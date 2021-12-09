Dec. 9, 2021

First, it must be understood that Mr. Gilli has a large stake in the outcome of passing the Permanent Streamlining Ordinance (PSO).  While Mr. Gilli’s statements are generally true, he has failed to tell the whole story and talked around several important aspects of what changes will take place.
Yes, minor façade changes as have gone through the ministerial process, but major façade changes have always gone to a reviewing body.  Under the PSO all façade changes will be ministerial and taken away from the DRC whether they be painting the front of a small beauty salon to remodeling a 3-story hotel.  The design review committee is a volunteer group of local architects that review the design of projects and represent the public.  Also, by moving all of these changes to ministerial approval all public noticing and input is eliminated because a public hearing will not be held. Could this be why the public thinks of the PSO “as attempts to hide the development review process”?  Mr. Gilli has stated at many meetings, that the DRC and HPC used to be problems, but no longer are and that the hold ups now are at city hall.  It seems the PSO is trying to fix problems with the DRC and HPC that no longer exist.
This applies to signs in the city as well. The PSO will move all sign reviews to the Community Development Director, currently Mr. Gilli.  We’ve seen what can happen when a sign change is granted by one person with the large sign at the Auto Mall that currently lights up Montalvo neighborhoods.
As for the DRC and HPC, yes some projects will still be heard by them, but they will only be recommending bodies under the PSO.  This means that for the select projects they are allowed to review they will only make recommendations to the deciding body.  These “recommendations” do not have to be followed by the deciding body, which in many cases will be the Community Development director.  This is demonstrated in attachment B of the 11/3 PC agenda. In change item #61 it is stated that “staff will not be recommending City Council incorporate some of DRC’s recommendations.”
It was stated many times in your article that “developers” want these changes, but never mentioned what the public wants or expects from the PSO.  Who are we making these changes for?  Developers, many who are from out of town, or local citizens?  It seems the community in Community Development is vanishing. 
It is true that the city commissioned the Matrix report, but as of now, the highest priority item (out of 57 total recommendations) listed in the report is to develop objective design guidelines. These guidelines have not been started and don’t even have a scheduled date for working on them. The rest of the recommendations in the report rely on this item to be completed for those lesser priority items to be effective.  Virtually all of the changes in the PSO that Mr. Gilli attributes directly to recommendations from the Matrix Report fall directly into this category of dependence.
Yes, many members of the public are against passing the PSO as written because it is flawed and developed with almost no working input from the reviewing bodies let alone the public.  Many members of the public have become quite familiar with the Matrix Report and know with certainty that the PSO can and should be improved before implementation. Once it is in place the likelihood of changing it down the road is virtual nil.  The changes proposed are a big deal and the ordinance needs to be right the first time.
Lastly, I feel it disheartening that you as a reporter would only interview one person and one that has a large stake in a particular outcome without getting input from those who may have a different position.
 
Pete Freeman
Ventura County
 
Thank you for the article and for including links to the proposed ordinance changes and to the opposing petition.
However, the public does not want the current process maintained. We agree there needs to be improvements in the permitting process, but that it should be done in a non-rushed manner and with community input.
The Matrix Reports #1 recommendation was to write clear and concise Design Guidelines. After implementing the Design Guidelines, then work toward the other changes. As of this writing, the Design Guidelines have not been provided.
The first time this proposed Streamlined Ordinance was made available for public review was November 3, 2021. A mere one month review period for major changes to the Municipal Building Code, the Zoning Ordinance and the Permit Process.
Gilli makes it sound like it’s minor administrational changes. A lot of it also changes the building code itself. One example is removing the 180 foot maximum building width on planned developments in the Coastal Zone. This change alone will allow for massive monolithic structures, currently not allowed. There are numerous building code changes like this in the ordinance. They seem small if you don’t understand, but when a 300 foot long, 52 foot tall mega structure pops up on Seaward & Harbor, it will be all to clear what it means. Sadly, that will be too late. 
The article left the major building code changes out. That’s a big part of it.
Regarding, “An appeal can still be filed and heard by the city council.”
With a 10 day notice for a hearing date to study a project, and a 10 day window to appeal a project, there is hardly time to build a decent appeal.
Currently, large development projects are only required to post an onsite notice of the project description and hearing date 10 days prior to a hearing.
These projects have been on file with the City for months, if not years while the applicant performs traffic studies, soil reports, EIR’s, etc. 
The public has long argued for posted descriptions when a project is submitted to notify neighbors in a timely manner.

The article states, “..public notification would be mandated rather than a “courtesy” and would require that a notice be mailed to all property owners within 300 feet of a project site.” 300 feet is far too small of an area to properly notice the public of large developments. We have requested 1000 feet from each property line for notices. We have requested story poles for projects requiring height variances or buildings exceeding 30 feet in height which could block coastal public views. Our requests have fallen on deaf ears.

The public understands streamlining the process is necessary.
Many of us do not agree with the sweeping changes as proposed and the rush to vote on these changes that will severely impact the character of our coastal town for decades to come.
Last but not least, if the developers are complaining about the lengthy process and choosing not to develop here, then please explain all the large developments that are currently being built, are in the review pipeline, those approved & waiting to be built, and those recently completed?
Examples: Portside Ventura Harbor, Coastline Ventura Apartments, Mar Y Cel at Thompson & Ventura Avenue, … Here is the link to all developments in Ventura. https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?hl=en&mid=1xnAw7sjhtCsnpCMODfpItdnsMwtVFLe_&ll=34.276609300230575%2C-119.29089422141622&z=16
 
Can we please just take the time to create the Design Guidelines first and involve the Community for the ordinances that the Community Development Director serves?
 
Amy Cherrie
Ventura
RE: Rittenhouse
In regards to Paul Moonjean’s (“Purple is the New Party: Bringing down the Rittenhouse,” Dec. 1, 2021) claim that Rittenhouse’s victims were “awful people”, I would assert that they weren’t any more or less awful than most troubled young people in today’s society, (including Rittenhouse who actually murdered 2 people and maimed another), and didn’t deserve to be killed.
There is no evidence that the backgrounds of the three victims — Anthony Huber, Joseph Rosenbaum and Gaige Grosskreutz — had anything to do with the clashes that led to the deaths of Huber and Rosenbaum and the wounding of Grosskreutz.Although the victims had either a troubled childhood or young adulthood or both, especially in the case of Rosenbaum who was systematically molested, they are the victims of a shooting, and as far as it is known, their past legal records have no bearing on them being shot during a protest.

Allen Chinn
Ventura