Pictured: Rain barrels can capture rainwater to be used later for yard irrigation.

by David Goldstein

Last week’s rainstorms brought wonderful wetness to our dry climate. Because such storms have become so rare, a review of some opportunities and cautions related to rain may be in order:

Smart irrigation controllers

Local water agencies offer free or discounted irrigation controllers capable of sensing the weather at your location and adjusting your programmed irrigation schedule. Last week, my controller — through a service — texted me, telling me it would skip watering because rain was expected. If you do not yet have a smart irrigation controller, call the phone number listed on your water bill and ask your water purveyor if they offer a discount. If you have an irrigation system with a battery backup instead of irrigation programs stored on the web, now is a good time to check your battery. Dead batteries can cause those systems to default to factory settings, watering too frequently, even when it is raining.

Tire toys

According to Cary Svoboda, Vector Control Program Lead with the Ventura County Environmental Health Division, tire swings, tire sandboxes, tire obstacle courses and other reuses of tires can pose mosquito breeding dangers following rains. No matter how a stored tire is angled, if it is uncovered, it will collect water. Worse, when the rain is over, the tire’s curve shades collected water, preventing rapid evaporation, and the tire’s black rubber heats the water, making it even more attractive to mosquitoes. Puncturing tire walls for drainage is difficult and dangerous, so covering tires to prevent water collection is essential, if not always practical.

Rain barrels

Capturing rainwater and reusing barrels are great actions for both your garden and the environment, but combining the two ideas can be problematic. Reused barrels often do not have proper screening devices essential for the prevention of breeding mosquitoes. If you plan to buy a rain barrel from an enterprising individual listing a home-made variety on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, or another site, just be sure openings are protected. Svoboda recommends a 1/16-inch mesh screen to keep out mosquitoes. Commercially produced rain barrels are usually better, with tight mesh screens on top or a solid top and a side hose fitting for insertion into a downspout. Brands offered at home improvement stores and garden stores, such as Green Thumb, generally cost around $100.

Redirecting rain

Redirecting rain downspouts to shallow vegetated areas slows, spreads and sinks water flows. Grade these areas to keep and infiltrate the water onsite. Replace solid concrete and asphalt with gapped paving materials, or remove a strip down the middle of the driveway and fill it with gravel. This also allows water to soak into the ground for future use, rather than run off. Local water agencies use this strategy with projects like the United Water Conservation District’s Freeman Diversion and the Casitas Municipal Water District’s water spreading grounds operation north of Ojai. Pervious paving material at the Ventura County Government Center captures, treats and infiltrates stormwater runoff from a 39-acre parking lot.

Driving

Visitors from wet climates make fun of how slow locals drive in the rain. “Haven’t you people ever seen this wet stuff fall from the sky before?!” they ask. Actually, local drivers are being smart. When rain is rare, oil and other slippery substances build up on the pavement. Especially during the first rains of the season, these substances come loose, making driving conditions dangerous. Driving slowly is an important caution.

Keep the roads clean

You can also avoid slick roads during rare rains by keeping the roads free of contamination in the first place. If your vehicle leaks oil, get it fixed immediately. If you wash your car at home, do it on a dirt surface, so the soapy, dirty water does not run off into the street. Avoid using “spray on, rinse off” engine and wheel cleaners. Keep the lid down on trash cans so wind and birds don’t spread litter. Park off street on street sweeping days, which are usually the day after trash pick-up.

We need the rain, and we can enjoy its opportunities.

David Goldstein, Environmental Analyst with the Ventura County Public Works Agency, can be reached at 805-658-4312 or david.goldstein@ventura.org.