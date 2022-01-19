AFTER DARK LIVE AND ONLINE

★ = Highly recommended

If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!

PICTURED: Kimberly Ford brings her special Joni Mitchell tribute, Dreamland, to NAMBA Performing Arts Space on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 1/19

Live Music

The Canyon: Country Night, 7 p.m.

The Garage: Blue Wednesdays with Randy and friends, 7-10 p.m.

The Grape: Incahoots, 7-10 p.m.

The Lookout: Tommy Foytek’s Variety Show, 7-10 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Cosmic Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Jest Improv, 6 p.m.

Other

Paddy’s: Be the Star Karaoke Night, 9 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Open mic with Kiana Marquez, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, 1/20

Live Music

Boatyard Pub: Bluegrass Thursday

The Canyon: Emo Night 818 with DJ Elias Reidy, DJ Sam Stone and Revelry, 8 p.m.

The Grape: Tom Etchart, 5-6:30 p.m.; Gregg Karukas, 7-10 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Warne and Dr. Dan Duo, 6:30 p.m.

Oxnard Performing Arts Center: Tommy Emmanuel and Mike Dawes, 6 p.m. ★

Tony’s Pizzaria: Reggae Thursdays, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Winchester’s: Frank Barajas, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Comedy

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Denise Carter and friends, 7 p.m. ★

Online

Gary Ballen: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Thursday, 7-9 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1

Other

Anna’s Cider: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

El Rey Cantina (Camarillo): Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 8-11 p.m.

Fatty Vegan: Open mic comedy, 7 p.m.

The Garage: Dart league

The Hangar Bar: Karaoke with Susan, 6-9 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: Karaoke with KJ Carlos, 8:30 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Lookout: Acoustic Open Mic with Tommy Foytek, 7-10 p.m.

The Manhattan: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

Ojai Valley Brewery: Trick shot pool lessons with Tim “The Dragon” Chin, 5 p.m.

Outlaws: Sing Time Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

The Shores: Karaoke with Betty-Jean, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Sportsman Lounge (Camarillo): Sing Time Karaoke, 7-10 p.m.

FRIDAY, 1/21

Live Music

Boatyard Pub: Teresa Russell, 6-9 p.m.

The Canyon: War with Dr. T and the Blues Criminals, 7 p.m. ★

The Garage: Jacob Marquez and the Good Vibes, 8-11 p.m.

The Grape: Tony Austin, 7-10 p.m.

The Greek: Richard and Janice, 3-6 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: John Espinoza, 6:30 p.m.

The Manhattan: Tour Support, 6:30 p.m.

Oxnard Performing Arts Center: Slowbleed, Momentum, Treacherouskin and others

The Raven Tavern: Sean Wiggins, 7 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Jetlemons, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

The Vine: Tom Collins Jazz Trio

Winchester’s: Big Adventure Trio, 7 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Andrew Schulz, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Bruce Lett, 6 p.m.; Lenny Schmidt, 7 p.m.

DJs

Keynote Lounge: DJ AVG, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean

SATURDAY, 1/22

Live Music

Cantara Cellars: Heart and Soul, 6:30 p.m.

The Canyon: Bee Gees Gold (tribute) 7 p.m.

The Garage: Bombafiya, 8-11 p.m. ★

The Grape: Fausto Cuevas Y La Moderna, 2-5 p.m.; Studio C, 7-10 p.m.

Harley’s Bowl (Camarillo): Whiskey Stone, 7-9 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: Whiskey Business, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Leashless Brewing: Mark Masson and Gui Duo, 6:30 p.m.

The Manhattan: Jeanne Tatum, 6:30 p.m.

NAMBA Performing Arts Space: Dreamland: The Music of Joni Mitchell, feat. Kimberly Ford, 7 p.m. ★

The Raven Tavern: Tyler James, 7 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Pretty Boy Floyd, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura; Colt St.): Xenia Flores, 2-4 p.m.

The Vine: Smitty and Julija, 7-9 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Chris D’Elia and friends, 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: John Diresta 7 p.m., Havana Club, 10 p.m.

DJs

Keynote Lounge: DJ Sherman, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Nick Thune, 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Live Comedy in Your Living Room: Jason Love hosts a live streamed comedy show featuring Angel Gaines, Graham Elwood and Murray Valeriano. 7 p.m. via Zoom: zoom.us/webinar/register/7516423653620/WN_ku7IwnLxR–hqsY-WWlTlA

DJs

Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean

Other

Harbor Cove Cafe: Ukulele Jam with Gary Ballen and Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.

The Lookout: Sing Time Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

SUNDAY, 1/23

Live Music

Leashless Brewing: Evan Joffred, 3 p.m.

The Lookout: Gary Ballen, 3-6 p.m.

Oxnard Performing Arts Center: R&B Sundays on the Patio feat. the House Arrest Band, 1-4 p.m.

Ric’s Restaurant: Live music, 2:30 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Reggae Sunday, 5-7 p.m.

Tony’s Pizzaria: 80s Beach Party with Dork, 3-7 p.m.

Ventura Theater: The Struts, 8:30 p.m. ★

The Vine: Fire on the Mountain, 2-4 p.m.

Waterside: Teresa Russell, 11:30 a.m.

Winchester’s: Mike Scully and the Weary Travelers, 2 p.m.

Zin Bistro: Jason Bourne, 4 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Hello My Priends with Pinky Patel, 3 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Drag By the She Sunday Brunch, 12 p.m.

DJs

The Garage: Big J Birthday Bash and Soul Sunday Potluck with DJ Also, 12-7 p.m.

Other

Fatty Vegan: Ska brunch, 10:30 a.m.

Harbor Cove Cafe: Yacht Rock Sunday

MONDAY, 1/24

Other

The Garage: Free pool and darts all day; industry discounts

Paddy’s: Free pool and darts, open to close

Q Club: Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

TUESDAY, 1/25

Live Music

Copa Cubana: Hot Roux, 7-9 p.m. ★

Prime Steakhouse: Danny Delurgio sings Sinatra, 6 p.m.

Ric’s Restaurant: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: Sea Hunters, 5-7 p.m.

Winchester’s: Fundraiser night for Music and Art for Youth with Saint Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Other

Azar’s Sports Bar: Rockstar Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Garage: Tacos and Trivia with King Trivia, 7 p.m.

The Grape: Jazz jam hosted by Hans Ottsen, 7-10 p.m.

The Lookout: Trivia, 7:30 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Shores: Karaoke, 8-11 p.m.

Star Lounge: Karaoke, 8-11:30 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: Karaoke with Paul, 8-11 p.m.

The Vine: Tuesday Night Trivia, 7-8:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 1/26

Live Music

The Canyon: Country Night, 7 p.m.

The Garage: Blue Wednesdays with Randy and friends, 7-10 p.m.

The Grape: Guil Juliao, 7-10 p.m.

The Lookout: Tommy Foytek’s Variety Show, 7-10 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Alfred Robles, 8 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Jest Improv, 6 p.m.

Other

O’Leary’s Tavern: Karaoke, 8-11 p.m.

Paddy’s: Paddy’s: Be the Star Karaoke Night, 9 p.m.

Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Open mic with Kiana Marquez, 7 p.m.