intensity more than anyone,” Foster said. “What they need is to be moving more and more dynamically.”

Another unique addition to HIIT Sports is neuroboxing, which also played a large part in Hank Sr.’s rehabilitation. The nonprofit program was founded by martial arts master Jennifer Parkinson, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at 32. Neuroboxing creates customized workout routines that focus on what specific movements need to be strengthened for each individual and their neurological condition.

“We have a guy who crushed his spinal cord, he was in a wheelchair like six months ago and now he’s out there boxing,” Beth said.

Highly personalized approach

On top of this, the gym features strength and conditioning training, diet programs and yoga. The team says what makes this gym different from others is that their workouts and programs are highly personalized. Class sizes are smaller and data is taken on clients to measure their physical progress and track if they’re ready for a more intense workout.

“We’re not looking to get a foot to fit a shoe, we want to get a shoe to fit a foot,” Foster said. “Overall, it may look like another gym from the outside, but you can accomplish a lot more here a lot faster than any place else.”

The gym offers a free support group as well for those experiencing neuromuscular disorders (10-11 a.m on the first and third Friday of every month). The group is led by Hanalei Lumley, a neurotherapist and speech and language pathologist at Two Trees Physical Therapy. The group is guided through some movements like yoga and physical therapy and provides a space where people dealing with similar conditions can connect.

Through Adam’s nonprofit All Stars United, which helped find the location the gym is currently in, HIIT Sports also has exercise programs for kids and teenagers, including subsidized classes for youths who may have a hard time paying otherwise.

“We don’t want to be the traditional gym,” Cicilio Flores said. “We want to help and guide people and make sure that they get results and, most importantly, don’t get hurt.”

HIIT Sports, 1371 Del Norte Road, Camarillo. For more information, including membership fees and class schedule, call 805-702-7070 or visit hiitsportsinc.com. Follow HIIT Sports on Instagram at www.instagram.com/hiitsportsinc/.