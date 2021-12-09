Thank you for the article and for including links to the proposed ordinance changes and to the opposing petition.
However, the public does not want the current process maintained. We agree there needs to be improvements in the permitting process, but that it should be done in a non-rushed manner and with community input.
The Matrix Reports #1 recommendation was to write clear and concise Design Guidelines. After implementing the Design Guidelines, then work toward the other changes. As of this writing, the Design Guidelines have not been provided.
The first time this proposed Streamlined Ordinance was made available for public review was November 3, 2021. A mere one month review period for major changes to the Municipal Building Code, the Zoning Ordinance and the Permit Process.
Gilli makes it sound like it’s minor administrational changes. A lot of it also changes the building code itself. One example is removing the 180 foot maximum building width on planned developments in the Coastal Zone. This change alone will allow for massive monolithic structures, currently not allowed. There are numerous building code changes like this in the ordinance. They seem small if you don’t understand, but when a 300 foot long, 52 foot tall mega structure pops up on Seaward & Harbor, it will be all to clear what it means. Sadly, that will be too late.
The article left the major building code changes out. That’s a big part of it.
Regarding, “An appeal can still be filed and heard by the city council.”
With a 10 day notice for a hearing date to study a project, and a 10 day window to appeal a project, there is hardly time to build a decent appeal.
Currently, large development projects are only required to post an onsite notice of the project description and hearing date 10 days prior to a hearing.
These projects have been on file with the City for months, if not years while the applicant performs traffic studies, soil reports, EIR’s, etc.
The public has long argued for posted descriptions when a project is submitted to notify neighbors in a timely manner.
The article states, “..public notification would be mandated rather than a “courtesy” and would require that a notice be mailed to all property owners within 300 feet of a project site.” 300 feet is far too small of an area to properly notice the public of large developments. We have requested 1000 feet from each property line for notices. We have requested story poles for projects requiring height variances or buildings exceeding 30 feet in height which could block coastal public views. Our requests have fallen on deaf ears.
The public understands streamlining the process is necessary.
Many of us do not agree with the sweeping changes as proposed and the rush to vote on these changes that will severely impact the character of our coastal town for decades to come.
Last but not least, if the developers are complaining about the lengthy process and choosing not to develop here, then please explain all the large developments that are currently being built, are in the review pipeline, those approved & waiting to be built, and those recently completed?
Can we please just take the time to create the Design Guidelines first and involve the Community for the ordinances that the Community Development Director serves?
RE: Rittenhouse
In regards to Paul Moonjean’s (“Purple is the New Party: Bringing down the Rittenhouse
,” Dec. 1, 2021) claim that Rittenhouse’s victims were “awful people”, I would assert that they weren’t any more or less awful than most troubled young people in today’s society, (including Rittenhouse who actually murdered 2 people and maimed another), and didn’t deserve to be killed.
There is no evidence that the backgrounds of the three victims — Anthony Huber, Joseph Rosenbaum and Gaige Grosskreutz — had anything to do with the clashes that led to the deaths of Huber and Rosenbaum and the wounding of Grosskreutz.Although the victims had either a troubled childhood or young adulthood or both, especially in the case of Rosenbaum who was systematically molested, they are the victims of a shooting, and as far as it is known, their past legal records have no bearing on them being shot during a protest.