by Alan Sculley, Last Word Features

It’s been a particularly prolific year for holiday albums — so much so that I’ll stop the introduction here to save space and just get right to reviewing the albums themselves.

THE HEADLINERS

Kelly Clarkson

When Christmas Comes Around…

Clarkson’s second holiday album opens with a real show stopper — “Merry Christmas Baby” (one of seven Clarkson co-writes on the album, not the familiar R&B standard) that disguises some thorny emotions within a richly soulful melody that shows why Clarkson’s singing wowed judges all those years ago on American Idol. The song signals that When Christmas Comes Around… is anything but the typical holiday album. Clarkson has quipped that it’s a breakup holiday album (she, of course, recently went through a highly publicized divorce), and that describes songs like light-hearted “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)” or the more serious big ballad “Merry Christmas (To The One I Used To Know)” — two of the other strong originals on the album. But Clarkson also includes some familiar upbeat material, such as “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” “Santa Baby” and “Jingle Bell Rock.” Whatever the songs, they often come with full orchestration and plenty of studio polish, yet don’t sound overproduced. Now with two stellar holiday albums to her credit, fans will be ready whenever another Clarkson Christmas album comes around again.

Pistol Annies

Hell of a Holiday

Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley put their stamp on the holidays with their distinctive blend of country, rock, soul and even a little gospel. Ten of the 13 songs on Hell of a Holiday are originals, which in itself gives the album its own musical character. And of course, the Pistol Annies bring the sass and humor that has helped define their three excellent non-holiday albums, but there’s also tenderness and emotional depth on songs like “The Only Thing I Wanted” and “Believing.”

Norah Jones

I Dream of Christmas

Jones’ first holiday foray is the relaxed effort one would expect. But that doesn’t mean it’s boring. On “White Christmas,” for instance, her sprightly piano parts put some fizz into the song. And while Jones slows the already ambling tempo of “Christmas Don’t Be Late” (yes, the song by Alvin and the Chipmunks), she gives the song some punch with some rather bold horn parts. In addition to such familiar tunes, I Dream of Christmas features five originals, and they provide some highlights on this winter warmer of a holiday album.

THE BEST

Morgan James

A Very Magnetic Christmas

Originals like “I Wanna Know” and “Long As I Got You” are standouts, but James also absolutely transforms “Do You Hear What I Hear,” “O Holy Night” and other standards into her signature sound that’s bluesy and soulful with some jazzy swing. And oh yes, she sings the hell out of these songs. This is my pick for best 2021 Christmas album.

Amanda Shires

For Christmas

The talented songwriter/violinist delivers one of the year’s best holiday albums. For Christmas encompasses pop, soul, rock and folk with effortlessly melodic (mostly) original tunes and creative subject matter (“Gone For Christmas” and “A Real Tree This Year” being prime examples).

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly’s Christmas Train

The year’s most ambitious holiday album belongs to the accomplished songwriter Paul Kelly, who assembled 22 songs from across centuries and countries, some familiar, some obscure, to create a holiday album that’s charming, reverential to irreverent, very diverse and entertaining.

OTHER WORTHY RELEASES

G. Love

Coming Back Home For Christmas

Love brings his unique mix of blues, rap, soul and rock to 10 original holiday songs that set a rootsy, good-time mood on this refreshing holiday album.

Hiss Golden Messenger

O Come All Ye Faithful

Singer/songwriter M.C. Taylor has crafted an inventive, introspective and soulful, folk-centric holiday album that includes three fine original songs, three reinvented standards and inspired covers of songs by Creedence Clearwater Revival, Spiritualized and Woody Guthrie.

Steve Wariner

Feels Like Christmas Time

The country singer/songwriter’s new holiday album is largely a low-key and highly successful affair, as his version of “Silent Night,” the rustic original “Christmas In Your Arms” and instrumental take on “It Came Upon A Midnight Clear” show Wariner needs little more than his acoustic guitar to make a song sing.

Steve Perry

The Season

Perry’s voice sounds a bit grainier on The Season than it did during his days fronting Journey, as he croons eight Christmas classics. But it’s the added backing vocals on “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” the Motown-ish treatment of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” and the playful reworking of “Silver Bells” that elevate this album.

New Found Glory

December’s Here

The veteran band puts some cheery hooks into the season with 10 originals that offer a humorous and fond look at the Christmas holidays. The songs lean more to the pop side of New Found Glory’s pop-punk sound, but they’re plenty energetic and catchy.

Vitamin String Quartet

It Feels Like Christmas

Looking for a little forward-looking classical? There’s plenty to like about VSQ’s instrumental holiday album, It Feels Like Christmas.

Kat Edmonson

Holiday Swingin’ (A Kat Edmonson Christmas Vol. 1)

With these jazzy piano-based arrangements, Edmonson brings plenty of swing and pep to this collection of holiday standards like “Oh Little Town of Bethlehem,” “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” and “Jingle Bell Rock.” That said, her mousy vocal tune may not be for everyone.

We Banjo 3

A Winter Wonderful

The members of this four-piece string band — featuring banjo, fiddle, mandolin and guitar — from Galway, Ireland pluck and bow their way through a mix of holiday standards (they’re OK) and originals (they’re better, with “Christmas In Prison” taking this year’s prize for most creative holiday subject matter).

Alejandro Fuentes

Soulful Christmas

More pop than soul, this is a buoyant and enjoyable holiday effort.