by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Spring semesters will have a virtual start at all campuses of the Ventura County Community College District (VCCCD), and at California State University, Channel Islands (CSUCI) and the Ventura campus of the Santa Barbara and Ventura Colleges of Law (VCOL).

These institutions have all announced a shift to online learning for the start of the spring semester in an effort to help combat the local increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

On Jan. 6 the VCCCD announced that the spring semester, beginning on Monday, Jan. 10 would start “primarily online.” The shift to online classes applies to all three campuses, Moorpark, Oxnard and Ventura, with some exceptions where in-person instruction is required.

According to the written statement released, in-person classes for VCCCD will be reinstated when COVID-19 infections and local hospitalizations decrease.

In addition, the VCCCD is requiring anyone, including employees and students, who must come onto campus to be vaccinated. All health and safety protocols will be in effect including daily screening, masks and twice-weekly testing for those who have medical or religious exemptions for vaccination. www.vcccd.edu/COVID19

CSUCI is scheduled to be online for the first two weeks of class, Jan. 22 through Feb. 6, with in-person classes set to resume on Feb. 7. The Camarillo campus will also have a few exceptions as necessary. The campus has clarified that fully vaccinated includes having obtained a booster vaccine for students, staff and faculty who are eligible to receive one. www.csuci.edu/news/campus-updates/spring-2022/index.htm

The nonprofit VCOL informed students in the last week of December that the first month of the spring semester will take place online, with in-person classes resuming in February. Law schools across the country must comply with directives from their accreditation organizations. VCOL classes are set to resume in person the first week of February. www.collegesoflaw.edu/locations/ventura/