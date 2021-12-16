by Kimberly Rivers

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko has determined that the officer-involved shooting death of Javier Magaña on Nov. 5, 2020, was justified and Ventura Police Officer Juaquin Ortega acted within the law when he discharged his weapon.

The shooting followed a vehicle pursuit that began in Oxnard and ended in Ventura. Magaña was pronounced dead at the scene on Harbor Boulevard, a few blocks east of Seaward Avenue, in Ventura.

In the days after the incident community members protested at the corner of Seaward and Harbor, calling the shooting an “extrajudicial” killing in that a suspect wanted in connection with crimes was not provided with due process, and instead actions of law enforcement led to the events that culminated in Magaña’s death.

The results of the investigation and report made by the Ventura County District Attorney’s office (VCDA) found the shooting a “justifiable homicide” and no charges will be filed in the matter. Ortega’s actions were found to be “reasonable” in that the officer “honestly and reasonably believed that he and others were in imminent threat of death or great bodily injury,” and that “the immediate use of deadly force was necessary to defend himself and others against the danger posed” by Magaña, who was armed.

The investigation included a review of over 500 pages of reports, more than 30 hours of audio and video recordings and over 500 photographs.

The final VCDA report was released to the public on Dec. 9, 2021. The body camera footage of the incident was released in November 2020 by the Ventura Police Department.

“I’m not going back to prison.”



Magaña was a suspect in a gang-related shooting on Oct. 12, 2020. As part of an investigation into that shooting, Oxnard Police Department had placed a court-authorized tracking device on a car belonging to Amber Donovan, Magaña’s fiance, who was living with him in Thousand Oaks.

Donovan told investigators after his death that Magaña had “told her multiple times he was not going back to prison” and that he had said, “I’m not gonna go spend life in prison and do the things I have to do in prison.”

On the night of the Nov. 5 shooting, Magaña was in Donovan’s car. He was going to pick her up from the restaurant where she worked after her shift. According to her statements to police, Magaña called her at about 7:22 p.m. while being pursued by police on the freeway in Ventura.

Donovan told officers Magaña again told her during that phone conversation, “I’m not going back to prison.”

Richard Navarro was the passenger in the car. The two had a “loaded handgun and more than 18 grams of methamphetamine” with them in the vehicle. The VCDA report states that evidence exists showing Navarro and Magaña were members of an Oxnard-based gang.The report does not, however, provide that evidence.

Investigation details deadly incident

The pursuit from Oxnard to Ventura ranged from slow speeds to well over 70 miles an hour on Highway 101 and surface streets. Magaña drove through red lights and stop signs in his attempt to evade multiple police vehicles. At one point the car slowed and Navarro got out and fled on foot.

Magaña drove over a deployed spike strip, damaging the car’s tires, ultimately causing him to lose control of the car, which came to a stop on Harbor. Magaña got out and fled on foot, heading east away from the now stopped car driven by Officer Ortega.

Ortega exited his patrol vehicle and gave the command to the K-9 dog to leave the car. The dog, however, never left the car and the investigation did not determine if a remote-operated door opener used to allow the dog to leave the car malfunctioned.

Body camera footage shows that as Ortega pursues him, Magaña is seen tripping and a shot is heard from Magaña’s gun. According to the report, “Magaña held a loaded handgun as he fled. He tripped and stumbled, and his weapon fired a single shot.” The gun malfunctioned and the spent cartridge of the bullet was not discharged from the gun, preventing the gun from being fired again. The report found it unlikely that either Magaña or Ortega knew the gun could not fire again at that point.

The report described Magaña’s gun as a “ghost gun,” a common name of a mostly plastic firearm that is generally purchased in pieces and assembled. It has no serial number and cannot be traced.

Magaña, who was in a seated position, repositioned after the first shot into a kneeling position and pointed his weapon at Officer Ortega, who then fired three times. Magaña attempted to stand up, turned away from Ortega and tried to run away, but stumbled. After falling, he got up and moved away along the curb, with Ortega following him.

The body camera footage went on to show that Officer Ortega ordered Magaña to “stop moving” after Ortega had fired his weapon 7 times. (2)

After pointing the weapon at Officer Ortega, Magaña left his gun on the ground. As Ortega approached Magaña, the officer informed the other officers now approaching that Magaña’s gun was behind him on the ground.

Officers handcuffed Magaña and then administered first aid until paramedics arrived. The ambulance could not access the site, and officers had to move Magaña.

The investigation was unable to locate any of the bullets at the scene, although seven police casings were found.

The VCDA report stated that an autopsy performed by Dr. Christopher Young, Chief Medical Examiner with the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office, found Magaña suffered from three gunshot wounds. One shot in his upper chest entered from the front of his torso. A second shot entered Magaña’s lower back. The third shot struck his right hand. Two bullets were recovered from Magaña’s body.

The forensic reports determined that two bullets “fired by Ortega struck Magaña.” The third shot suffered by Magaña could not be definitively sourced; however, no other officer fired their weapon. The forensic reports also found high levels of methamphetamine in Magaña’s body. His blood contained 5,300 nanograms per milliliter of the illegal drug. Levels of 200-600 ng/mL can cause violent or irrational behavior.

Surveillance footage was obtained from all businesses in the immediate area and none of the footage recorded the shooting.

Justifiable homicide

By definition a homicide is “the killing of one human being by another, either lawfully or unlawfully.” The term includes murder and manslaughter as well as “excusable and justifable homicide,” which, as stated in the report, “are lawful” killings. Criminal laws dictate when a homicide is justifiable, commonly seen in cases of self-defense.

But it also applies when a person, such as a police officer, commits homicide in an effort to stop “any attempt to murder any person, or to commit a felony, or to do some great bodily injury upon any person.” (Penal Code Section 197)(1)

In addition, California Criminal Code 505 lays out the three tests that together must be used by juries to determine whether a killing shall be deemed lawful, or justified, as in the case of self defense. First, the shooter had to “reasonably” believe that either they or someone else “was in imminent danger of being killed or suffering great bodily injury.” This includes rape, being maimed or robbed. Next, the person who committed homicide believed “the immediate use of deadly force was necessary to defend against that danger.” Finally, the level of force used was “no more force than was reasonably necessary to defend against the danger.”

As stated in the report, “Police officers may use deadly force only when necessary in defense of human life. In determining whether deadly force is necessary, officers shall evaluate each situation in light of the particular circumstances of each case, and shall use other available resources and techniques if reasonably safe and feasible to an objectively reasonable officer.” (Penal Code § 835a(a)(1)

The benefit of “hindsight” is not applicable in determining whether the act was reasonable self defense, and information understood after the fact may not pertain, such as the knowledge in this case that Magaña’s gun couldn’t fire after the first shot.

The VCDA report pointed to the remaining rounds in Ortega’s weapon as evidence that he used an appropriate level of force for the situation.

Retreat or Stand Your Ground?



California is a “Stand Your Ground” state. This means that a person, including a police officer, is not required to retreat from, desist or otherwise attempt to de-escalate a situation where they believe they are at risk, or another person is at risk of great bodily harm.

In contrast, in dozens of states where retreat is required, a person has a “duty” to and must retreat if they can do so safely.

The VCDA report states this clearly: “A police officer need not retreat or desist from their efforts by reason of the resistance or threatened resistance of the person being arrested.” (Penal Code section 835a(d).(1)

Some legal scholars, however, question whether police officers should have the duty to use deadly force when an option to safely retreat exists. In an article from May 2021, Matthew Oliver of Harvard Law School writes that the permission granted to police officers to use deadly force in cases of self defense, “rather than abandon[ing] an attempt to enforce the law…effectively expands the set of law enforcement goals that police may use deadly force to achieve.” Oliver argues against law enforcement officers having this expanded permission, instead showing the duty to retreat should exist. (3)

Oliver states, “The argument is moral and philosophical rather than legal. It is not an argument about what the law is but about what it ought to be.”

