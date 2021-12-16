Pictured: Christopher Hitchens reading his book Hitch 22. Creative Commons, Attribution 2.0.

by Paul Moomjean

paulmoomjean@yahoo.com

On Dec. 15, 2011, the late, great writer and over-the-top-personality Christopher Hitchens passed away after battling cancer. In 2012 I wrote these words about the famous political analyst and anti-theist: “What Hitchens offered the West was intellectual writing and criticism of the way we live. Politically. Spiritually. Economically. Globally. He was the last great honest journalist.”

I still stand by these words, apart from new journalists who have taken the mantle from the man who was the soul of 24-hour news and the West’s social/political commentary. With the 10-year mark of the man’s passing, I often ponder what sense he’d make of the last decade. Since he died, we saw a second Barack Obama presidential term, Donald Trump’s rise and fall, a global pandemic and so much more. The beauty of the man is that we’d have no idea how he would have critiqued our current times, and in a world of epic polarization, that is a refreshing thought.

Hitchens was a complex man, as well as a fiery debater and infamous lush. He ruled the 24/7 news channels, battling Fox News commentators on healthcare, MSNBC hosts on the war in Iraq, and musicians like Mos Def on Real Time with Bill Maher. Later in his career, his book God is Not Great took him across the globe to debate Christians, Catholics, Muslims, Jews and even Al Sharpton on the existence of God and the role religion plays in society. A jack-of-all-trades in the world of media, today the man would be 72, and probably still debating and writing.

Janan Ganesh of Financial Times wrote this recently:

“He was made for our time, not his own. The great vacancy in today’s public life is for an equal scourge of the censorious left and the feral right: a fanatical sceptic. Sam Harris is too clinical in speech and thought. Joe Rogan is too much the opposite. Emmanuel Macron has a country to run. Hitchens would have been in his element. As the decennial of his death nears, I don’t think it is understood that the loss of 10 Decembers ago was more than aesthetic.”

In a world hellbent on safety and security, he was the Wild West socialist. A capitalist in that he put his thumbprint all over the world, but also a believer in universal healthcare and making sure the worker kept his dignity. Today, his spirit lives on in voices like Jordan Peterson, YouTube journalists Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti, Jimmy Dore and even his old friend Bill Maher. A master of dissent, I’m sure Hitchens would have been appalled at the inconsistencies within the running of the pandemic from lockdowns to vaccines, but also a sharp critic of the left and the looters of BLM allies. He wasn’t an ideologue, so it’s hard to know where the man would have fallen on the issues of today. His doubling down on supporting the war in Iraq confounded many, but his snarky debates against religious warmongers surprised none.

In today’s vapid, self-centered, TikTok/YouTube world, a great thinker who jumped party lines within the very sentences he spoke is much needed. Too often today we see people pick a side and feel the pressure to support their tribe. Whether it’s the ladies on The View supporting the liberal Cuomo brothers for their acts of journalist treason or Fox News reporters having to support the Jan. 6 insurrectionists because they were pro-Trump supporters, people are deprived of their right to deviate from their side. Recently, The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah was crucified in the media for questioning the need for booster shots, once we look at the profits the pharmaceutical companies are making from third and fourth jabs. Hitchens, a man who lived life to its fullest, might have asked the same questions, and might have faced the same firing squad.

I’m a big believer in looking into the past to understand our present. Millennials and the Gen Z groups are not always good at that, and as a man who will have to help shape culture with them as the Gen X and Baby Boomers begin phasing out, I will continue to look at Hitchens as my template for maintaining integrity and honesty. He was a great man. I mean, how could you not admire a man who in 2006 wrote in The New Yorker, “The four most overrated things in life are champagne, lobster, anal sex and picnics.”