PICTURED: Bring home the tikka, fry it up in a pan: Preparing chicken tikka masala from the Fresh Curry Chefs meal kit at home. All photos by N. Lackey Shaffer

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

Fresh Curry Chefs

33 N. Lewis Road, Camarillo

805-384-8066

www.freshcurrychefs.com

$13-15 for meal kits; $3-20 for restaurant-prepared food

I love Indian food, and there was a time when I’d even cook it occasionally. Yamuna Devi’s The Best of Lord Krishna’s Cuisine has been a faithful companion since my college days. More recently, however, it’s been collecting dust on my cookbook shelf, and I tend to leave curries, saag, korma and other South Asian delights to the experts.

Googling around for Indian food one day, I came across Fresh Curry Chefs in Camarillo — and was surprised to find, prominently placed on the website, meal kits ready to cook at home. “Designed by us, made by you” was an intriguing concept, so I thought I’d give it a try.

Fresh Curry Chefs will deliver in the Camarillo area; everyone else will have to pick it up. But ordering online is pretty easy: Just click on the “Order Meal Kits” tab from the home page, and off you go! Availability varies each week, but usually you’ll find the ever-popular chicken tikka masala and chicken vindaloo on the menu, as well as rice dishes like biryani and a variety of vegetarian and vegan specialities. Less comprehensive than most Indian restaurants (there are no samosas or kebabs, for example), but it’s still a pretty good selection.

We ended up ordering several items, just as we would if we were dining out: chicken tikka masala (a family favorite), vegetable korma, saag chole and vegetable biryani.

Arriving to pick up my order, I noticed that the space is small but clean and well organized. There are few tables, but plenty of customers coming and going for takeout. I had placed my order well ahead of time, but it was a good 15 or 20 minutes before my kits were ready . . . although I did end up adding a few servings of naan to my order, which might account for the delay. Waiting aside, the people behind the counter were very friendly and helpful, and excited to show me just what I was getting into with these ready-to-cook collections.

Indian food, with its elaborate sauces and variety of spices, can be intimidating for the unfamiliar cook. But Fresh Curry Chefs could not make it simpler. Each kit is a tidy little box filled with all the meats, vegetables, sauces and seasonings required to prepare the meal at home. There are even little containers of oil or ghee, for sauteing, and chile paste, for achieving that ideal spice level. A helpful recipe card provides step-by-step instructions, and every container is labeled by number so you know exactly what to add, when. Pretty easy for even a novice.

If you enjoy cooking but hate all the slicing, dicing and other prep work, Fresh Curry Chefs is definitely for you. Those boring and time-consuming tasks are done: The meat and veg are chopped and seasoned, the sauces freshly made and prepared to perfection, etc. You get to do the fun stuff: heating up the skillet, hearing that satisfying sizzle as you tip something into the pan, frying garlic, onions and spices as they release their mouthwatering aromas. My 12-year-old son was more than happy to help make dinner under these conditions! Serving these creations from your own cookware rather than takeout boxes is a treat. Not homemade, but close to it.

Oh, and every meal includes a nice, big bag of basmati rice — parboiled, so all it needs is a few minutes in a pot with a little water to be served hot, fresh and fluffy with your entree. Having ordered four meal kits, I had mountains of the stuff, so I saved a few bags for some easy dinners later in the week.

The proof is in the pudding, as they say, and flavor-wise, I had almost nothing to complain about. The tikka was absolutely delicious; creamy and rich and flavorful, with hunks of chicken breast meat that were deliciously seasoned and retained all their moisture. I loved the saag chole, made with chickpeas cooked in a thick spinach stew — and Fresh Curry Chefs’ version has no cream, cheese or butter, so it’s lighter than you might expect. With all that basmati rice (which was perfect, by the way), we definitely didn’t need the biryani, but it was so pretty, with its bits of vegetables, cilantro and saffron oil (to be poured over the final dish) . . . fragrant and aromatic. Naan, of course, is always a crowd pleaser.

The vegetable korma was the only item that was less than stellar. This is probably my favorite Indian dish; I love the mix of spices and the satiny sauce bathing the potatoes, peas, carrots and other veg. Maybe I didn’t cook it right; maybe the sauce or recipe needs tweaking. Either way, this korma was somewhat dry, and lacked the smooth texture and heady spice that I have come to expect from the dish. I wouldn’t order it again.

But everything else? In a heartbeat! I’d happily cook up some more tikka and saag, and I would love to try the dal and vindaloo. If I wanted to have a “nice” meal without going out, going nuts in the kitchen, or having a million dishes to clean, I’d order these meal kits in a hurry.

Curry in a hurry, that tastes like it was simmered for hours: That’s Fresh Curry Chefs in a nutshell. All the flavor, a fraction of the work, and designed to be enjoyed at home. My thanks to the chefs for developing such an easy, fun and rewarding culinary adventure in a box.