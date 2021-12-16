Pictured: Hon. Charles Robert McGrath. Photo submitted.

by Tim Pompey

tjpompey@gmai.com

The Honorable Charles Robert McGrath, a member of one of Ventura County’s most enduring families, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, following a lengthy illness. He was 84 years old.

His wife, Beverlee McGrath, remarked that he was “brilliant, and everybody always recognized it.” She added that he also had “an incredible sense of humor.”

His best friend, Jim Clark, recalled how he loved puns. “I would even call him on the bench when he had breaks between juries and such just to tell him some.”

McGrath was born in Oxnard on July 6, 1937, to George and Mary McGrath.

He attended Loyola Marymount University and eventually switched his major from pre-med to law. He received his J.D. in June 1963 and was admitted to the California Bar Association in 1964. McGrath had a long career practicing law, beginning in 1964 when he worked for Nordman, Cormany, Hair & Compton. In 1974, he was appointed as a Ventura County Municipal Judge. He was elected to the Ventura County Superior Court in 1978 and worked as a judge until his retirement in 1997.

His Superior Court colleagues, Justices Steve Perren and Kenneth Yegan, spoke highly of McGrath’s integrity while serving on the bench.

“He was a fundamentally decent human being,” said Perren.

“He was fiercely independent,” Yegan noted. “He called them the way he saw them. Whether he called it in favor of a criminal defendant didn’t make any difference. He was just following the law.”

His son, Dan, described his father as a fiercely honest man. “He never lost sight of his sense of honesty and his sense of decency at treating people. His faith and his honesty carried forth in his judgment.”

McGrath’s lifelong romance with Beverlee began in 1957, when Charles accompanied his family to a nightclub in San Juan Capistrano, where she was performing. They were married four years later in Tacoma, Washington, and had four children: Jack (John), Debbie, Dan and Bridget.

Beyond his professional career, McGrath was devoted to his family and had a passion for sports, horses and humor.

“He loved sports,” said Beverlee, “especially tennis, volleyball and basketball.”

Dan noted that McGrath also played football at Mater Dei High School and that the family often joined in volleyball games out at the ranch. In addition, his father was “a ribbon-winning horseback rider in some competitive events.”

McGrath also enjoyed vacationing with his wife and family.

“We had a timeshare in Cancun before Cancun became such a tourist area,” said Beverlee. “We would love going there and just hanging out at the beach. I was also an entertainer, and he would go with me when I traveled. We went all over the world — China, Japan, the Caribbean and Puerto Rico.”

Dan remembered how his father enjoyed planning family vacations.

“He would start talking in the spring about where we would go as a family for vacation, whether it was motorhome camping in Yosemite, or down to Mexico, or across the United States to Fishkill, New York.”

McGrath also enjoyed time with his friends, even if it meant occasionally rounding up heads of cattle. As friend Jim Clark recalled: “Even though he didn’t care much for it, I would take him up in the wilds of Ojai, and he would help me round up the cattle. He was always a good sport about it.”

McGrath had deep roots in Oxnard and Ventura County. His Ventura County family and their agricultural history can be traced back to the middle of the 19th century. He lived his entire life in his 100+-year-old house on the family ranch in Oxnard.

As Dan noted: “His devotion to family was not only to immediate family but also to the sheer volume of his cousins around Ventura County. Being born in a legacy family steeped in agriculture, his commitment to his cousins and this 500-acre plot of land was paramount.”