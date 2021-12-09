What is important to you this winter gift buying season?

With the trials of the past year perhaps you’re feeling an emphasis on less is more, on thoughtful gift giving with an eye toward making your dollars have an impact on local businesses.

Gifts that give comfort, a dash of joy, perhaps some flare and a bit of peace can have a touching impact this year.

Your own budget is surely at the forefront of your shopping as it’s important to not overdo it and put too much stress on your personal finances. The good news is that thoughtful and meaningful gifts can be found without spending an exorbitant amount.

WARREN BARRETT, ASSOCIATE PUBLISHER

Diamondback Electric Bike

A great way to zip around town! Ventura Bike Depot has a few different brands and options, but I’m partial to the Diamondback brand (pictured above). Powerful motors, sleek frames and disc brakes, these bikes are fantastic at cutting through traffic. Explore Ventura (or any city) with pedal assist that helps you achieve up to 28 miles per hour!

Ventura Bike Depot, 239 West Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1114, www.venturabikedepot.com.

Trunk Tech Hammock

Grand Trunk makes these great camping hammocks that my kids love – keeps them entertained for hours. The TRUNKTECH™ fabric is durable, weatherproof and packs down really small. Super easy to set up, too. Real Cheap Sports has a variety of styles available, all under $100. There’s even an ultralight version; great for kids.

Real Cheap Sports, 36 W. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 805-648-3803, www.realcheapsports.com.

Latitudes Inspirations

A beautiful coffee table book full of gorgeous photos of the local area, taken by Stephanie Hogue and Steve Munch, who own the Latitudes Gallery. A great gift to share local nature images with anyone who loves art, the outdoors or both.

Latitudes Gallery, 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-642-5257, latitudesgallery.com.

Larrivée Guitars

Larrivée Guitars are handmade by a family business in Oxnard. Founder Jean Larrivée is originally from Quebec, but he brought his guitar-making skills to Ventura County in 2001 and has been producing some of the best guitars available ever since. Guitar48 in Downtown Ventura has a big selection of beautiful Larrivées in stock, as well as other new and used guitars.

600 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-9540, www.guitar48.com.

Ventura Surf Shop

In general, Ventura Surf Shop is full of wonderful gifts for all the surfers in your life, with new and used gear as well as stickers, posters and apparel. On my wish list this year: The “Ben Samuel Model” longboard shaped by William Dennis, based on a custom board designed for legendary surfer Ben Samuel in 2015.

88 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-1062, shopvss.com.

BARBARA KROON, ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE

Nanni and Deeda’s Toy Store

This new toy store in Santa Paula is the brainchild of two grandmothers who love to play with their grandchildren and it shows the moment you walk into this shop. Lots of vintage toys, the softest stuffed animals and candy, too. These head-poppin’ racers are a hit with my grandsons!

925 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-229-7161, nannianddeeda.com.

Ventura Music Festival

What could be better than the gift of LIVE music now that we can attend in-person events again? The Ventura Music Festival always finds the gems and I’m looking forward to seeing this world-famous acoustic guitarist next month!

More information at venturamusicfestival.org.

Extreme Marine

For as long as I can remember, I’ve always had at least one fish for a pet. They add beauty and tranquility to any room. Extreme Marine has everything, including advice and expertise you need to create a unique aquarium in your space.

1495 Palma Drive, Suite C, Ventura, 805-644-3474, xtreme-marine.com.

Ventura Visitor Center

Now we’re talking about local greatness! The Visit Ventura gift shop in Downtown Ventura is full of cool gifts for locals and people who wish they were locals. And who doesn’t love a great ambigram? Through Dec. 31, the shop will be offering 20% discounts on all kinds of fun things: tees, jewelry, candles, bath and body products, etc. Some of their items come pre-wrapped, too.

101 S. California St., Ventura, 805-641-1400, visitventuraca.com.

Tony’s Pizzaria

Everyone knows that gift cards are great stocking stuffers! A Tony’s Pizzaria gift card is not just the gift of pizza, it’s also the gift of fun! I love their pizza, their patio and live music! A happening spot that’s a great family hangout, with a lot of local history behind it.

186 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-8425, www.tonyspizzaria.net.