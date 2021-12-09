Dec. 9, 2021

First, it must be understood that Mr. Gilli has a large stake in the outcome of passing the Permanent Streamlining Ordinance (PSO). While Mr. Gilli’s statements are generally true, he has failed to tell the whole story and talked around several important aspects of what changes will take place.

Yes, minor façade changes as have gone through the ministerial process, but major façade changes have always gone to a reviewing body. Under the PSO all façade changes will be ministerial and taken away from the DRC whether they be painting the front of a small beauty salon to remodeling a 3-story hotel. The design review committee is a volunteer group of local architects that review the design of projects and represent the public. Also, by moving all of these changes to ministerial approval all public noticing and input is eliminated because a public hearing will not be held. Could this be why the public thinks of the PSO “as attempts to hide the development review process”? Mr. Gilli has stated at many meetings, that the DRC and HPC used to be problems, but no longer are and that the hold ups now are at city hall. It seems the PSO is trying to fix problems with the DRC and HPC that no longer exist.

This applies to signs in the city as well. The PSO will move all sign reviews to the Community Development Director, currently Mr. Gilli. We’ve seen what can happen when a sign change is granted by one person with the large sign at the Auto Mall that currently lights up Montalvo neighborhoods.

As for the DRC and HPC, yes some projects will still be heard by them, but they will only be recommending bodies under the PSO. This means that for the select projects they are allowed to review they will only make recommendations to the deciding body. These “recommendations” do not have to be followed by the deciding body, which in many cases will be the Community Development director. This is demonstrated in attachment B of the 11/3 PC agenda. In change item #61 it is stated that “staff will not be recommending City Council incorporate some of DRC’s recommendations.”

It was stated many times in your article that “developers” want these changes, but never mentioned what the public wants or expects from the PSO. Who are we making these changes for? Developers, many who are from out of town, or local citizens? It seems the community in Community Development is vanishing.

It is true that the city commissioned the Matrix report, but as of now, the highest priority item (out of 57 total recommendations) listed in the report is to develop objective design guidelines. These guidelines have not been started and don’t even have a scheduled date for working on them. The rest of the recommendations in the report rely on this item to be completed for those lesser priority items to be effective. Virtually all of the changes in the PSO that Mr. Gilli attributes directly to recommendations from the Matrix Report fall directly into this category of dependence.

Yes, many members of the public are against passing the PSO as written because it is flawed and developed with almost no working input from the reviewing bodies let alone the public. Many members of the public have become quite familiar with the Matrix Report and know with certainty that the PSO can and should be improved before implementation. Once it is in place the likelihood of changing it down the road is virtual nil. The changes proposed are a big deal and the ordinance needs to be right the first time.

Lastly, I feel it disheartening that you as a reporter would only interview one person and one that has a large stake in a particular outcome without getting input from those who may have a different position.