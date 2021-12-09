What is important to you this winter gift buying season?

With the trials of the past year perhaps you’re feeling an emphasis on less is more, on thoughtful gift giving with an eye toward making your dollars have an impact on local businesses.

Gifts that give comfort, a dash of joy, perhaps some flare and a bit of peace can have a touching impact this year.

Your own budget is surely at the forefront of your shopping as it’s important to not overdo it and put too much stress on your personal finances. The good news is that thoughtful and meaningful gifts can be found without spending an exorbitant amount.

KIMBERLY RIVERS, STAFF WRITER

The tried and true idea of giving something you’d like to get finds me looking for things that bring comfort, joy and beauty, and maybe a little luxury — an item someone may not normally buy for themselves.

Locally crafted art

A ceramic mug, a knitted scarf or a small painting can make a lovely, thoughtful gift. As warm tea or coffee is sipped from a beautiful glazed mug, the drinker will be warmed by the beverage as much as by the thoughtfulness of the gift.

Local artists have been hit particularly hard, first by fires and then the pandemic, and their creations really should be a major part of our gift-giving practices year round.

Across Ventura County artist co-op shops, galleries and retail stores offer items made by local artists and artisans. Ask about locally made items in a retail store, and visit holiday markets and pop-up events for tracking down local artists showing their wares.

Don’t forget that art can take the form of other pieces needed in the home: a handmade wooden spoon or a set of sewn napkins from vintage fabrics become useful pieces with meaning when given as a gift and handmade.

Sources: Open Door Studio, Oxnard, www.opendoorstudio.org; OVA Arts, Ojai, www.ojaivalleyartists.com; Poppies Arts and Gifts, Ojai www.poppiesartandgifts.com, Bell Arts Factory, Ventura, www.bellartsfactory.org.

Home-grown food

Give the gift of good food. In Ventura County we have access to edible delights, grown and made right here that make great gifts. From olive oil to gluten-free donuts, empanadas to tamales, choice beef cuts to fresh fish to Asian pears . . . all are being cultivated, baked, grown, caught and raised by our neighbors.

Gift boxes of locally grown avocados or fruit make a great and tasty gift. A delightful bag of dessert tamales are a pleasant surprise gift while a box of fresh blueberry muffins delivered warm one morning are sure to bring smiles all around (and maybe give someone a break from cooking). A membership in a monthly Community Support Agriculture (CSA) program is a delicious gift that keeps on giving.

Another festive and fun idea: a gift basket of items you gather from various spots around town. Local honey, roasted coffee, bread and more can all be included in your round-the-county gift collection of culinary items. Fresh local eggs add a farm feeling and locally made vegan cheese tell your vegan friend you’re paying attention.

Sources: Reine Vegan Cuisine, www.reinevegancuisine.com; Ojai Olive Oil, www.ojaioliveoil.com; Sun Oven, www.sunovengf.com; La Rancherita, www.larancheritadeoxnard.com; Farmivore, www.farmivore.farm.

Your next dinner is on me

The pandemic has altered the way we think about dining in, dining out and getting take-out. Restaurants had to adapt or perish. Many have succeeded, while others are barely hanging on.

Gift certificates to local restaurants make a great gift option, and are super easy to carry out. Whether your friend or family member loves Italian, Tex-Mex or seafood, vegan or the local steak house, restaurants across Ventura County offer gift certificates that can be used for dine in or take out.

You can opt for casual fish tacos at your favorite hole in the wall or splurge for a full Indian dinner at that really great curry place. New spots have opened up around the county, too, and this is a great way to help spread the word about the ones you’ve tried out and want to share with friends.

Sources: Most every restaurant offers gift certificates. Another option is Venmo funds for a particular restaurant.

Refill Shoppe Room Spray

Now for a specific gift item recommendation. Useful? Check. Joyful? Check. A good smelling powder room is a source of joy for all.

If you haven’t gotten into the Refill Shoppe in Downtown Ventura yet, well, now is the time. There is a lot to explore! The room spray is something you might not gravitate towards as a gift, but again, it’s something that is a little extra, a little daily luxury that is super useful. All natural and with high quality scents that you select. If you’re not up for choosing, the folks at the Shoppe can make suggestions from dozens available. Keep it simple with one scent or mix them for a unique fragrance.

My favorite scent mix right now is lemon and rosemary. I choose a glass spray bottle with a heavier bottom because I like the slightly vintage look. Guests have complimented me on the scent, and even my teenage son is in the habit of dispensing the spray. Ah, the simple joys of motherhood.

The wood toothbrushes and natural dental floss in a little glass jar make great stocking stuffers and won’t languish long in the landfill.

www.therefillshoppe.com

Cozy toes

This is one Christmas gift that is often relegated to the subject of jokes about grandma’s knitting. But as an adult, I now find this unfair – especially when I realized that I simply have

failed to keep a good stock of cozy and useful socks in the drawer. I started asking my family for socks. I ask for a specific type (for hiking, not too thick) making it simple for my husband to locate. Occasionally he’ll diverge from my instructions and get a wacky pair, but always with an eye to cozy, warm and maybe a tad luxurious. It brings a smile and every time I pull them on, more than my feet are warmed.

Have a runner or cyclist on your gift list? There are socks for that. Horseback rider or cowboy? There are socks for that, too.

A bit of Merino wool, cashmere or alpaca make for a fine sock. Local outdoor sporting goods stores carry a variety of brands. And for everyday wear, bamboo blends are fabulous.

Sources: REI, The Collection, Oxnard, www.rei.com/stores/oxnard.html; Real Cheap Sports, Ventura, www.realcheapsports.com; Rains, Ojai, www.rainsofojai.com; The Wharf, Ventura, store.thewharfonline.com.

NANCY D. LACKEY SHAFFER, EDITOR

I can honestly say that December 2021 is far and away better than the previous one. This time last year, my friends and loved ones were in grin-and-bear-it mode, determined to stay strong for the long haul. But the accumulated stress of everything from the past 20 months has started to take a toll. Even as things improve, those stiff upper lips have started to quiver. Everyone near and dear to me is in need of some serious self care, so I have tried to select gifts that are all about being gentle with yourself.

California Cut Apparel

I first became aware of this company when I did a story on the return of the Harvest Festival ® Original Art and Craft Show. California Cut was one of the featured vendors, and I immediately fell in love with the Art Nouveau-meets-California-beach-culture designs. Once I actually had a chance to touch the t-shirts, tanks and hoodies, love turned to obsession. These are the softest, coziest, most wearable tops ever, in really lovely colors — plenty of basic black and grey, but lots of earthy heathers and sea-inspired shades, too. I was lucky enough to find some wonderful designs on sale, because I ended up buying t-shirts for everyone in my extended family . . . which quickly exceeded $50, so having everything shipped to Nonna’s house was free.

Order online at californiacut.com. Apparel is also sold at the Island Packers gift shop, islandpackers.com, and Very Ventura Gift Shop and Gallery in Downtown Ventura, very-ventura.com.

Local Bath Box

What’s more soothing than a deliciously scented soap or a luxuriously emollient body cream? For skincare product lovers, Ojai-based Local Bath Box is a wonderful treat. Owner Lauren Nichols obtains the finest lotions, candles, soaps and other bath and wellness products from small businesses on the Central Coast, then bundles them together to create pampering packages available on a subscription basis. Sign up someone in need of a little TLC, and six times a year a curated collection of handcrafted items will arrive on their doorstep. You can also purchase a single box (limited, seasonal quantities available), stocking stuffers and some other fun things.

Order online at www.localbathbox.com.

Trystology Loungewear

Buttery soft pajamas are like a hug you can wear for hours at a time, and Trystology in Downtown Ventura has some truly wonderful ones. True, this specialty shop does have the reputation of being a great place for quality lingerie and “intimacy enhancers.” But it also has some dynamite lounge and sleepwear, too. Cute pjs, super-comfy pants, gorgeous robes and caftans . . . all in lots of different patterns, from basic to playful to elegant. Exceptionally comfortable and lovely; they feel as beautiful as they look. Whether you’re shopping for that special someone, or thinking of getting Mom a nice, new, cozy robe, Trystology has it covered.

588 E. Main St., Ventura, trystology.com.

Sun & Swell Foods

The gift of good taste in an eco-friendly format. Sun & Swell foods — headquartered in Santa Barbara, but with a recently opened brick-and-mortar space in Ventura — specializes in pantry staples and snacks in compostable packaging. Think nuts and dried fruits, organic oatmeal, dried beans and rice, etc. — all organic, most from nearby farms and orchards. There are also some zero-waste household items and sundries, like “unpaper” towels, biodegradable dental floss and compostable bandages. The Holiday Collection on sale right now features all kinds of yummy treats: hot chocolate, spiced nuts, cookies and more. Packaging is suitable for your own compost pile or, if you don’t have one, the company operates a send-back program, so they can do the composting for you. And the shipping is designed to be carbon neutral, so feel free to send Sun & Swell to beloved out-of-town snackers this holiday season. Bonus: Shipping is free on orders $60 and over.

Shop in the store at 2686 Johnson Drive, Ventura, or online at sunandswellfoods.com.

The Gift of an Experience

Something I love to get people that have everything, need nothing or are low on storage space: The gift of something fun or memorable to do. Ventura County has several surf schools where you can arrange for lessons, theater companies with an exciting season of plays and musicals on the calendar, comedy clubs with famous headliners and art studios offering interesting classes and workshops. It’s usually easy to arrange for a wine tasting or beer flight at one of the area’s fine wineries or breweries. Shopping for the whole family en masse? How about a family membership to a local museum? The options are endless – just think about something that your loved one likes, and find a business or organization that offers it. Maybe it’s a little more intensive than buying a simple gift certificate . . . but probably easier than you realize, once you take a moment to contemplate.