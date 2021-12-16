Pictured: A bee landing on sage in Southern California.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Effects of the drought, or the new normal of very little rainfall, in Ventura County and the surrounding region, is having a trickle effect across industries, impacting local businesses and livelihoods.

Wendi Mitchell, owner and beekeeper of Ventura-based Blue Ridge Honey, is hoping a plan in the works will help her avoid laying off staff in the coming months.

“Right now I have about 19,000 pounds. That sounds like a lot, but it isn’t. At this time of year drums should be stacked three high to the ceiling,” Mitchell said of the room where she and her team extract honey. “We’ve got 31 drums on the floor. Nothing stacked. It’s looking pretty scary.”

Dramatic reduction in honey flow statewide

Traditionally, the spring months usher in the all-important “honey flow,” when bees are foraging for nectar and larger quantities of honey are being produced. This is the time of year when beekeepers collect most of their honey. But a poor 2020 season slowed the flow to a trickle: While there was some rain in 2020, spring conditions did not lead to much honey. Sunshine is needed after the rains to get enough blooms and nectar in the flowers for bees to gather and make honey. .

“In 2020, we got the rain, but it was too cloudy, there was not the beautiful spring, the bees did not want to forage . . . we harvested about 40,000 pounds of honey.”

“This year we’ve had no honey at all,” Mitchell continued, noting that honey currently on hand is “reserve from previous years.”

Mitchell pointed out that hobbyist or backyard beekeepers tend to water their backyards, which can help those hives still see some honey production, but that overall, the honey drought is a statewide issue. The evidence bears that out: According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Nov. 29 National Honey Report for the month of October, “Honey production in California and the USA was extremely low this year due to drought.” The National Honey Board found that in 2020 one hive produced, on average countrywide, about 55 pounds of excess honey. That amount is over and above what bees need to eat and keep the hive warm over the winter months.

Mitchell confirmed that while her hives did produce some honey in 2021, it was just enough for what the hive needed to sustain itself — there was no excess honey to harvest. There were some buckwheat flowers that bloomed in Ventura County, “but there was no nectar in the flowers. The bees couldn’t pull anything out of them . . . because there was no rain, the ground was dry,” explained Mitchell. The bees did make just enough honey, “to keep [the hive] going. If we would have taken any they would have starved to death.” In addition to not wanting the hives to die, Blue Ridge also has almond pollination contracts it will need to fulfill with healthy, active hives in a few months.

The season is now over, as statewide the bees have stopped foraging and winter preparations are underway. Mitchell said she knew of some beekeepers in the Central Valley who were planning to get a later harvest from some cotton, as it’s an irrigated crop. But then a pest was found in the fields and the cotton had to be sprayed. Hives were relocated to prevent pesticide exposure.

“Without the water, we’re done”

Mitchell is not the only beekeeper seeing the lack of pollen and feeling the impacts of a nonexistent honey harvest.

“It’s really horrible, with no rain nothing grows, you don’t make any honey or nectar. It’s a bad deal. Without the water, we’re done,” said Mump Kenyon, of Oak View.

Kenyon keeps about 700 to 800 hives, placed around the Ojai Valley and Ventura. He sells his honey to other beekeepers in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. Every February his hives are moved out to Visalia for the almond pollination. He has to keep his hives healthy and alive. When bees don’t make enough food for themselves, Kenyon has to supplement with a man-made pollen he provides to the bees from a bucket outside the hive.

He has been keeping bees since 1973 and says this is the worst dry spell he’s seen. “Last summer I had to start feeding them about four months ahead of schedule. That costs a lot of money to buy the feed. I never extracted a drop of honey this past summer.”

The lack of honey to sell affects the beekeepers’ bottom line, of course, but this is compounded by the fact that honey is rarely sold for what it costs to harvest from the hives.

This year, “if we’d harvested a pound of honey, it would be worth a million dollars . . . that’s our overhead,” Mitchell said. Looking at the harvests over the last three years, she estimated that the price of honey would be about $23 a pound. So Blue Ridge Honey’s three-pound container “should be $70 once you throw in the cost of packaging. No one is going to pay $70. Honey is sold as a byproduct of trying to recoup the cost of running a pollination business, it’s never sold at what it’s truly valued at.”

Non-local sources continue to be an issue

Mitchell’s plan, one that is already underway, is to source high quality honey from other states.

“This keeps my team going, so I don’t have to lay anyone off,” she explained.

She has three types of honey coming in from three states, which she will be selling under the new Waxy Boots label. She chose that name because “my husband and son always have wax on their boots, walking through the house,” she laughed.

There will be 13-ounce jars of Montana Sweet Clover, Oregon Fire Weed and Georgia Tupelo available and sold under the Waxy Boots label, which will go out to her wholesale accounts for retail sale in local shops. The Blue Ridge Honey label will continue to be available at farmers markets, which require that only local honey be sold. She has the idea of perhaps eventually having 50 varieties “from 50 states.”

Mitchell’s honey sources aren’t from California, but they are from the United States, and meet her standards for high quality. But the ongoing issue of honey, sometimes low quality or even fake, imported from other countries (particularly Brazil, Vietnam and Argentina) continues to be a concern for Mitchell. She points to a class action lawsuit filed in May by a group of beekeepers, two from California, against major honey import companies, saying the market is being flooded by cheap, low quality honey. Honey is classified as an agricultural product, and falls under the purview of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The lawsuit claims that the USDA has failed to act to protect American beekeepers. (2)

According to the National Honey Board, in 2020, American beekeepers harvested 147 million pounds of honey (3), with only 11.7 million pounds being exported. But nearly three times that amount was imported (433.5 million pounds) from outside the country (4).

These statistics spell a future for local honey that’s not so sweet. Indeed, Blue Ridge Honey has dropped down to 20 wholesale accounts from their typical 97.

With rain falling in Ventura County over the past week, Mitchell does see some hope for the crop in 2022. “It’s looking hopeful. But even so, we can’t harvest, at the earliest, until June.”

1. Oct. 2021 U.S. Honey Report: www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/fvmhoney.pdf

2. “U.S. beekeepers sue over imports of asian fake honey,” May, 2021, Alison Benjamin, The Guardian, www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/may/01/us-beekeepers-sue-over-imports-of-asian-fake-honey

3. https://quickstats.nass.usda.gov/#F0EA54B9-073E-3257-BD68-648EA8231677

4. www.ers.usda.gov/data-products/chart-gallery/gallery/chart-detail/?chartId=101457