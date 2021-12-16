LAS POSADAS | Friday, Dec. 17, 6 p.m. Las Posadas translates to English as “The Inns” and is the name of a Latinx holiday commemorating the biblical journey of Mary and Joseph from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of safe lodging for Mary to give birth to Jesus. To celebrate the holiday a candlelight procession is refused lodging. This year the event is held in memory of those who passed away during the pandemic and the undue hardships experienced by those across the community. Hosted by the Museum of Ventura County and De Colores Multicultural Folk Arts, the gathering will start with a convocation with Rev. Maddie Sifantus at the Universalist Unitarian Church of Santa Paula. Pastor Lupita Alonso of El Buen Pastor Church, Elvia Hernandez of Esperanza/Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and Rev. Jenny Crosswhite of First Christian Church are participating. Traditional music by Inlakech Cultural Arts Center and De Colores Music Youth. Sheet music in Spanish will be provided. Wear comfortable shoes, dress warmly, and bring a flashlight. The procession will proceed over a half mile finishing at the Museum of Ventura County’s Agriculture Museum. Gather at: Universalist Unitarian Church, 740 E. Main Street, Santa Paula. www.venturamuseum.org/event/las-posadas/ Pictured: Illustrated by Donna Clare in “Carlos, Light the Farolito” by Jean Ciavonne.

THURSDAY

BACK ON THE RANCH WITH LARRY JANSS | 6 p.m. Larry Janss is Conejo Valley to the core. The respected entrepreneur, philanthropist, photographer and descendant of one of Thousand Oaks’ founding families spent his childhood on a 10,000-acre ranch that stretched from the southern ridgeline of the Conejo Valley to the Norwegian grade. Janss will share stories weaving local history with personal experiences. Free for museum members. $15. California Museum of Art, 350 West Hillcrest Drive, 2nd Floor, Thousand Oaks. www.cmato.org.

AN IRISH CHRISTMAS | Dec. 16, 17, 7:30 p.m. Take the entire family on a journey through Christmas in Ireland with dancing, singing, and Irish traditional music celebrating the international spirit of the holiday season. Join an award-winning cast led by World Champion dancers Tyler Schwartz (Magic of the Dance, An Irish Christmas, Celtic Fyre, Celtic Wings, and ReelRhythm) and Emily MacConnell (Dance Masters, Rockin’ Road to Dublin, Magic of the Dance, An Irish Christmas Celtic Fyre and Celtic Wings). 805-449-2787. Scherr Forum, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, bapacthousandoaks.com.

FRIDAY

FUTURE LEADERS OF AMERICA, MEET AND GREET | 6-7:30 p.m. Meet Gloria Soto, executive director of FLA, one of the largest Latinx youth-serving organizations on the Central Coast. Soto is the daughter of immigrant farm workers, and was born and raised in Santa Maria, becoming the youngest woman elected to the Santa Maria City Council. Future Leaders of America, 1500 Camino Del Sol, Suite #20, Oxnard. futureleadersnow.org

THE NUTCRACKER | Dec. 18 and 19, 2 and 7 p.m. The Pacific Festival Ballet presents the classic holiday ballet performance with all the splendor and story you expect. $32-$40, recommended for ages 2 and up. Bank of America Performing Arts Center, Fred Kavli Theater, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. www.pacfestballet.org

PARADE OF LIGHTS CRUISES | Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18, 5:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. departures. Your will cruise throughout the harbor waters for the festive holiday parade of lights with boats lit up for the holiday, and homes along the canals decorated to the nines. Enjoy 2 ½ hour cruises to watch the parade, lights and fireworks. $36 for adults. $26, 12 and under. 805-642-1393. Island Packers, Ventura Harbor, 1691 Spinnaker Drive, #105B Ventura. www.islandpackers.com

SATURDAY

CHRISTMAS ON THE FARM | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Find your holiday cheer at the farm – with a visit with Santa, Reindeer games, tractor drawn wagon rides, and animal shows. $12 weekend admission. Underwood Family Farms, 3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark. www.underwoodfamilyfarms.com/christmas-on-the-farm/

POEMS OF LOVE | 1-3 p.m. Author, Viviana Hall will be signing and reading from her new book of poems. Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura. www.bankofbooks.com

DO YOU SEE WHAT I SEE? DISCOVERING THE OBVIOUS | 1-3 p.m. Author Robert Hanley will discuss his insights into finding deeper meaning in life’s everyday events and how noticing this brings understanding and joy to life. Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St. Ventura.

VIRTUAL FAMILY ART DAY: DIY GIFT TAGS | 2 p.m. Zoom event. Add a touch of handmade art to your gifts this season with homemade gift tags using repurposed materials you already have at home to create a no-waste holiday. Using old greeting cards, ribbons and more. $6 non-members. Free for members. California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks, and CReATEStudio. www.cmato.org

SUNDAY

BIG BIKE GIVEAWAY | Noon to 2 p.m. BikeVentura has fixed up used bikes and will be giving the bikes to kids in need ages 5 to 15. Enjoy hot cider and cookies. Oxnard Bike Hub, 154 E. 6th Street, Oxnard. bikeventura.org

MONDAY

JULIA | 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. screenings Look into the life of the legendary cookbook author Julia Childs who changed the way Americans think about food, television, and even about women. Using never-before-seen archival footage, personal photos, first-person narratives, and cutting-edge, mouth-watering food cinematography, the film traces Julia Child’s 12 year struggle to create and publish the revolutionary Mastering the Art of French Cooking (1961) which has sold more than 2.5 million copies to date. $11.25, discounts available. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 W. 5th St., Oxnard. www.oxnardfilmsociety.org

TUESDAY

WINTER SOLSTICE 2021: BRING THE LIGHT! | 7 p.m. Since ancient times, across many religions and cultures, the coming of the light is celebrated around the world on the longest night. The Celebration will be led by Rev. Maddie Sifantus and feature the music of John Robles and Chucumite, the Solstice Singers and more. Solstice finery and jollity encouraged. Universalist Unitarian Church of Santa Paula, 740 E. Main St., Santa Paula. www.uucsp.org

COMMUNITY NEEDS, OPPORTUNITIES AND RESOURCES

BE A SANTA TO A SENIOR | Gifts are still needed for seniors in the area who might not receive any gifts. Find a senior to give a gift to on trees located at Ventura City Hall, 501 Poli Street and Goebel Adult Community Center, 1385 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks. www.homeinstead.com

ONGOING/UPCOMING EVENTS

SNOW N GLOW HOLIDAY FESTIVAL | through Jan. 2 Grab your snow boots and mittens because the forecast is calling for a blizzard — at the beach! The rare storm event will create a magical wonderland to stroll through and there will be enough snow for sledding! Enjoy the million twinkling lights through snowy pathways leading to winter games, hot cocoa and winter treat stands. For those wanting to liven up a private party, or create a unique romantic setting with some winter flare, private igloos are available for rent. Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura. www.snownglow.com.

ARTS LISTINGS

OPENING THEATER

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL ADAPTATION OF CHARLES DICKENS Dec. 16-19. A fun musical version of the Dickens classic, presented by Center Stage Players and Arts Repertory. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, www.csparepertory.net.

OPENING ART

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Thursday, Dec. 16, 6 p.m.: “Back on the Ranch with Larry Janss,” in which the longtime community resident will talk about growing up in the early days of Thousand Oaks. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2 p.m. via Zoom: Virtual Family Art Day in which participants will learn to make their own gift tags from old greeting cards. $12. Through Jan. 9, 2022: GIFTED: Collecting the Art of California at Gardena High School, 1919-1956. For nearly 40 years, seniors at Gardena High School selected, purchased and donated works of art to the school. Today, the collection is regarded as one of the nation’s finest selections of early 20th century California art, from plein air painting to the Arts and Crafts Movement. Ongoing: Some online exhibits continue to be available. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

H GALLERY AND STUDIOS Saturday, Dec. 18, 1-5 p.m.: Holiday party and open studio tour. Through Jan. 9, 2022: Major Tom, a group exhibition of work from experimental artists facing the unknown through unconventional materials, innovative techniques and unusual subjects. Also on display: Just Another Day in Paradise and Biotic Beings. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through Dec. 18: Wrapped, works by Sal Santangelo, Blossom Friel, Tom Kimbrell, Bonnie J. Smith and BiJian Fan. Ongoing. Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

DAB ART Ongoing. The contemporary art organization is currently seeking submissions of work in any media for group and solo exhibitions at H Gallery and Studios in Ventura. Submit three to 20 images; $35 entry fee. For submission guidelines, online application and more information, visit www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

EMERGENCE Through Jan. 10, 2022. Studio Channel Islands invites submissions of any visual media from emerging artists — juniors, seniors and recent graduates from local universities — to participate in an exhibit opening Feb. 5, 2022. Participating artists will be considered for the Gerd Koch Award for Excellence. Deadline for submission: Jan. 10, 2022. For submission guidelines and more information, visit studiochannelislands.org/emergence.

UNMASKING Through Dec. 30. The Ventura County Arts Council invites artists to submit proposals for an exhibit to be displayed in storefront windows at Victoria Avenue and Moon Drive in Ventura. Unmasking will examine portraiture today in light of the lengthy period we spent wearing face coverings. Each window should be conceived as a diorama. Deadline for submission is Dec. 30. Exhibition runs Jan. 22-April 9, 2022. For fees, submission guidelines and more information, visit vcartscouncil.org/programs/public-art-displays/victoria-moon-showcase-winter-2022/.

ONGOING THEATER

ANDRONICUS Through Dec. 19. A new adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus, starring an all-woman cast and set against the backdrop of a population decimated by disease. Following the death of the Roman emperor, his sons vie for control while a lauded general returns from war with an enemy queen and her sons, setting off a cycle of betrayal, revenge and violence. $10-20. South Stage Theater at the Elite, 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-483-5118, www.theelite.org.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Dec. 16, 6:30 p.m. Poetry reading and open mic. Live at the EP Foster Library, 651 E. Main St., Ventura, and online via Zoom. More information at vcpoetryproject.org.

ONGOING ART

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Farm to Market, an interactive exhibit promoting healthy lifestyles through role play. Tomols to Trains: County Transportation through the 1900s. Antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Jan. 4, 2022. 9th Annual Exhibit of the National Arts Program for Ventura County Employees and Family Members. Hall of Administration, Ventura County Government Center, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, vcartscouncil.org.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Dec. 26. BeatoWear/BeatoWare, a collection of ceramics and fabrics created by local artists and paying homage to Beatrice Wood. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Upper Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION Through Dec. 24. The Language of Color, paintings by Bonny Butler; and Sunrise to Night Skies, watercolor and ink paintings by Mariah Bentley. Studio 99, Bell Arts Factory, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-648-1235, buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CANVAS AND PAPER Opened Oct. 14. Nudes by Ivon Hitchens. 311 N. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-798-9301, www.canvasandpaper.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 20: 1991: Celebrating 30 Years of Art That Sails, an exhibit of some of the incredible artworks in the museum’s collection, some of which have never been seen by the public, in honor of CIMM’s founding in 1991. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

DOWNTOWN VENTURA (various locations) Through Jan. 7, 2022. Women’s Qualities, an outdoor art installation by New York-based artist Ghada Amer. Steel-framed planters create letters that spell out Beautiful, Caring, Determined, Loving, Nurturing, Resilient and Strong, which are placed at a variety of locations throughout Downtown Ventura. Originally commissioned for Desert X 2021 and loaned to the city courtesy of the Museum of Ventura County, Downtown Ventura Partners and Ventura Botanical Gardens. For more on information and locations of the installations, visit www.venturamuseum.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through January 2022. Purely Portraits, featuring paintings by Galina Richardson and Sandy Treadwell. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800, www.foxfinejewelry.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Jan. 11, 2022: New members show. Ongoing: Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Feb. 3, 2022. Now Is the Happiest Time of Your Life, vivid and violent oil paintings by representational artist Carl Dobsky that focus on crude, cruel and savage human behavior. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Spring 2022: Arte Para la Gente, the collected works of Margaret Garcia. Online: Out and Back: Ventura County Outdoor Adventures, a newly digitized collection of photographs taken from reels of film created by lifelong Ventura County resident and avid outdoorsman Herman Keene (1879-1965). Ongoing: MVC Gallery Marketplace, exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Jan. 5. Fibervision, works of textile and fiber art from the Santa Barbara art group Fibervision. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org/art.html.

OJAI INSTITUTE Through Feb. 26, 2022. Carolyn Glasoe Bailey Foundation is pleased to present Sounds For Survival, a solo exhibition project by Jovan C. Speller, a Minnesota artist known for interpreting historic narratives through contemporary discourse. 248 S. Montgomery St., Unit A, Ojai, 805-633-9188, theojaiinstitute.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through March 13: Ojai Warming: Flora and Fauna in the Time of Climate Change, images and photos that show us the rare and endangered species in this area . . . and what we stand to lose due to drought, wildfires, extreme temperatures and habitat destruction. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s <em>The Romance of the Adobe</em> will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.

POPPIES ART AND GIFTS Ongoing. Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Jan. 3, 2022: Before the Wilt, botanical paintings by Renee Fox and Mary Warner realized through intense color, hyper-realism and dramatic scale. Fox’s orchids suggest new birth, while the sunflowers and zinnias of Warner are more weathered and mature, together creating a tableaux of the floral life cycle and hinting at the threat of environmental ruin. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The 40-acre landmark and museum is one of the best surviving examples of an early California rancho and honors the area’s Spanish and Mexican heritage. “Last Sundays at the Landmark” take place the last Sunday of every month, and include docent-led tours, music and more. Open every Sunday for docent-led tours; group and special-focus tours by appointment. Situated off of Highway 126, two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.

realART Opened Oct. 3. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square will host a new show with works by a variety of contemporary artists, including CW Slade, John M. White, Sheila Daube, James Volkert, Elise Marshall, Lynne Deutch and others. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Opened July 2. FBI: From Al Qaeda to Al Capone, covering the history of the organization from its inception to modern day. Exhibit will include a Thompson machine gun and the original Unabomber Manifesto. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through March 6, 2022: The 13th Annual Art About Agriculture, with 66 fresh works from 60 distinct artists that explore the many facets of agriculture. Through Jan. 9, 2022: Work From Home, work created close to home during the pandemic by 50 California artists. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SPICETOPIA Through Jan. 20, 2022. $100 and Under Holiday Show, items ready for gift giving. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Starting Nov. 20: Second Annual ’Tis the Season for Holiday Giving event: Customers who spent $25 or more will receive a free gift (one gift per customer; while supplies last). Ongoing: Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through Jan. 20, 2022. Inspirations from Nature, images of the natural world by Buenaventura Art Association members. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3540, very-ventura.com.

VITA ART CENTER Through Dec. 20. Vita Art Editions, museum-quality, limited edition prints by a select group of 40 regional artists; Lonely Hearts, altered playing cards by Dan Levin; and Rolling Stock, imaginative assemblage sculptures with wheels by Bob Privitt. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Feb. 3, 2022: The Otherworld, visionary paintings by artists that imagine the world as another place. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.