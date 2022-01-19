AFTER DARK LIVE AND ONLINE
★ = Highly recommended
PICTURED: Kimberly Ford brings her special Joni Mitchell tribute, Dreamland, to NAMBA Performing Arts Space on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, 1/19
Live Music
The Canyon: Country Night, 7 p.m.
The Garage: Blue Wednesdays with Randy and friends, 7-10 p.m.
The Grape: Incahoots, 7-10 p.m.
The Lookout: Tommy Foytek’s Variety Show, 7-10 p.m.
Comedy
GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Cosmic Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Jest Improv, 6 p.m.
Other
Paddy’s: Be the Star Karaoke Night, 9 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Open mic with Kiana Marquez, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, 1/20
Live Music
Boatyard Pub: Bluegrass Thursday
The Canyon: Emo Night 818 with DJ Elias Reidy, DJ Sam Stone and Revelry, 8 p.m.
The Grape: Tom Etchart, 5-6:30 p.m.; Gregg Karukas, 7-10 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: Warne and Dr. Dan Duo, 6:30 p.m.
Oxnard Performing Arts Center: Tommy Emmanuel and Mike Dawes, 6 p.m. ★
Tony’s Pizzaria: Reggae Thursdays, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Winchester’s: Frank Barajas, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Comedy
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Denise Carter and friends, 7 p.m. ★
Online
Gary Ballen: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Thursday, 7-9 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1
Other
Anna’s Cider: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
El Rey Cantina (Camarillo): Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 8-11 p.m.
Fatty Vegan: Open mic comedy, 7 p.m.
The Garage: Dart league
The Hangar Bar: Karaoke with Susan, 6-9 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Karaoke with KJ Carlos, 8:30 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Lookout: Acoustic Open Mic with Tommy Foytek, 7-10 p.m.
The Manhattan: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
Ojai Valley Brewery: Trick shot pool lessons with Tim “The Dragon” Chin, 5 p.m.
Outlaws: Sing Time Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
The Shores: Karaoke with Betty-Jean, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Sportsman Lounge (Camarillo): Sing Time Karaoke, 7-10 p.m.
FRIDAY, 1/21
Live Music
Boatyard Pub: Teresa Russell, 6-9 p.m.
The Canyon: War with Dr. T and the Blues Criminals, 7 p.m. ★
The Garage: Jacob Marquez and the Good Vibes, 8-11 p.m.
The Grape: Tony Austin, 7-10 p.m.
The Greek: Richard and Janice, 3-6 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: John Espinoza, 6:30 p.m.
The Manhattan: Tour Support, 6:30 p.m.
Oxnard Performing Arts Center: Slowbleed, Momentum, Treacherouskin and others
The Raven Tavern: Sean Wiggins, 7 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Jetlemons, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
The Vine: Tom Collins Jazz Trio
Winchester’s: Big Adventure Trio, 7 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Andrew Schulz, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Bruce Lett, 6 p.m.; Lenny Schmidt, 7 p.m.
DJs
Keynote Lounge: DJ AVG, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean
SATURDAY, 1/22
Live Music
Cantara Cellars: Heart and Soul, 6:30 p.m.
The Canyon: Bee Gees Gold (tribute) 7 p.m.
The Garage: Bombafiya, 8-11 p.m. ★
The Grape: Fausto Cuevas Y La Moderna, 2-5 p.m.; Studio C, 7-10 p.m.
Harley’s Bowl (Camarillo): Whiskey Stone, 7-9 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Whiskey Business, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Leashless Brewing: Mark Masson and Gui Duo, 6:30 p.m.
The Manhattan: Jeanne Tatum, 6:30 p.m.
NAMBA Performing Arts Space: Dreamland: The Music of Joni Mitchell, feat. Kimberly Ford, 7 p.m. ★
The Raven Tavern: Tyler James, 7 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Pretty Boy Floyd, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura; Colt St.): Xenia Flores, 2-4 p.m.
The Vine: Smitty and Julija, 7-9 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Chris D’Elia and friends, 7 and 9:30 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: John Diresta 7 p.m., Havana Club, 10 p.m.
DJs
Keynote Lounge: DJ Sherman, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Nick Thune, 7 and 9:30 p.m.
Live Comedy in Your Living Room: Jason Love hosts a live streamed comedy show featuring Angel Gaines, Graham Elwood and Murray Valeriano. 7 p.m. via Zoom: zoom.us/webinar/register/7516423653620/WN_ku7IwnLxR–hqsY-WWlTlA
DJs
Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean
Other
Harbor Cove Cafe: Ukulele Jam with Gary Ballen and Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.
The Lookout: Sing Time Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
SUNDAY, 1/23
Live Music
Leashless Brewing: Evan Joffred, 3 p.m.
The Lookout: Gary Ballen, 3-6 p.m.
Oxnard Performing Arts Center: R&B Sundays on the Patio feat. the House Arrest Band, 1-4 p.m.
Ric’s Restaurant: Live music, 2:30 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Reggae Sunday, 5-7 p.m.
Tony’s Pizzaria: 80s Beach Party with Dork, 3-7 p.m.
Ventura Theater: The Struts, 8:30 p.m. ★
The Vine: Fire on the Mountain, 2-4 p.m.
Waterside: Teresa Russell, 11:30 a.m.
Winchester’s: Mike Scully and the Weary Travelers, 2 p.m.
Zin Bistro: Jason Bourne, 4 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Hello My Priends with Pinky Patel, 3 p.m. ★
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Drag By the She Sunday Brunch, 12 p.m.
DJs
The Garage: Big J Birthday Bash and Soul Sunday Potluck with DJ Also, 12-7 p.m.
Other
Fatty Vegan: Ska brunch, 10:30 a.m.
Harbor Cove Cafe: Yacht Rock Sunday
MONDAY, 1/24
Other
The Garage: Free pool and darts all day; industry discounts
Paddy’s: Free pool and darts, open to close
Q Club: Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
TUESDAY, 1/25
Live Music
Copa Cubana: Hot Roux, 7-9 p.m. ★
Prime Steakhouse: Danny Delurgio sings Sinatra, 6 p.m.
Ric’s Restaurant: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Sea Hunters, 5-7 p.m.
Winchester’s: Fundraiser night for Music and Art for Youth with Saint Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Other
Azar’s Sports Bar: Rockstar Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Garage: Tacos and Trivia with King Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Grape: Jazz jam hosted by Hans Ottsen, 7-10 p.m.
The Lookout: Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Shores: Karaoke, 8-11 p.m.
Star Lounge: Karaoke, 8-11:30 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Karaoke with Paul, 8-11 p.m.
The Vine: Tuesday Night Trivia, 7-8:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, 1/26
Live Music
The Canyon: Country Night, 7 p.m.
The Garage: Blue Wednesdays with Randy and friends, 7-10 p.m.
The Grape: Guil Juliao, 7-10 p.m.
The Lookout: Tommy Foytek’s Variety Show, 7-10 p.m.
Comedy
GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.
Levity Live Comedy Club: Alfred Robles, 8 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Jest Improv, 6 p.m.
Other
O’Leary’s Tavern: Karaoke, 8-11 p.m.
Paddy’s: Paddy’s: Be the Star Karaoke Night, 9 p.m.
Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Open mic with Kiana Marquez, 7 p.m.