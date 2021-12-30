Pictured: Christmas trees lined up to be mulched.

by David Goldstein

‘Twas the week after Christmas and all through the County treecycling was popular; some got back a mulch bounty. The trees were placed in curbside carts with great care, in hopes the recycling truck soon would be there.

Even though Christmas tree recycling is an annual ritual, differing rules, dates and deadlines in various parts of Ventura County can make collection and dropoff confusing. The advertisements, fliers and online outreach from each city are seen by residents of other areas, but each resident needs to know their own city’s rules.

Other than grinding your tree and using the mulch or composting it on site, the best “treecycling” method for the environment, requiring the least a.m.out of truck-idling time and transportation, is for you to cut your tree into four-foot segments and fit the pieces into your regular curbside yard waste recycling cart. As long as your tree is free of decorations, stands or other items, it will be mulched with your other yard clippings.

Fire-proofed trees should be placed in garbage carts rather than yard waste carts, and you must remove decorations and stands, but trees flocked with fake snow are acceptable in all cities except Thousand Oaks.

If you will not cut your tree to fit into your cart, free whole-tree pickup on the regular day of collection is scheduled for these areas:

Harrison & Sons and Waste Management/GI Industries collection in unincorporated areas: Dec. 27 through Jan. 7.

These sa.m.e haulers (with Athens taking over in Thousand Oaks, on Jan. 1 through Jan. 16) in Camarillo , Thousand Oaks , Simi Valley and Moorpark through Jan. 7.

Athens Services in Santa Paula through Jan. 8.

Port Hueneme, Jan. 4-14, and Oxnard through Jan. 29.

If you set out a tree after a deadline or in an area without free collection, you will be charged for special collection unless you make separate arrangements. In most areas, you can make these arrangements by calling your refuse collector and requesting your annually allocated “free bulky item collection.”

If you live in a multi-family building without yard waste service, ask your apartment manager to contract separately with your hauler for special service.

For businesses, homes without curbside yard waste service and apartments without yard waste collection bins, Christmas tree recycling dropoff sites are available during operating hours and will be free through Jan. 10 at the following locations:

Agromin Organics, 6859 Arnold Road, near Oxnard , Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m..

Agromin’s corporate office, 201 Kinetic Drive, Oxnard , Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m..

Peach Hill Soils’ retail site at Performance Nursery, at 6101 E. Los Angeles Ave., Somis , Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday 7 a.m.-2 p.m..

Peach Hill Soils compost site, 10765 W. Los Angeles Ave., near Moorpark , Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m.-2 p.m..

Agromin, and Peach Hill offer free bags of mulch or compost to residents dropping off trees at these locations.

Here are some other options:

Waste Management’s Simi Valley Landfill and Recycling Center, 2801 Madera Road, allows free tree dropoff Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Jan. 15.

Moorpark provides its residents with a free dropoff location on Marquette Street at Park Crest Lane through Jan. 9.

Santa Paula ’s downtown train station dropoff is open through Jan. 8.

Oxnard residents may drop off trees free at the Del Norte Regional Recycling and Transfer Station, through Jan. 29, at the scale house Monday-Saturday 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at the buy-back center Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m..

In most areas, residents can also put out extra trash after Christmas. For example, residents of unincorporated areas get free collection of up to two extra 50-gallon bags on their day of collection through Jan. 8. Ojai residents may double their set-out, using tied bags adjacent to trash carts and collapsed cardboard next to their recycling, through Jan. 8. Moorpark residents can set out up to three extra bags of trash or recycling at no extra charge through Jan. 10.

David Goldstein, Environmental Resource Analyst with Ventura County Public Works Agency, may be reached at 805-658-4312 or david.goldstein@ventura.org.