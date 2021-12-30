VENTURA IMPROV COMPANY’S 30TH ANNUAL NEW YEAR’S EVE SHOW | Friday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. The best event on New Year’s Eve and for just $25 it’s a joyful event not to be missed. Tickets include hors d’oeuvres and champagne toast at midnight and lot’s of laughs. The Ventura Improv Company is a collective of improvisers that gather to grow in our craft and co-create. The nonprofit’s mission is to enrich people’s lives through excellent improv education and hilarious shows. Our passion is creating joy. Namba Performing Arts, 47 S. Oak Street, Ventura. www.nambaarts.com

THURSDAY

BACK IN THE HIGH LIFE | 7:30 p.m. The famous, dynamic and incredibly fun a cappella group Straight No Chaser is performing for one night only in Thousand Oaks. Expect to be brought to your feet by unfettered voices through R&B, smooth jams, holiday tunes and stadium anthems with style, a bit of swagger and a lot of spirit. $49.50-$79. Ticketmaster, 800-745-3000. 805-449-2787. Kavli Theater, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. www.bapacthousandoaks.com

FRIDAY — Have a safe and fun New Year’s Eve.

GERMAN NEW YEAR | 1- 4 p.m.Want a New Year party without staying up til midnight? Good drink, food, music and even a ball drop. The ball drops at 3, when it’s midnight in Germany. Enegren Brewing Company, 444 Zachary St., Moorpark. www.enegrenbrewing.com

MASQUERADE BALL IN THE ALLEY | 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Enjoy live music from Tour Support, small bites and desserts included, champagne or beer for midnight toast. Lucas Sellers Wine and Enegren Brewery are partnering for this fun New Year’s Eve event. $25 per person. The Alley, Zachary Street, Moorpark. Tickets must be purchased in advance: www.eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-masquerade-ball-in-the-alley-tickets-227871478727

NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION | 8 p.m. – After midnight A plated dinner, dancing and night-long party with ocean views. Dinner starts at 8 p.m., party begins at 10 p.m. Different ticket options for party only, party and gourmet plated dinner or a two night all inclusive hotel stay package. All tickets include a hosted bar. Tickets starting at $159 per person. Crowne Plaza Hotel, 450 Harbor Blvd., Ventura. www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5170335

SATURDAY- New Year’s Day

SUNDAY

INTRO TO RIDING AND MOUNTED ARCHERY | 10 a.m. Start your New Year off with an amazing introduction to mounted archery. No horseback riding experience is necessary to join in the fun at this confidence-building event. Bring your bag lunch and maybe a friend. Helmets and all equipment is provided. Enjoy a beautiful outdoor day in Maricopa. Session is 5 hours long. $100 per person. 661-319-2644. Hidden Creek Ranch, 343 Lockwood Valley Road, Maricopa. www.hcrgaitedhorses.com

TUESDAY

ART DEMONSTRATION BY FRANK LENNARTZ | 6 p.m. Dinner and art — what could be better? And to benefit the Westlake Village Art Guild, a non-profit organization. Artist Frank Lennartz is an impressionist oil painter with a focus on landscapes. His works are exhibited across Southern California. Check in begins at 5:30 p.m. with a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. $28 members. $35 for guests. Reservations required. See website for COVID restrictions. Los Robles Greens West Banquet Room, 299 S. Moorpark, Thousand Oaks. www.westlakevillageartguild.org

WEDNESDAY

VIRTUAL TOUR OF THE JAPANESE AMERICAN NATIONAL MUSEUM | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. A virtual Zoom lecture on an exhibit of the Japanese American National Museum titled Common Ground: The Heart of Community. Viewers will explore the Japanese American experience from 1860 into the post-war era. Limited to 60 people. $10. Part of the January lecture series offered by California Lutheran University. 805-493-3290. www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/

FREE DIAPER BANK | 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Free diapers and wipes provided. Available to all Ventura County residents, provided by Secure Beginnings. Ojai Unified School District headquarters (drive-through loop), 200 N. Montgomery Street, Ojai. www.securebeginnings.org

SOFTBALL UMPIRES CERTIFICATION | 6:30-9 p.m. A five session certification course for softball umpires offered by the Conejo Recreation and Parks District, conducted by Dean Mitrofanis, SCMAF Certified Umpire and CRPD Umpire-in-Chief. $35. Sessions held in Thousand Oaks and Newbury Park. For more information or to sign up, please contact CRPD Sports at 805-495-4674 or email sports@crpd.org.

COMMUNITY NEEDS, OPPORTUNITIES AND RESOURCES

ENVIRONMENTAL VOICES ACADEMY | Application deadline Jan. 4, 2022. Climate First! Replacing Oil and Gas is now accepting applications for the spring session of the Environmental Voices Academy. High school sophomores, juniors and seniors from Ventura County are eligible to apply. The 14-week mentorship program includes virtual and in-person components to support rising activists in gaining real-world environmental advocacy experience by providing an opportunity to network with working activists, scientists and university educators. Application and details are online at: www.cfrog.org/what-we-do/environmental-voices-academy/

ONGOING/UPCOMING EVENTS

SNOW N GLOW HOLIDAY FESTIVAL | Every day through Jan. 2 Grab your snow boots and mittens because the forecast is calling for a blizzard — at the beach! The rare storm event will create a magical wonderland to stroll through and there will be enough snow for sledding! Enjoy the million twinkling lights through snowy pathways leading to winter games, hot cocoa and winter treat stands. For those wanting to liven up a private party, or create a unique romantic setting with some winter flare, private igloos are available for rent. Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura. www.snownglow.com.

EARLY BIRD TICKETS FOR END HOMELESSNESS VIRTUAL SYMPOSIUM | Discounted ticket price before Dec. 31 Get your tickets early for this benefit event on Feb. 4, 2022 with keynote speaker Jessica Bruder, author of Nomadland, recently made into a feature film. The event benefits United Way of Ventura County and will include a panel of speakers including Rep. Julia Brownley and Mike Powers, CEO of Ventura County. Early bird tickets are $25. Early bird VIP tickets are $85 and include signed copy of Bruder’s book. Tickets online at: www.tickettailor.com/events/unitedway/622159#

ARTS LISTINGS

Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

OPENING ART

CANVAS AND PAPER Through Feb. 20, 2022. Works on paper by Henry Moore, Barbara Hepworth and Pablo Picasso. 311 N. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-798-9301, www.canvasandpaper.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Jan. 4-March 25, 2022: Coast Guard Art, portraits, search and rescue scenes and depictions of everyday life created by those participating in the Coast Guard Art Program. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Sunday, Jan. 2, 1-4 p.m.: Open House tours hosted by “Mrs. Dudley.” Ongoing: The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

BYE BYE BIRDIE Jan. 2-4, 2022. Conejo Players Theatre is seeking actors, singers and dancers of all ages and skill levels for this spring musical set in the 1960s and featuring a teen heartthrob doing a PR event in a small American town. Be prepared to sing, dance and read sides; have a 16-32-bar song and bring music that is clearly marked or bring a CD accompaniment or iPad, iPhone, phone to play it on. Non-union, no pay, proof of vaccination required if cast. Performances March 25-April 16, 2022. No appointment necessary; auditions open at 7 p.m. each day. 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, conejoplayers.org/upcoming-auditions/.

DAB ART Ongoing. The contemporary art organization is currently seeking submissions of work in any media for group and solo exhibitions at H Gallery and Studios in Ventura. Submit three to 20 images; $35 entry fee. For submission guidelines, online application and more information, visit www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

EMERGENCE Through Jan. 10, 2022. Studio Channel Islands invites submissions of any visual media from emerging artists — juniors, seniors and recent graduates from local universities — to participate in an exhibit opening Feb. 5, 2022. Participating artists will be considered for the Gerd Koch Award for Excellence. Deadline for submission: Jan. 10, 2022. For submission guidelines and more information, visit studiochannelislands.org/emergence.

GREATER CONEJO VALLEY STUDENT AWARDS JURIED ART SHOW 2021 Through Jan. 30, 2022. The Westlake Village Art Guild and the City of Agoura Hills Arts Council are pleased to sponsor this art show, which recognizes the talented students and dedicated art teachers that enrich the fabric of our community. The show is open to high school juniors and seniors attending school and/or living in the Greater Conejo Valley. Seventy-five of the strongest entries, as determined by the jury, will be invited to compete in the show for ribbons and cash prizes. Entry deadline is January 30, 2022. The Show Prospectus and Entry forms are available online at www.westlakevillageartguild.org.

IN THE HEIGHTS Through Jan. 5, 2022. High Street Arts Center is currently accepting video submissions for select rolls for this musical production, which will be onstage April 8-May 8, 2022. Open call; non-equity; non-pay. Cast and crew must be vaccinated for COVID-19. For more information, including audition guidelines, visit highstreetartscenter.com/participate/auditions/.

ONGOING ART

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Farm to Market, an interactive exhibit promoting healthy lifestyles through role play. Tomols to Trains: County Transportation through the 1900s. Antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Jan. 4, 2022. 9th Annual Exhibit of the National Arts Program for Ventura County Employees and Family Members. Hall of Administration, Ventura County Government Center, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, vcartscouncil.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Jan. 9, 2022: GIFTED: Collecting the Art of California at Gardena High School, 1919-1956. For nearly 40 years, seniors at Gardena High School selected, purchased and donated works of art to the school. Today, the collection is regarded as one of the nation’s finest selections of early 20th century California art, from plein air painting to the Arts and Crafts Movement. Ongoing: Some online exhibits continue to be available. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

DOWNTOWN VENTURA (various locations) Through Jan. 7, 2022. Women’s Qualities, an outdoor art installation by New York-based artist Ghada Amer. Steel-framed planters create letters that spell out Beautiful, Caring, Determined, Loving, Nurturing, Resilient and Strong, which are placed at a variety of locations throughout Downtown Ventura. Originally commissioned for Desert X 2021 and loaned to the city courtesy of the Museum of Ventura County, Downtown Ventura Partners and Ventura Botanical Gardens. For more on information and locations of the installations, visit www.venturamuseum.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through January 2022. Purely Portraits,featuring paintings by Galina Richardson and Sandy Treadwell. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800, www.foxfinejewelry.com.

H GALLERY AND STUDIOS Through Jan. 9, 2022: Major Tom, a group exhibition of work from experimental artists facing the unknown through unconventional materials, innovative techniques and unusual subjects. Also on display: Just Another Day in Paradise and Biotic Beings. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Jan. 11, 2022: New members show. Ongoing: Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Feb. 3, 2022. Now Is the Happiest Time of Your Life, vivid and violent oil paintings by representational artist Carl Dobsky that focus on crude, cruel and savage human behavior. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Spring 2022: Arte Para la Gente, the collected works of Margaret Garcia. Online: Out and Back: Ventura County Outdoor Adventures, a newly digitized collection of photographs taken from reels of film created by lifelong Ventura County resident and avid outdoorsman Herman Keene (1879-1965). Ongoing: MVC Gallery Marketplace, exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Jan. 5. Fibervision, works of textile and fiber art from the Santa Barbara art group Fibervision. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org/art.html.

OJAI INSTITUTE Through Feb. 26, 2022. Carolyn Glasoe Bailey Foundation is pleased to present Sounds For Survival, a solo exhibition project by Jovan C. Speller, a Minnesota artist known for interpreting historic narratives through contemporary discourse. 248 S. Montgomery St., Unit A, Ojai, 805-633-9188, theojaiinstitute.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through March 13: Ojai Warming: Flora and Fauna in the Time of Climate Change, images and photos that show us the rare and endangered species in this area . . . and what we stand to lose due to drought, wildfires, extreme temperatures and habitat destruction. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s The Romance of the Adobe will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.

POPPIES ART AND GIFTS Ongoing. Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Jan. 3, 2022: Before the Wilt, botanical paintings by Renee Fox and Mary Warner realized through intense color, hyper-realism and dramatic scale. Fox’s orchids suggest new birth, while the sunflowers and zinnias of Warner are more weathered and mature, together creating a tableaux of the floral life cycle and hinting at the threat of environmental ruin. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The 40-acre landmark and museum is one of the best surviving examples of an early California rancho and honors the area’s Spanish and Mexican heritage. “Last Sundays at the Landmark” take place the last Sunday of every month, and include docent-led tours, music and more. Open every Sunday for docent-led tours; group and special-focus tours by appointment. Situated off of Highway 126, two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.

realART Opened Oct. 3. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square will host a new show with works by a variety of contemporary artists, including CW Slade, John M. White, Sheila Daube, James Volkert, Elise Marshall, Lynne Deutch and others. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Opened July 2. FBI: From Al Qaeda to Al Capone, covering the history of the organization from its inception to modern day. Exhibit will include a Thompson machine gun and the original Unabomber Manifesto. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through March 6, 2022: The 13th Annual Art About Agriculture, with 66 fresh works from 60 distinct artists that explore the many facets of agriculture. Through Jan. 9, 2022: Work From Home, work created close to home during the pandemic by 50 California artists. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SPICETOPIA Through Jan. 20, 2022. $100 and Under Holiday Show, items ready for gift giving. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Ongoing. Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Starting Nov. 20: Second Annual ’Tis the Season for Holiday Giving event: Customers who spent $25 or more will receive a free gift (one gift per customer; while supplies last). Ongoing: Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through Jan. 20, 2022. Inspirations from Nature, images of the natural world by Buenaventura Art Association members. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3540, very-ventura.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Feb. 3, 2022: The Otherworld, visionary paintings by artists that imagine the world as another place. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.