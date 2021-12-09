PICTURED: Catch Ventura County Ballet’s The Nutcracker at the Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center Dec. 11-12.

by Emily Dodi and Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

Happy Holidays! The yuletide greeting has never held greater sentiment, and when it comes to memorable holiday events, Ventura County offers something for everyone. However you choose to celebrate the season, be sure to check each event’s updated COVID-19 information before you go. Ho ho ho!

CONCERTS

The San Fernando Symphony Orchestra, featuring pianists Michelle Bi and David Pinto, will perform excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker Suite, Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concert #2,” and the world premiere performance of Domine’s “Symphony #2 in D minor.” Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Scherr Forum Theater at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks; www.sfvysymphony.com.

Have a blue Christmas with “Doc the Halls: Holiday Blues” at NAMBA Performing Arts Space in Downtown Ventura. Doc Ventura hosts the variety show featuring the Holiday Blues Band and special guests Donna Lynn Caskey (aka The Banjo Gal), singer/songwriter Jayden Secor, reggae artist Jacob Marquez and jazz guitarist Hans Ottsen. The event pleasantly coincides with Ventura’s Wine Walk. (Saturday, Dec. 11, www.nambaarts.com/doc-the-halls-holiday-blues-2/.)

The following day, on Sunday, Dec. 12, the Annual Christmas Concert will be held at the Community Center Auditorium in Camarillo. The Camarillo Community Band, made up entirely of volunteer musicians, will play a variety of Christmas songs in a festive concert that’s perfect for the whole family . . . and absolutely free. www.pvrpd.org/community-band

Christmas Magic continues at Moorpark’s High Street Art Center. A mix of theater, concert and community celebration, cast members from past productions return to the stage to sing songs and tell tales about the holiday season. Audiences of all ages are invited to “soak in the spirit of the season with music, stories, magic, kids and fun.” Through Dec. 12 at High Street Art Center, highstreetartscenter.com/shows/christmas-magic-2021/.

Ventura College hosts a Winter Celebration Concert, a music festival presented by the Department of Performing Arts. Food trucks will be available, and attendees are encouraged to come early to find a picnic spot on the grass. Performers include the VC Chorus and Singers, the college’s symphony orchestra, the jazz band and more. Dec. 11-12; tickets must be purchased online: www.venturacollege.edu/events/winter-celebration-concert-dec-11-12.

No holiday playlist is complete without José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad.” On Sunday, Dec. 19, Feliciano and his band will perform the hit holiday song and much more in “Celebrating the Holidays” at the Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center. www.ticketmaster.com/jose-feliciano-oxnard-california-12-192021/event/09005B55F3A0CCB6

DANCE

Internationally acclaimed dancer Aaron Smyth joins the Ventura County Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker. Featuring new choreography and costumes, the holiday favorite will be performed at an all-new venue: the Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center in Camarillo. (Dec. 11-12, https://www.venturacountyballet.com)

That’s not the only Nutcracker tripping the light fantastic this season. Head to the Bank of America Performing Arts Center to see Tiler Peck and Gonzalo Garcia, stars of New York City Ballet, who will join Pacific Festival Ballet in their production of The Nutcracker at the Fred Kavli Theatre. (Dec. 18-19, bapacthousandoaks.com/show_detail.php?id=855.)

For something different, leave the realm of the Snow Queen behind for a trip to Ireland (in spirit, at least). Starring world champion dancers Tyler Schwartz and Emily MacConnell, An Irish Christmas features “superb dancing, singing and Irish traditional music celebrating the international spirit of the holiday season.” (Dec. 16-17, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, bapacthousandoaks.com/an-irish-christmas.)

Also at BAPAC: the circus.A Magical Cirque Christmas, that is, which returns to the Fred Kavli Theatre for one night only on Tuesday, Dec. 28. “A comedic, musical and magic-filled time travel journey of the holidays through the years,” A Magical Cirque Christmas includes “dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists accompanied by your favorite holiday music performed live.” bapacthousandoaks.com/show_detail.php?id=834

THEATRE

For one night only, revel in a hilarious and original Christmas show offered up by the California Shakespeare Company. King Hamlet’s Christmas Carol makes its world premiere on Saturday, Dec. 11. The play features a small theater company trying to come up with a production that will please everyone: the producers, the audience, the patrons. The results are lots of laughs and Christmas cheer. This spirited comedy will be at the Hillcrest Center for the Arts, hillcrestarts.com.

Up in Ojai, the Ojai Art Center Theater presents its theatrical salute to the season, Our Home for the Holidays Dec. 10-12. Talented performers from ages 6 to 70+ will come together to entertain audiences. In addition, there will be special celebrations honoring local musician Dianne Miller (Dec. 10) and the Renaissance vocal group Ojai Madrigali (Dec. 11). A good time should be had by all, but if you need more reason to check it out, know that proceeds will benefit The Humane Society of Ventura County and Help of Ojai. Organizers encourage attendees to bring canned goods for donation to Help of Ojai, and a $10 suggested donation per person is suggested . . . but feel free to donate what you can. For reservations, call 805-640-8797. For more information, visit ojaiact.org.

SPECIAL EVENTS

America’s Teaching Zoo at Moorpark College roars into the season with Wild Lights and Disco Nights! During December, the zoo is offering a special after dark event where guests can walk through a sparkling disco ball forest, see the canopy of lights near Ira the Lion’s den and enjoy the interactive light wall in the Arctic Vibes section. Wild Lights and Disco Nights takes place 6-8:30 p.m.weekends through Dec. 11, and every day Dec. 16-23. Tickets: $7-$11; free for children 2 and under. Advanced tickets recommended: zoo.moorparkcollege.edu.

Ventura Harbor Village wishes everyone SEAson’s greetings with a December full of lights, fun and celebration. Shop local vendors, see live reindeer and frolic in the snow during the Winter Wonderland and Holiday Marketplace (Dec. 11), hit the water for the annual Santa Paddle (Dec. 11) or take in the festive extravaganza of the Parade of Lights (Dec. 17-18). There’s even more in store, so check out the full list of merry moments at www.venturaharborvillage.com.

Oxnard celebrates the holidays in a big way, with a slew (sleigh?) of holiday happenings. Visitors can drive through the festively lit and decorated historic houses on Christmas Tree Lane (F and G Streets, between 5th and Palm). Plaza Park boasts Ventura County’s tallest Christmas tree, and then there’s the 12th Annual Gingerbread House Exhibit and Oxnard’s annual Christmas Parade. For more information visit, visitoxnard.com/oxnard-holidays/.

On Dec. 11, Channel Islands will be the setting for two beloved holiday traditions. First, the Channel Islands Maritime Museum hosts the Holiday Lighting of the Tall Ship Mast, followed by the Channel Islands Harbor’s Parade of Lights. This year’s theme is “Jingle Jungle,” with boats “decked out based on their favorite holiday tunes.” More at www.channelislandsharbor.org/events-festivals/.

Camarillo hosts its annual Christmas parade on Dec. 11, beginning at 10 a.m. at Temple Avenue and ending at the Camarillo Community Center. Featured highlights include marching bands, floats, classic cars, horses and, of course, an appearance by Santa Claus. Santa’s Village will be open following the parade. www.pvrpd.org/christmas-parade

Camp Candy Cane, hosted by Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast, transforms Camp Arnaz (located off Highway 33 in Ventura) into a “whimsical wonderland of caroling, decorative lights, 12-foot candy canes, crafts, marshmallow roasting, pictures with Santa, holiday horses, live entertainment, and more.” Dec. 10-11, 17-18, 4-9 p.m., girlscoutsccc.org/campcandycanetix.

More than “one million twinkling lights and real snow will turn the Ventura County Fairgrounds into a winter wonderland.” From the creators of Concerts in Your Car, the Snow N Glow Holiday Festival is a “stroll-through holiday lights event … offering a symphony of sight and sound.” Activities include a 100-foot-long snow-covered hill for snowtubing, a dedicated snow play area, personal igloos for rent and more. Through Jan. 2, www.snownglow.com.

December is Holiday Makers Month at the Ojai Community Farmers Market. Every Thursday from 3 to 7pm, the Chaparral Courtyard in Downtown Ojai transforms into a festive market filled with lights, live music, and sixty vendors including local makers, bakers, food artisans and farmers. A designated kid’s area will have story time, sing-alongs and other activities. Some of the local musicians that will be performing include Moishe Circus, Ted Lennon, Fire on the Mountain, Alan Thornhill and Natalie Gelman. “It’s going to be magical.” www.ojaicommunityfarmersmarket.com

This is just a selection of the wonderful ways to enjoy the season in Ventura County. Here’s hoping you have the best holiday ever, no matter how you celebrate.