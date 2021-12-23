Pictured: Santa Claus paid a special visit to the children and team at the No Limits for Deaf Children center in Oxnard to present the nonprofit with a community grant check for $50,000 on behalf of Dignity Health St. John’s Hospitals. Photo courtesy Angela Giacobbe/Ang Public Relations & Marketing, LLC

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

Christmas came a little early for No Limits for Deaf Children. On Tuesday, Dec. 14, Santa Claus made a special visit to the organization’s Oxnard location, bringing a $50,000 check in his sack. He had a helping hand from Dignity Health-St. John’s Regional Medical Center and St. John’s Hospital Camarillo, who provided the grant. The much-needed (and appreciated) funds will be used to offer essential auditory, speech, language and literacy programs to low-income, underserved deaf children.

Every year St. John’s hospitals provide grants to local nonprofit organizations whose efforts work towards building healthier communities. No Limits for Deaf Children is the only program of its kind in Ventura County, mitigating the need for families to travel out of the county for essential services.

