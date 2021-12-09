LIGHT UP OUR LANDMARK TREES and CAN-TREE DISPLAY | Friday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m. Gather in downtown Ventura for this 80 year old tradition of lighting the Mission Trees. Community choir singing opens the event at 6 p.m., followed by Ventura Mayor Sofia Rubalcava and Fr. Tom Elewaut, providing a welcome to Santa Claus, who will light the trees. Ventura might see some snow! The twin Mission Trees, planted in 1880, were designated as Millennium Trees by the State of California and the U.S. Government in 2000. Gather in front of the Mission Basilica San Buenaventura at Figueroa Plaza and in Mission Park. Bring your chairs and blankets. CAN-Trees that have been sponsored and built by local residents and businesses will be on display in the plaza. Pictured: Past year’s event in Downtown Ventura. Photo courtesy of Visit Ventura.

THURSDAY

FOOD SHARE 10TH ANNUAL CAN-TREE FOOD DRIVE | Trees on display all day. Food Share, Ventura County’s largest hunger-relief organization, is bringing this popular community event back for the holidays! The Can-Tree Food Drive brings individuals, families, and local businesses together to collect and build hundreds of canned food “trees” is Food Share’s biggest food and fund drive of the year and is a critical source of food for the thousands of people still struggling with food insecurity in Ventura County. Collect and build or buy and build. Details online. Figueroa Plaza, Downtown Ventura. www.foodshare.com/cantree

COFFEE WITH A COP | 8-10 a.m. An opportunity for community members to sit down with a Ventura city police officer and give feedback, ask questions and just get to know your local law enforcement officer. The annual holiday toy drive is underway so bring a new, unwrapped toy! Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, 1780 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura.

THE SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB | 11:30 a.m. Local women’s club luncheon meeting. This month’s program will be a Holiday Music and Cookie Sale. Visitors and prospective members are welcome. RSVP to 805-469-5059 or patti.dizazzo@gmail.com. Club house, 5380 Bell Street, Somis.

POINSETTIA AWARDS | 3:30-5 p.m. FREE online ceremony. An annual awards events hosted by the Ventura Chamber of Commerce to recognize hometown heroes that help make Ventura a better place for all. After the online ceremony and in person reception will be held at Ventura City Hall, 5:30-7:30, $40 for chamber members, $50 non-members. Register online at: http://ventura.chambermaster.com/events

LEARN THE ART OF FRAMING ART | 6 p.m. Framing is an art in and of itself. Just as a good frame choice can greatly enhance the appearance of a work of art, a poor frame choice can drastically diminish a work. The Art of Framing Art with Chuck Mitchell, founder and president of The FrameStore, who will share tips on what to consider — including proportion, materials, design and presentation — when choosing a custom frame. $12. Free for members. California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks, 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, 2 nd Level, Thousand Oaks. www.cmato.org

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS | Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m. (Sunday show at 2 p.m.) A variety show with holiday cheer. Come experience a community celebration with musical entertainment and more from local performers. Bring canned food for the Help of Ojai food drive. $10 suggested donation. 805-640-8798. Ojai Art Center Theater, 113 S. Montgomery Street, Ojai. www.OjaiACT.com

JAZZ COLLECTIVE | 7:30 p.m. California Lutheran University student Jazz Ensemble will perform standards and modern classics. Conducted by Uziel Colón. Free. Vaccination required. 805-493-3306. California Lutheran University, Preus-Brandt Forum, 135 Chapel Lane, Thousand Oaks. www.callutheran.edu/music

FRIDAY

SPARK OF LOVE TOY DRIVE | 7:30 – 9 a.m. The Ventura Chamber of Commerce is hosting this toy collection location as part of the Spark of Love Toy Drive. Bring an unwrapped toy for a child or teen. Pacific View Mall (near Red Robin), 3301 E. Main Street, Ventura.

MARIACHI ENSEMBLE CONCERT | 7:30 p.m. FREE. The California Lutheran University Mariachi Ensemble will perform classic songs from the mariachi repertoire, conducted by Rocio Marrón. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination is required. Samuelson Chapel, 165 Chapel Lane, Thousand Oaks.

SATURDAY

WRITERS’ FESTIVAL | 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 11-12 – FREE Local featured writers will be selling their books, signing their books, and doing readings at this bi-annual Writers Festival. Workshops for writers. All things writing. Hosted by WRITERS| Ventura. E.P. Foster Library, 651 E. Main Street, Ventura. www.writersventura.com

STORYTIME AT THE MUSEUM | 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. This week’s story theme is family.. Come to the library for this free, fun event. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. www.venturamuseum.org

WINTER WONDERLAND AND HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE | 12-4 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus are expected to make an appearance so have your camera ready for the perfect holiday photo op. Crafts for the kids, great holiday shopping and don’t forget the real live reindeer. Carolers will be onsite singing festive holiday songs. Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura.

THE NUTCRACKER | Dec. 11, 2 and 7 p.m. and Dec. 12, 2 p.m. Ventura County Ballet presents the classic holiday story of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. take a magical journey into the world of life-sized mice, dancing sweets and of course, a magical prince. The VCB’s adaptation of the theatrical event will bring the holiday tradition to life by thrilling audiences with its captivating storytelling, larger-than-life imagery, visual effects and opulent costumes. $30 general admission. Discounts available. Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center, 4235 Mar Vista Dr., Camarillo. www.venturacountyballet.com

VENTURA WINTER WINE WALK AND HOLIDAY STREET FAIR | 4-7 p.m. Get your festive groove on with fine food, wine and entertainment while strolling downtown Ventura. Enjoy the exclusive VIP Fiesta Lounge or the Tree Factory VIP Chandelier Lounge at this rocking holiday event. Tickets on sale for wine offerings. Street fair is FREE. VIP lounges are at Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura. https://cbfproductions.ticketspice.com/ventura-winter-wine-walk-saturday-dec-11th-400pm—700pm?

CHANNEL ISLANDS HARBOR PARADE OF LIGHTS | All day. Parade 5-7 p.m. The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with arts, crafts and other holiday activities throughout the harbor as boats are prepped for the fun after the sun sets. The Tall Ship Mast lighting at the Channel Islands Maritime Museum will be lit at about 5 p.m. to kick off the Parade of Lights, with beautifully lit boats and vessels gliding through the harbor. Channel Islands Harbor, 3850 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard.

INDEPENDENT ARTIST CONCERT | 7-10 p.m. First in a planned series of concerts showcasing diverse artists. Hosted by 99ThreeFM, KJBU this event includes performances from singer, pianist, songwriter Angelo Acre, Skipp Whitman, hip-hop sensation from Brookline, Massachusetts, Oxnard natives, Mic Bless and Dejaa.k, and more. Performing Arts Center at Oxnard College, 4000 S. Rose Avenue, Oxnard.

KING HAMLET’S CHRISTMAS CAROL | 8 p.m. The California Shakespeare Company brings their original show to Thousand Oaks for its world premiere. “King Hamlet’s Christmas Carol” is all about the season of giving but this small theater company can’t quite figure out what show they should do to please their patrons and their producers. Filled with Christmas cheer and holiday hilarity, this show is sure to put a smile on everyone’s face. $15 for Students and $20 for General Admission. 805-307-2413. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. www.kinghamletschristmascarol.bpt.me.

SUNDAY

14th ANNUAL SANTA TO THE SEA | 7:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun, festive, and healthy outdoor event. Distances offered are a half marathon and quarter marathon, 5K, Kids 1K and a diaper dash. Santa to the Sea supports the Nyeland Acres community through food distributions, a toy giveaway, and scholarships to Oxnard College. Sign up and routes are online www.santatothesea.com

POPPIES SECOND SUNDAY ART MARKET | 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Diane Paige will show her unique jewelry and felted items. Holly Woolson will have art and some new creations (pictured). Her book also will be available. Other participating Poppies artists include Lee Ortega, Carol Roullard, Crystal Davis, Bridget McKenna and more. There’s lots to explore inside the store, too! Poppies carries locally made jewelry, pottery, photography of Ojai and other places, paintings, prints, ceramics, seasonal items, home décor, and more. Poppies Art and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai. www.poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com

HOLIDAYS IN THE VILLAGE, A EUROPEAN MARKETPLACE | 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Celebrate the warmth and joy of the holiday season with lots of food, music, kid fun, and artisan and craft vendors–all with a European flair. Visitors can shop for unique holiday gifts in a festive, family atmosphere. The Marketplace features traditional European foods and beverages including Gluehwein (a warm spiced wine), craft brews, apple cider and hot cocoa. A Kris Kringle children’s village with Kris Kringle himself and the Grinch includes a carousel and holiday train. Carolers and live music will entertain visitors throughout the day. FREE admission and parking. Lakeview Canyon Road and Agoura Road (adjacent to Stonehaus), Westlake Village.

CAMULOS HOLIDAY FEST | 1-5 p.m. Celebrate the season at Rancho Camulos. The Orchard Bluegrass Band will perform at 3 p.m.. Enjoy a docent led tour after getting a keepsake photo with Mrs. Claus at the 1853 carriage. Bring a picnic and enjoy stepping back in time. The gift shop is open. $5 suggested donation. Rancho Camulos, Highway 126, Piru.

ANNUAL CHRISTMAS CONCERT | 4 p.m. FREE. The Camarillo Community band will be performing all the holiday favorites so it’s time to sing along. Santa Claus is scheduled to appear so bring your wish list. Community Center Auditorium, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo, camarillocommunityband.com.

MONDAY

CHRISTMAS ON THE FARM | Through Dec. 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. There is no Christmas like Christmas on the farm. Tractor rides, animals, crafts, cookies, Christmas trees, reindeer and more. $9 weekdays, $12 weekends. Underwood Family Farms, 3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark. www.underwoodfamilyfarms.com/christmas-on-the-farm/

TAHITIAN DANCE CLASS | 5:30-7 p.m. Learn Tahitian dance with Kayla Ancheta Chey. $25. Sign up by calling 714-727-5066. Namba Performing Arts, 47 S. Oak Street, Ventura. www.nambaarts.com

TUESDAY

CHRISTMAS TWILIGHT GATHERING | 7 p.m. A gathering with sound, silence and word in person with special music for Christmas by J. S. Bach, John Jacob Niles and more. Original poetry by Atul Ranchod. The music will be provided by Christine Snipes Mazor on violin, Geno Palilla on piano and Maddie Sifantus, soprano. This is a hybrid event – happening both in person and online. Join online at www.facebook.com/uucsp. Or gather in person at Sanctuary of the Universalist Unitarian Church of Santa Paula, 740 E Main Street, Santa Paula.

ELECTRIC VEHICLE ADVOCATES OF VENTURA COUNTY END OF THE YEAR GATHERING | 6:30 p.m. Come gather with other EV drivers, enthusiasts and supporters for a celebration of local efforts to continue to expand the electrification of transportation in Ventura County. Please RSVP to kentbullard@gmail.com. Cafe BoKU, 987, W. Ojai Blvd., Ojai. www.bokusuperfood.com

WEDNESDAY

ELECTION PLAN WORKSHOP | 3:30 p.m. via Zoom. The Ventura County Registrar of Voters will hold a virtual public hearing on the draft Election Administration Plan (EAP) in accordance with the County’s upcoming transition to the California Voter’s Choice Act (VCA) for the upcoming June 2022 election. Language interpretation will be available in the following languages: Spanish, Tagalog, Chinese, Vietnamese, and Gujarati. The public can submit input by Dec. 15. Zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84007567998 Join by telephone: 1-669-900-6833. Meeting ID: 840 0756 7998.

LIVING WITH THE PANDEMIC: BEST PRACTICES FOR ARTISTS AND VENUES | 4:30-6 p.m. Online event The final session in this three-part workshop for those working in the arts to help navigate their work in the midst of the viral pandemic and manage the variety of circumstances that come from producing and presenting live artistic events. Learn about policies and protocols being developed to reopen arts events safely with a focus on programs for children. Bringing a science based perspective to the issues those in the arts are facing, these workshops are led by experts in medicine, state public health and arts advocacy. Presented by University of Southern California’s Center for Emerging Pathogens at the Keck School of Medicine, the center’s founding director Dr. Neha Nanda is one of the featured speakers. She is an infectious disease physician and faculty member at USC, where she serves as the hospital epidemiologist and interim division chief of infectious diseases. Speakers will include Julie Baker, executive director, Californians for the Arts, a statewide arts advocacy organization. All workshops are FREE, but registration is required. www.californiansforthearts.org/events

THURSDAY

BACK ON THE RANCH WITH LARRY JANSS | 6 p.m. Larry Janss is Conejo Valley to the core. The respected entrepreneur, philanthropist, photographer and descendant of one of Thousand Oaks’ founding families spent his childhood on a 10,000-acre ranch that stretched from the southern ridgeline of the Conejo Valley to the Norwegian grade. Janss will share stories weaving local history with personal experiences. Free for museum members. $15. California Museum of Art, 350 West Hillcrest Drive, 2nd Floor, Thousand Oaks. www.cmato.org.

AN IRISH CHRISTMAS | Dec. 16, 17, 7:30 p.m. Take the entire family on a journey through Christmas in Ireland with dancing, singing, and Irish traditional music celebrating the international spirit of the holiday season. Join an award-winning cast led by World Champion dancers Tyler Schwartz (Magic of the Dance, An Irish Christmas, Celtic Fyre, Celtic Wings, and ReelRhythm) and Emily MacConnell (Dance Masters, Rockin’ Road to Dublin, Magic of the Dance, An Irish Christmas Celtic Fyre and Celtic Wings). 805-449-2787. Scherr Forum, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, bapacthousandoaks.com.

COMMUNITY NEEDS, OPPORTUNITIES AND RESOURCES

TOYS FOR TOTS | Donate by Dec. 15 The public is invited to donate new, unwrapped toys by placing them in drop boxes located at participating Mechanics Bank branches. The toys will then be distributed locally by Toys for Tots volunteers. Donation locations: 304 East Main St., Ventura; 1171 South Victoria Ave., Suite 2A, Ventura; 410 Ventura Ave., Oak View; 1207 Maricopa Highway, Ojai; 470 Arneill Rd., Camarillo; 156 West 5th St., Oxnard; 3815 East Thousand Oaks Blvd., Suite A, Westlake Village. Parents and guardians who want to request for a toy for a child can visit Toys for Tots’ local “Request Toys” webpage (https://port-hueneme-ca.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx) for more information.

SAFETY HARBOR KIDS TOY DRIVE | Ojai based nonprofit organization, Safety Harbor Kids, works with foster and homeless children in the area. Their annual toy drive is underway. To contribute visit: http://www.safetyharborkids.org

TEACHING ARTISTS NEEDED | The Ventura County Arts Council is hiring visual, literary and performing artists for the organizations Our Artists in the Classroom program that provides artist residencies in K-8 grade classrooms across Ventura County. Send resume with art, educational background and teaching experience to education@vcartscouncil.org.

ONGOING/UPCOMING EVENTS

SNOW N GLOW HOLIDAY FESTIVAL | through Jan. 2 Grab your snow boots and mittens because the forecast is calling for a blizzard — at the beach! The rare storm event will create a magical wonderland to stroll through and there will be enough snow for sledding! Enjoy the million twinkling lights through snowy pathways leading to winter games, hot cocoa and winter treat stands. For those wanting to liven up a private party, or create a unique romantic setting with some winter flare, private igloos are available for rent. Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura. www.snownglow.com.

ARTS LISTINGS

OPENING THEATER

KING HAMLET’S CHRISTMAS CAROL Saturday, Dec. 11, 8 p.m. California Shakespeare Company presents the world premiere of a funny and original Christmas show about a small theater company trying to figure out the best way to please the audience, their patrons and their producers. $15-20. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Dr., Thousand Oaks, 805-307-2413, kinghamletschristmascarol.bpt.me/.

OUR HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Dec. 10-12. Community members of all ages and talents come together for this Ojai ACT seasonal production. Dianne Miller shares her musical gifts on Dec. 10 while Renaissance vocal group Ojai Madrigali will be featured on Dec. 11. Bring canned goods to donate to Help of Ojai; the Humane Society will spotlight pets in need of a furever home. $10. Ojai Art Center Theater, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-640-8797, ojaiact.org.

OPENING ART

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Thursday, Dec. 9, 6 p.m.: “The Art of Framing Art,” with Chuck Mitchell of The FrameStore. $12. Through Jan. 9, 2022: GIFTED: Collecting the Art of California at Gardena High School, 1919-1956. For nearly 40 years, seniors at Gardena High School selected, purchased and donated works of art to the school. Today, the collection is regarded as one of the nation’s finest selections of early 20th century California art, from plein air painting to the Arts and Crafts Movement. Ongoing: Some online exhibits continue to be available. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Saturday, Dec. 11, 5-7 p.m.: Holiday Lighting of the Tall Ship Mast with sing-along, Santa Claus and more. Through Dec. 20: 1991: Celebrating 30 Years of Art That Sails, on exhibit of some of the incredible artworks in the museum’s collection, some of which have never been seen by the public, in honor of CIMM’s founding in 1991. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Saturday, Dec. 11, 4:30-6 p.m.: Town Talk with Bryant Baker, Tom Maloney and Alasdair Coyne on protecting public and private lands. Through March 13: Ojai Warming: Flora and Fauna in the Time of Climate Change, images and photos that show us the rare and endangered species in this area . . . and what we stand to lose due to drought, wildfires, extreme temperatures and habitat destruction. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Saturday, Dec. 11, 3-6 p.m.: End-of-year celebration recognizing the end of the 2021 programming and the support of SCI’s volunteers. Ongoing. Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

DAB ART Ongoing. The contemporary art organization is currently seeking submissions of work in any media for group and solo exhibitions at H Gallery and Studios in Ventura. Submit three to 20 images; $35 entry fee. For submission guidelines, online application and more information, visit www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

EMERGENCE Through Jan. 10, 2022. Studio Channel Islands invites submissions of any visual media from emerging artists — juniors, seniors and recent graduates from local universities — to participate in an exhibit opening Feb. 5, 2022. Participating artists will be considered for the Gerd Koch Award for Excellence. Deadline for submission: Jan. 10, 2022. For submission guidelines and more information, visit studiochannelislands.org/emergence.

KINKY BOOTS Dec. 10-15. Moorpark College Theatre Arts Department will hold auditions for this musical about a shoemaker who revives the family business by making fabulous footwear for glamorous entertainers. Dance, orchestra and acting spots available; prepare 32 bars/one minute of sheet music, preferably from musical theatre. Onstage March 10-27. For additional information, contact director John Loprieno at jloprieno@vcccd.edu. 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark, 805-378-1485, www.moorparkcollege.edu/departments/academic/theatre-arts/auditions-and-rehearsals.

THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE Dec. 12-13. Santa Paula Theater Center will be holding auditions for all six roles in this play about an older couple that is looking forward to retirement when their four adult children return home. No appointments necessary; cold readings will be taken from the script. Be prepared for movement, and to show proof of vaccination. Onstage Feb. 25-April 3, 2022. Questions can be emailed to director Jessi May Stevenson at jessimaystevenson@me.com. 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645, www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

UNMASKING Through Dec. 30. The Ventura County Arts Council invites artists to submit proposals for an exhibit to be displayed in storefront windows at Victoria Avenue and Moon Drive in Ventura. Unmasking will examine portraiture today in light of the lengthy period we spent wearing face coverings. Each window should be conceived as a diorama. Deadline for submission is Dec. 30. Exhibition runs Jan. 22-April 9, 2022. For fees, submission guidelines and more information, visit vcartscouncil.org/programs/public-art-displays/victoria-moon-showcase-winter-2022/.

ONGOING THEATER

ANDRONICUS Through Dec. 19. A new adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus, starring an all-woman cast and set against the backdrop of a population decimated by disease. Following the death of the Roman emperor, his sons vie for control while a lauded general returns from war with an enemy queen and her sons, setting off a cycle of betrayal, revenge and violence. $10-20. South Stage Theater at the Elite, 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-483-5118, www.theelite.org.

CHRISTMAS MAGIC: MUSIC AND STORIES OF THE HOLIDAYS Through Dec. 12. High Street Arts Center’s joyful holiday show returns in 2021, as teen and adult cast members from seasons past return to the stage to sing favorite holiday songs and tell the stories behind them. $23-25. 45 E. High St., Moorpark, 805-529-8700, highstreetartscenter.com.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

STUDENT ONE ACTS Dec. Through Dec. 11. The Moorpark College Theater Arts Department presents its annual selection of short, one-act plays, written, produced, directed and performed by students. $10. Performing Arts Center, Moorpark College, 7075 Campus Drive, Moorpark, 805-378-1485, www.moorparkcollege.edu/departments/academic/theatre-arts/auditions-and-rehearsals.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m. Poetry reading by Bruce Willard and open mic. Live at the EP Foster Library, 651 E. Main St., Ventura, and online via Zoom. More information at vcpoetryproject.org.

ONGOING ART

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Farm to Market, an interactive exhibit promoting healthy lifestyles through role play. Tomols to Trains: County Transportation through the 1900s. Antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Jan. 4, 2022. 9th Annual Exhibit of the National Arts Program for Ventura County Employees and Family Members. Reception and awards ceremony on Friday, Dec. 10, 5:30-7 p.m. Hall of Administration, Ventura County Government Center, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, vcartscouncil.org.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Dec. 26. BeatoWear/BeatoWare, a collection of ceramics and fabrics created by local artists and paying homage to Beatrice Wood. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Upper Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION Through Dec. 24. The Language of Color, paintings by Bonny Butler; and Sunrise to Night Skies, watercolor and ink paintings by Mariah Bentley. Studio 99, Bell Arts Factory, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-648-1235, buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CANVAS AND PAPER Opened Oct. 14. Nudes by Ivon Hitchens. 311 N. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-798-9301, www.canvasandpaper.org.

DOWNTOWN VENTURA (various locations) Through Jan. 7, 2022. Women’s Qualities, an outdoor art installation by New York-based artist Ghada Amer. Steel-framed planters create letters that spell out Beautiful, Caring, Determined, Loving, Nurturing, Resilient and Strong, which are placed at a variety of locations throughout Downtown Ventura. Originally commissioned for Desert X 2021 and loaned to the city courtesy of the Museum of Ventura County, Downtown Ventura Partners and Ventura Botanical Gardens. For more on information and locations of the installations, visit www.venturamuseum.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Through Dec. 12: Annual Holiday Boutique, with crafts, home decor, antiques and more. Outdoor flea market on Sundays. Saturdays and Sundays, 12-5 p.m. Ongoing: The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through January 2022. Purely Portraits, featuring paintings by Galina Richardson and Sandy Treadwell. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800, www.foxfinejewelry.com.

H GALLERY AND STUDIOS Through Jan. 9, 2022. Major Tom, a group exhibition of work from experimental artists facing the unknown through unconventional materials, innovative techniques and unusual subjects. Also on display: Just Another Day in Paradise and Biotic Beings. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Jan. 11, 2022: New members show. Ongoing: Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Feb. 3, 2022. Now Is the Happiest Time of Your Life, vivid and violent oil paintings by representational artist Carl Dobsky that focus on crude, cruel and savage human behavior. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Spring 2022: Arte Para la Gente, the collected works of Margaret Garcia. Online: Out and Back: Ventura County Outdoor Adventures, a newly digitized collection of photographs taken from reels of film created by lifelong Ventura County resident and avid outdoorsman Herman Keene (1879-1965). Ongoing: MVC Gallery Marketplace, exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Jan. 5. Fibervision, works of textile and fiber art from the Santa Barbara art group Fibervision. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org/art.html.

OJAI INSTITUTE Through Feb. 26, 2022. Carolyn Glasoe Bailey Foundation is pleased to present Sounds For Survival, a solo exhibition project by Jovan C. Speller, a Minnesota artist known for interpreting historic narratives through contemporary discourse. 248 S. Montgomery St., Unit A, Ojai, 805-633-9188, theojaiinstitute.org.

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s The Romance of the Adobe will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.

POPPIES ART AND GIFTS Ongoing. Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Jan. 3, 2022: Before the Wilt, botanical paintings by Renee Fox and Mary Warner realized through intense color, hyper-realism and dramatic scale. Fox’s orchids suggest new birth, while the sunflowers and zinnias of Warner are more weathered and mature, together creating a tableaux of the floral life cycle and hinting at the threat of environmental ruin. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The 40-acre landmark and museum is one of the best surviving examples of an early California rancho and honors the area’s Spanish and Mexican heritage. “Last Sundays at the Landmark” take place the last Sunday of every month, and include docent-led tours, music and more. Open every Sunday for docent-led tours; group and special-focus tours by appointment. Situated off of Highway 126, two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.

realART Opened Oct. 3. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square will host a new show with works by a variety of contemporary artists, including CW Slade, John M. White, Sheila Daube, James Volkert, Elise Marshall, Lynne Deutch and others. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Opened July 2. FBI: From Al Qaeda to Al Capone, covering the history of the organization from its inception to modern day. Exhibit will include a Thompson machine gun and the original Unabomber Manifesto. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through March 6, 2022: The 13th Annual Art About Agriculture, with 66 fresh works from 60 distinct artists that explore the many facets of agriculture. Through Jan. 9, 2022: Work From Home, work created close to home during the pandemic by 50 California artists. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through Jan. 20, 2022. $100 and Under Holiday Show, items ready for gift giving. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Starting Nov. 20: Second Annual ’Tis the Season for Holiday Giving event: Customers who spent $25 or more will receive a free gift (one gift per customer; while supplies last). Ongoing: Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through Jan. 20, 2022. Inspirations from Nature, images of the natural world by Buenaventura Art Association members. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3540, very-ventura.com.

VITA ART CENTER Through Dec. 20. Vita Art Editions, museum-quality, limited edition prints by a select group of 40 regional artists; Lonely Hearts, altered playing cards by Dan Levin; and Rolling Stock, imaginative assemblage sculptures with wheels by Bob Privitt. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Feb. 3, 2022: The Otherworld, visionary paintings by artists that imagine the world as another place. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.