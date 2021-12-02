HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR CONCERT | Saturday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5, 3 p.m. Voices raised in song in celebration of the holiday season. Come hear the Santa Paula High School Concert Choir, Channel Islands Choral Association and Chamber Orchestra in concert, under the direction of Dr. KuanFen Liu, featuring excerpts from Handel’s Messiah, Morten Lauridsen’s Lux Aeterna and Saint-Saëns’ Organ Symphony No. 3. $20 suggested donation. Attendees 12 and over must show proof of vaccination. Face coverings required. Saturday’s concert, St. Mary Magdalen Church, 25 N. Las Posas Road, Camarillo. Sunday’s concert, First United Methodist Church, 1338 E. Santa Clara Street, Ventura. www.cicachoir.org www.chicovc.org Pictured: CICA Choir with Dr. KuanFen Liu directing.

Happenings includes community events, meetings, classes, resources, needs and Arts Listings. To submit an item for inclusion email to: happenings@vcreporter.com

THURSDAY

INTRO TO FLY FISHING CLINIC | 9-11 a.m. FREE introductory clinic to fly rod casting and fly fishing. All are welcome. Whether you are an experienced fly fisher or a complete novice you can improve your casting and learn to enjoy this great sport. Equipment is available to borrow. All attendees are asked to adhere to all recommendations of the Ventura County Health Department. For details call Thomas Hall, 805-377-5249. Chumash Park, at Petit and Waco, East Ventura. www.sespeflyfishers.org

BORDERLINE REMEMBRANCE AND BENCH DEDICATION | 3:30-5 p.m. To honor the victims of the Borderline shooting and those who suffered and survived through the event California State University, Channel Islands is holding a remembrance event and dedicating a memorial bench. The public is invited to attend. CSUCI campus, Ralph Bliss Courtyard, Bell Tower Building, Camarillo.

THE OTHERWORLD ARTISTS RECEPTION | 4 p.m. The Otherworld is an exhibit of paintings that depict alternative realities. It seeks common ground among psychedelic explorations of the California hippie movement, science fiction, fantasy, spiritual visions and artistic conceptions of how the world might be re-created. Come meet some of the many faculty member artists at this free reception. California Lutheran University, William Rolland Gallery of Fine Art, 160 Overton Ct, Thousand Oaks. www.rollandgallery.callutheran.edu

“COVID-19, MIGRATION AND CHALLENGES TO WOMEN-LED ENTREPRENEURSHIP IN MEXICO” | 5:30 p.m. Zoom panel discussion with Fabiola Lara, co-founder and creative director of tlali-pani, will moderate a discussion with Oaxaca residents Eva Lepiz, a photographer and visual educator, and Jiceel Luis, a researcher and educator, on economic and social challenges in Mexico. Cal Lutheran’s Center for Global Engagement is sponsoring the free event. For more information, contact Christina Sanchez at global@callutheran.edu or 805-493-3750. To register or get more information, visit CalLutheran.edu/events.

FRIDAY

POPPIES FIRST FRIDAY RECEPTION | 5-7 p.m. Find the perfect holiday gift, or treat yourself. Music and refreshments top off the festive shopping scene. Locally made jewelry, photography, home décor and more. Featured is work from guest artist Arnie Rudman, who creates turned-wood art pieces, some made from wood burned in the 2017 Thomas Fire. Poppies Art and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija Street, Ojai. www.poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com

“HOPE” CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL CONCERTS | 7:30 p.m. Welcome the season with this special musical gift featuring a narrated performance of Christmas music guaranteed to put you in the holiday mood. As always, the program for this longest-running event will include delightful lesser-known carols as well as familiar favorites. Wyant Morton and Yoshika Masuda will conduct. Doors open an hour before the concert. Parking lots are busy. $15 advance tickets. Proof of full vaccination is required. 805-493-3305. California Lutheran University, Samuelson Chapel, 165 Chapel Lane, Thousand Oaks. www.callutheran.edu/music

HERE WE COME A’CAROLING | 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4, 2:30 p.m. Find the holiday spirit with traditional carols, fun songs, as well as Chanukah favorites performed by The Village Voice Chorale. $20 advance. $25 at the door. 818-383-0903. United Methodist Church, 1049 S. Westlake Blvd., Westlake Village. www.villagevoices.org

SATURDAY

10th ANNUAL PURRS AND PAWS HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE AND MARKETPLACE | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Browse through the booths of over 30 unique vendors for fun, festive, unique crafts, artistic creations and vintage items. Looking for pottery, plants, jewelry, bath and body products? – this marketplace is the place to find it. All proceeds from the event benefit the Humane Society of Ventura County. Chaparral Auditorium, 414 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai.

UNCOVERING THE HIDDEN CURRICULUM | 10 A.M. FREE Zoom event designed to build working partnerships between educators and community members to strengthen arts access for all learners. It offers interactive experiences and resources to increase high-quality curriculum integration in classrooms from preschool through college. A program of the 2021 Susan Greiser Price Arts and Learning Symposium, this sessions keynote speaker is Libya Doman, a national board-certified visual arts educator and cultural responsiveness facilitator. She uses art and conversation as mirrors to see ourselves and others. To register, visit CalLutheran.edu/events. For more information, visit the website, email education@callutheran.edu or call 805-493-3421.

BACK STACKS SATURDAY BOOK SALE | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monthly Saturday sale including 50% off holiday books, coffee table books, CDs and DVDs. Browse 1,000’s of books priced at 50 cents to $2 and collectible books $4 and up. Enter through the roll up door in the back. Proceeds benefit Blanchard Community Library, 119 N. 8th Street, Santa Paula.

CHANNEL ISLANDS HARBOR SECOND ANNUAL HOLIDAY FOOD AND TOY DRIVE | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Food and toy donations will be collected and monetary donations up to $10,000 will be matched. Text WHARF to 41444 to donate. The event is managed by the Ventura County Harbor Department and the Harbor and Beach Community Alliance. Items donated will benefit FoodShare of Ventura County and Spark of Love Toy Drive. The most needed items include canned tuna, chicken and salmon, non-sugar cereal, dried and canned beans, rice, peanut butter. All non-perishable food items are welcomed. Fisherman’s Wharf, Channel Islands Harbor, 2741 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM’S HOLIDAY MARKET | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Shop for gorgeous gifts from the Museum’s gift shop. Browse hand-crafted items by local artisan vendors, including jewelry, original art, pottery, decor, and more. Plus, check out the Museum’s pop-up vintage art sale with unique treasures you won’t find anywhere else.Every purchase made during the event will support the Santa Paula Art Museum and its educational programs. Market admission is free. Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 and 123 N. 10th Street, Santa Paula. www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS ANNUAL HOLIDAY ART MARKET | 11 a.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5, 12-5 p.m., A unique holiday art fair and festival with unique artwork, free kid activities, live music and more. Studio Channel Islands, located at 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo. www.studiochannelislands.org

DUDLEY HOUSE HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE | 12 – 5 p.m. Dec. 4, 5, 11 and 12. The annual fundraising event for the 1892 historic house museum is open again. Look for the perfect gift, or something special for your own home from among the quality crafts, home décor, antiques and collectibles. Don’t miss the bargain basement and silent auction. Sundays include a festive flea market. Admittance is free. The Dudley House, 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura.

PREVIEW GALA AND FUNDRAISER | 4-7 p.m. Museum quality limited Vita Art Edition prints from 42 regional artists will be available for sale to support youth arts programming. These pieces will be limited to five printings. Each one will be signed, matted and framed and be sold priced at $200 with a certificate of authenticity. These special editions are printed using archival pigment inks and printed on heavy weight Hahnemuhle etching paper. Vita Art Center, 28 W. Main Street, Ventura. www.vitaartcenter.com.

LOCAL VINTAGE GRAND OPENING | 4-7 p.m. A new vintage clothing store is opening in downtown Ventura and is hosting a grand opening celebration for the community. LOCAL Vintage, 420 E. Main Street, Ventura. www.shoplocalvintage.com

“TALES OF WINTER” | 7:30 p.m. The sound of the holiday season. Tchaikovsky, Holst & Rimsky Korsakov, alongside global holiday sounds, vocalists, theatrical ensemble, and more – all under the baton of Grammy-winning Music Director Michael Christie. Enjoy traditional masterworks along with the world premier of Pauline Frechette’s “Tales of Winter” suite for symphony and ballet. Featured performers include Cambalache Son Jarocho Ensemble, Los Robles Children’s Choir, Gold Coast Plays & Theater Conservatory, California Contemporary Ballet, and actor & impressionist Jim Meskimen. Ticket prices start at $30. Bank of America Performing Arts Center, Kavli Theatre, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks. Second performance, Sunday, Dec. 5, 3 p.m., Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center, 4235 Mar Vista Dr., Camarillo. www.newwestsymphony.org

SUNDAY

WREATHS OF REMEMBRANCE | 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Conejo Valley residents are invited to create and place a complimentary wreath in memory of their lost loved ones. Reservations are required for this family friendly event and all materials will be provided. Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks, Griffin Memorial Park, 5600 Lindero Canyon Road, Westlake Village. Reservations online at: www.signupgenius.com/go/WreathsOfRemembrance

A VERY MERRY HOLIDAY BASH MAKERS MARKET | 12-6 p.m. Fans of handmade arts, crafts and seasonal décor will find the perfect gift! The Collection will be hosting a Holiday Makers Market in partnership with Creative Communal. The Collection, Park View Court, Oxnard.

DUO APOLLON | 3 p.m. The voice and guitar duo of Aaron Haas, on classical guitar and Anastasia Malliaras soprano offer an extraordinary musical experience as part of the Chamber on the Mountain concert series. $25. Vaccination required. Beatrice Wood Center for the Arts, 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Upper Ojai. www.chamberonthemountain.com

MONDAY

WILD LIGHTS AND DISCO NIGHTS | 6-8:30 p.m. Through Dec. 23. Visit the zoo at night under disco lights. Bring family and friends for this outdoor, cozy, holiday event at the zoo at Moorpark College. Stroll through a sparkling disco ball forest and visit Ira the Lion under his Den Canopy of Lights. Dance and groove in the Arctic Lights with holiday music, treats and enjoy a special evening visit with the animals. $7-$11. Call: 818-493-4966 for more information. America’s Teaching Zoo at Moorpark College, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark. www.moorparkcollege.edu/teaching-zoo

BEANS | 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. screenings Following a twelve year old indigenous girl during the Oka Crisis, the turbulent Indigenous uprising that tore Quebec and Canada apart for 78 tense days in the summer of 1990. A story of walking the edge between innocent childhood and reckless adolescence. Movie goers must be vaccinated and wear a face covering when not eating or drinking in the theater. $11.25, senior and youth discounts available. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 W. 5th Street, Oxnard. www.oxnardfilmsociety.org

TUESDAY

BIDEN TAX UPDATES: NEXT GEN MENTORING FORUM | 5 p.m. A Zoom presentation with Colleen Carcone, a tax attorney and faculty member in Cal Lutheran’s School of Management Financial Planning Program, will share how the American Rescue Plan, American Jobs Plan and other Biden-Harris administration priorities will affect taxes in the next few years. To register for the free event, visit CalLutheran.edu/events. For more information, visit the website or contact Omairah Azizi at omairahazizi@callutheran.edu or 805-493-3678.

WEDNESDAY

KIDS CLUB AT THE COLLECTION | 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Gather outside for storytime, crafts and fun surprises. Bring a picnic blanket and enjoy this family time. Collection Park, The Collection at Riverpark, Oxnard.

FREE DIAPER BANK | 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Hosted by Secure Beginnings diapers are provided free for all residents of Ventura County. Drive through located at Ojai Unified School District, 200 N. Montgomery Street, Ojai. www.securebeginnings.org

R.I.S.E. LGBTQ+ TRAINING | Dec. 8 and 9, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. A program of The Diversity Collective to train youth serving workers and organizations using evidence based research and practices from the R.I.S.E. model at the Los Angeles LGBT Center. The training aims to decrease the high incidence of risk factors like suicide, in the LGBTQ+ community with an emphasis on building permanency for LBGBTQ+ youth. Training is conducted online. Zoom link will be provided when registration is confirmed. Register at: www.bit.ly/risedcvc

HARBOR LIGHT CRUISE | Starting Dec. 8, select dates through Dec. 23. One-hour cruise of Ventura Keys viewing festive decorated waterfront homes, with festive holiday music. $17 adults. 805-642-1393. Island Packers, 1691 Spinnaker Dr., Suite 105B in Ventura Harbor Village. www.islandpackers.com.

THURSDAY

FOOD SHARE 10TH ANNUAL CAN-TREE FOOD DRIVE | Food Share, Ventura County’s largest hunger-relief organization, is bringing this popular community event back for the holidays! The Can-Tree Food Drive brings individuals, families, and local businesses together to collect and build hundreds of canned food “trees” is Food Share’s biggest food and fund drive of the year and is a critical source of food for the thousands of people still struggling with food insecurity in Ventura County. Collect and build or buy and build. Details online. Figueroa Plaza, Downtown Ventura. www.foodshare.com/cantree

COFFEE WITH A COP | 8-10 a.m. An opportunity for community members to sit down with a Ventura city police officer and give feedback, ask questions and just get to know your local law enforcement officer. The annual holiday toy drive is underway so bring a new, unwrapped toy! Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, 1780 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura.

THE SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB | 11:30 a.m. Local women’s club luncheon meeting. This month’s program will be a Holiday Music and Cookie Sale. Visitors and prospective members are welcome. RSVP to 805-469-5059 or patti.dizazzo@gmail.com. Club house, 5380 Bell Street, Somis.

LEARN THE ART OF FRAMING ART | 6 p.m. Framing is an art in and of itself. Just as a good frame choice can greatly enhance the appearance of a work of art, a poor frame choice can drastically diminish a work. The Art of Framing Art with Chuck Mitchell, founder and president of The FrameStore, who will share tips on what to consider — including proportion, materials, design and presentation — when choosing a custom frame. $12. Free for members. California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks, 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, 2 nd Level, Thousand Oaks. www.cmato.org

JAZZ COLLECTIVE | 7:30 p.m. California Lutheran University student Jazz Ensemble will perform standards and modern classics. Conducted by Uziel Colón. Free. Vaccination required. 805-493-3306. California Lutheran University, Preus-Brandt Forum, 135 Chapel Lane, Thousand Oaks. www.callutheran.edu/music

COMMUNITY NEEDS, OPPORTUNITIES AND RESOURCES

TOYS FOR TOTS | Donate by Dec. 15 The public is invited to donate new, unwrapped toys by placing them in drop boxes located at participating Mechanics Bank branches. The toys will then be distributed locally by Toys for Tots volunteers. Donation locations: 304 East Main St., Ventura; 1171 South Victoria Ave., Suite 2A, Ventura; 410 Ventura Ave., Oak View; 1207 Maricopa Highway, Ojai; 470 Arneill Rd., Camarillo; 156 West 5th St., Oxnard; 3815 East Thousand Oaks Blvd., Suite A, Westlake Village. Parents and guardians who want to request for a toy for a child can visit Toys for Tots’ local “Request Toys” webpage (https://port-hueneme-ca.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx) for more information.

UPCOMING EVENTS

WRITERS’ FESTIVAL | Dec. 11-12 – FREE – Local featured writers will be selling their books, signing their books, and doing readings at this bi-annual Writers Festival. Hosted by WRITERS| Ventura. E.P. Foster Library, 651 E. Main Street, Ventura. www.writersventura.com

SNOW N GLOW HOLIDAY FESTIVAL | through Jan. 2 Grab your snow boots and mittens because the forecast is calling for a blizzard — at the beach! The rare storm event will create a magical wonderland to stroll through and there will be enough snow for sledding! Enjoy the million twinkling lights through snowy pathways leading to winter games, hot cocoa and winter treat stands. For those wanting to liven up a private party, or create a unique romantic setting with some winter flare, private igloos are available for rent. Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura. www.snownglow.com.

ARTS LISTINGS

Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

OPENING THEATER

ANDRONICUS Dec. 3-19. A new adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus, starring an all-woman cast and set against the backdrop of a population decimated by disease. Following the death of the Roman emperor, his sons vie for control while a lauded general returns from war with an enemy queen and her sons, setting off a cycle of betrayal, revenge and violence. $10-20. South Stage Theater at the Elite, 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-483-5118, www.theelite.org.

CHRISTMAS MAGIC: MUSIC AND STORIES OF THE HOLIDAYS Dec. 3-12. High Street Arts Center’s joyful holiday show returns in 2021, as teen and adult cast members from seasons past return to the stage to sing favorite holiday songs and tell the stories behind them. $23-25. 45 E. High St., Moorpark, 805-529-8700, highstreetartscenter.com.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Dec. 2, 6:30 p.m. Poetry reading by Karen Gonzalez and open mic. Live at the EP Foster Library, 651 E. Main St., Ventura, and online via Zoom. More information at vcpoetryproject.org.

WILLY WONKA JR. Dec. 3-5. Alwayz on Stage presents this production based on Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Adventure ensues when a group of children in possession of rare golden tickets tour the candy facility owned by a mysterious chocolate tycoon. $16-20. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Dr., Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747, www.hillcrestarts.com.

OPENING ART

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Dec. 4-12: Annual Holiday Boutique, with crafts, home decor, antiques and more. Outdoor flea market on Sundays. Saturdays and Sundays, 12-5 p.m. Ongoing: The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Dec. 4-Jan. 5. Fibervision, works of textile and fiber art from the Santa Barbara art group Fibervision. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org/art.html.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Holiday Market, with jewelry, original art, pottery and more. Through March 6, 2022: The 13th Annual Art About Agriculture, with 66 fresh works from 60 distinct artists that explore the many facets of agriculture. Through Jan. 9, 2022: Work From Home, work created close to home during the pandemic by 50 California artists. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Dec. 4-5: Holiday Art Market, with paintings, sculptures, photography and more. Chrysalis lanterns will be on display throughout the campus, and visitors will be invited to create their own. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VITA ART CENTER Dec. 4-20. Vita Art Editions, museum-quality, limited edition prints by a select group of 40 regional artists; Lonely Hearts, altered playing cards by Dan Levin; and Rolling Stock, imaginative assemblage sculptures with wheels by Bob Privitt. Preview opening sale and fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 4, 4-7 p.m. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

40 YEARS OF HOME MURAL Through Dec. 6. The Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation invites artists to participate in this contest which commemorates the organization’s 40-year anniversary. Open to all artists over the age of 18 working in mural art. The design should draw inspiration from the Cabrillo EDC’s affordable housing and farmworker roots. Deadline for submission: Monday, Dec. 6, at 5 p.m. $7,500 cash prize; winning design will be announced by Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. For rules, submission guidelines and more information, visit www.cabrilloedc.org/mural-call-to-artist/.

DAB ART Ongoing. The contemporary art organization is currently seeking submissions of work in any media for group and solo exhibitions at H Gallery and Studios in Ventura. Submit three to 20 images; $35 entry fee. For submission guidelines, online application and more information, visit www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

EMERGENCE Through Jan. 10, 2022. Studio Channel Islands invites submissions of any visual media from emerging artists — juniors, seniors and recent graduates from local universities — to participate in an exhibit opening Feb. 5, 2022. Participating artists will be considered for the Gerd Koch Award for Excellence. Deadline for submission: Jan. 10, 2022. For submission guidelines and more information, visit studiochannelislands.org/emergence.

UNMASKING Through Dec. 30. The Ventura County Arts Council invites artists to submit proposals for an exhibit to be displayed in storefront windows at Victoria Avenue and Moon Drive in Ventura. Unmasking will examine portraiture today in light of the lengthy period we spent wearing face coverings. Each window should be conceived as a diorama. Deadline for submission is Dec. 30. Exhibition runs Jan. 22-April 9, 2022. For fees, submission guidelines and more information, visit vcartscouncil.org/programs/public-art-displays/victoria-moon-showcase-winter-2022/.

ONGOING THEATER

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

STUDENT ONE ACTS Dec. Through Dec. 11. The Moorpark College Theater Arts Department presents its annual selection of short, one-act plays, written, produced, directed and performed by students. $10. Performing Arts Center, Moorpark College, 7075 Campus Drive, Moorpark, 805-378-1485, www.moorparkcollege.edu/departments/academic/theatre-arts/auditions-and-rehearsals.

ONGOING ART

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Farm to Market, an interactive exhibit promoting healthy lifestyles through role play. Tomols to Trains: County Transportation through the 1900s.Antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Jan. 4, 2022. 9th Annual Exhibit of the National Arts Program for Ventura County Employees and Family Members. Reception and awards ceremony on Friday, Dec. 10, 5:30-7 p.m. Hall of Administration, Ventura County Government Center, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, vcartscouncil.org.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Dec. 26. BeatoWear/BeatoWare,a collection of ceramics and fabrics created by local artists and paying homage to Beatrice Wood. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Upper Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION Through Dec. 24. The Language of Color, paintings by Bonny Butler; and Sunrise to Night Skies, watercolor and ink paintings by Mariah Bentley. Reception on Friday, Dec. 3, 5-8 p.m. Studio 99, Bell Arts Factory, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-648-1235, buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Jan. 9, 2022: GIFTED: Collecting the Art of California at Gardena High School, 1919-1956. For nearly 40 years, seniors at Gardena High School selected, purchased and donated works of art to the school. Today, the collection is regarded as one of the nation’s finest selections of early 20th century California art, from plein air painting to the Arts and Crafts Movement. Ongoing: Some online exhibits continue to be available. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CANVAS AND PAPER Opened Oct. 14. Nudes by Ivon Hitchens. 311 N. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-798-9301, www.canvasandpaper.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 20: 1991: Celebrating 30 Years of Art That Sails, on exhibit of some of the incredible artworks in the museum’s collection, some of which have never been seen by the public, in honor of CIMM’s founding in 1991. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

DOWNTOWN VENTURA (various locations) Through Jan. 7, 2022. Women’s Qualities, an outdoor art installation by New York-based artist Ghada Amer. Steel-framed planters create letters that spell out Beautiful, Caring, Determined, Loving, Nurturing, Resilient and Strong, which are placed at a variety of locations throughout Downtown Ventura. Originally commissioned for Desert X 2021 and loaned to the city courtesy of the Museum of Ventura County, Downtown Ventura Partners and Ventura Botanical Gardens. For more on information and locations of the installations, visit www.venturamuseum.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through January 2022. Purely Portraits, featuring paintings by Galina Richardson and Sandy Treadwell. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800, www.foxfinejewelry.com.

H GALLERY AND STUDIOS Through Jan. 9, 2022. Major Tom, a group exhibition of work from experimental artists facing the unknown through unconventional materials, innovative techniques and unusual subjects. Also on display: Just Another Day in Paradise and Biotic Beings. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Jan. 11, 2022: New members show. Ongoing: Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Feb. 3, 2022. Now Is the Happiest Time of Your Life, vivid and violent oil paintings by representational artist Carl Dobsky that focus on crude, cruel and savage human behavior. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Spring 2022: Arte Para la Gente, the collected works of Margaret Garcia. Online: Out and Back: Ventura County Outdoor Adventures, a newly digitized collection of photographs taken from reels of film created by lifelong Ventura County resident and avid outdoorsman Herman Keene (1879-1965). Ongoing: Exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, the Children’s Garden, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI INSTITUTE Through Feb. 26, 2022. Carolyn Glasoe Bailey Foundation is pleased to present Sounds For Survival, a solo exhibition project by Jovan C. Speller, a Minnesota artist known for interpreting historic narratives through contemporary discourse. 248 S. Montgomery St., Unit A, Ojai, 805-633-9188, theojaiinstitute.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Saturday, Dec. 4, 4:30-6 p.m.: Town Talk with Chuck Graham, who will discuss the threatened animal species of the Carrizo Plain and Los Padres National Forest. Through March 13: Ojai Warming: Flora and Fauna in the Time of Climate Change, images and photos that show us the rare and endangered species in this area . . . and what we stand to lose due to drought, wildfires, extreme temperatures and habitat destruction. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s <em>The Romance of the Adobe</em> will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.

POPPIES ART AND GIFTS Ongoing. Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Jan. 3, 2022: Before the Wilt, botanical paintings by Renee Fox and Mary Warner realized through intense color, hyper-realism and dramatic scale. Fox’s orchids suggest new birth, while the sunflowers and zinnias of Warner are more weathered and mature, together creating a tableaux of the floral life cycle and hinting at the threat of environmental ruin. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The 40-acre landmark and museum is one of the best surviving examples of an early California rancho and honors the area’s Spanish and Mexican heritage. “Last Sundays at the Landmark” take place the last Sunday of every month, and include docent-led tours, music and more. Open every Sunday for docent-led tours; group and special-focus tours by appointment. Situated off of Highway 126, two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.

realART Opened Oct. 3. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square will host a new show with works by a variety of contemporary artists, including CW Slade, John M. White, Sheila Daube, James Volkert, Elise Marshall, Lynne Deutch and others. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Opened July 2. FBI: From Al Qaeda to Al Capone, covering the history of the organization from its inception to modern day. Exhibit will include a Thompson machine gun and the original Unabomber Manifesto. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through Jan. 20, 2022. $100 and Under Holiday Show, items ready for gift giving. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Starting Nov. 20: Second Annual ’Tis the Season for Holiday Giving event: Customers who spent $25 or more will receive a free gift (one gift per customer; while supplies last). Ongoing: Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through Jan. 20, 2022. Inspirations from Nature, images of the natural world by Buenaventura Art Association members. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3540, very-ventura.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Feb. 3, 2022: The Otherworld, visionary paintings by artists that imagine the world as another place. Reception on Thursday, Dec. 2, 4-6 p.m. Through Dec. 4: Sculptor and CLU Adjunct Professor Delesprie will sculpt and demonstrate her technique and expertise Mondays and Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m., as Artist in Residence. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.